ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a robotic process automation (''RPA'') solutions company, focused on stripping out repetitive daily tasks from workers. As enterprises find themselves in the early stages of robotic process automation, UiPath is focused on fast time-to-value and ROI for its customers.

That being said, as the company itself notes, quarterly performance can sometimes be bumpy, depending on when new customers sign up for long-term contracts. To this end, Q2 2022 saw its growth rates decelerating, and its guidance for Q3 2022 isn't that earth-shattering for a company that's already priced at 25x next year's revenues.

If you're into story stocks, this one is for you. If you are valuation-sensitive like I am, then avoid this name for now.

UiPath's Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Quick

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

UiPath appears to be on a path of rapid deceleration in its growth rates. As you can see above, Q3 2022 is pointing to approximately 42% y/y revenue growth, which is a meaningful deceleration from its growth rates witnessed all the way through its fiscal 2021, when the company was clearing more than 75% CAGR.

And this is important because if investors are being asked to buy into the narrative that UiPath is the company that's going to disrupt the modern workforce, its Q3 guidance doesn't reflect that rhetoric.

Management declares that investors should not be overly focused on its revenue growth rates, and instead, investors should look towards UiPath's rapidly growing ARR that's guided to $880 million for fiscal 2022, having just been raised by 3% since Q1 2022.

Thus, to be clear, it's certainly not all bad, and there's a lot to like here.

Why UiPath? Why Now?

UiPath uses software robots to do away with workers' manual, time-consuming, and repetitive tasks to get their work done. Think of tasks such as logging into applications, extracting information from documents, and updating databases, that could be automated, with the use of AI.

(source: Microsoft)

Consequently, UiPath's focused on driving operational efficiencies throughout the workforce. Don't think of just office workers, but look broader to automotive, pharmaceutical, and global logistics sectors:

(Source)

In fact, UiPath has as its customers 63% of the Fortune Global 500. Thus, while the stock may be somewhat under-the-radar for investors, at the same time, it's a well-used platform by the biggest enterprises in the world.

(Source)

What's more, as you can see above, UiPath has a net retention rate of 144%, which is clearly strong.

That being said, it appears to be the case that the growth in total customers is not that robust, with total customers increasing by approximately 7% sequentially.

(Source)

To sum up this section, it's not a bad customer uptake per se, but it's nothing mind-blowing either.

Next, let's discuss the best positive consideration here, its profitability profile.

UiPath's Profitability Profile is the Crown Jewel Here

(Source)

As you can see above, there's a very strong progression in UiPath's profitability profile. And that's the key distinguishing feature that makes UiPath stand out amongst countless other rapidly growing productivity and automation platforms we've seen in 2021.

On the other hand, if we look at UiPath's guidance below, UiPath appears to be reversing this non-GAAP profit margin:

(Source)

For fiscal Q3 2022, UiPath is expected to see approximately 7% to 10% negative operating profit margins, a meaningful drop for a company that just reported 3% positive operating margins last quarter.

PATH Stock Valuation - Punchy, But Not Excessive

Looking out to next year, UiPath is valued at approximately 25x forward sales. And that's pretty much the middle of the road if we compare with other productivity-enhancing platforms such as Asana (ASAN) or Atlassian (TEAM), which are priced 50x forward sales and 35x forward sales, respectively.

Note, I'm not saying that UiPath competes with Asana or Atlassian, but those two companies are exposed to many of the same tailwinds as UiPath. Meanwhile, a closer peer to UiPath is Pegasystems (PEGA), that's priced at 6x forward sales.

That being said, Pegasystems is not quite in the same league as UiPath, as its growth rates are middling at best. Moreover, UiPath is a cloud-based product portfolio at its core, while Pegasystems is a business that's transitioning to the cloud, two very different types of companies.

Incidentally, if you want to see how difficult it is to pivot your existing business model to the cloud, then look no further than Splunk (SPLK).

Another company that's not directly competing with UiPath, but is this interesting in driving enterprise productivity is Freshworks (FRSH). Readers may wish to check that one out.

The Bottom Line

UiPath has a very compelling narrative, it sounds very futuristic and highly disruptive to the modern workforce. It has very strong net retention rates of 144%, as its customers report very strong ROIs. However, with its guidance for mid 40s% into next quarter, paying 25x forward sales is probably too punchy for most investors.