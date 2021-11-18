bgwalker/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A couple of days ago, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its Q3-2021 earnings. Results were solid with Walmart showing strong comparable sales despite a slightly weaker than expected EBIT generation. In this article, I will review Walmart Q3 results and I will explain the reasons behind my BUY recommendation.

About the stock

The stock is currently trading at 142 $, down ca 3% from the beginning of 2021, for a total market cap of ca 396 bn$.

The stock has shown a cyclic trend during 2021 with three steep price declines in February/March, June and September followed by fast recoveries: the minimum price reached was 127.5 $/share (March 4th) while the maximum was 151.5 (August 20th). Therefore, the stock is trading at +11% over the minimum and is at a 6% discount to the year-to-date maximum.

Walmart Inc Q3-2021 results

Total revenues for all the Walmart group (i.e.: including Walmart US, Walmart International and Sam's Club) were 140.5 bn$, up 4.3 % from the 134.7 bn$ of the same quarter of the previous year. Despite Q3-2021 saw the cost of sales increasing more proportionally than revenues (by 4.7%, reaching 105 bn$ vs 100.3 bn$ of Q3-2020), EBIT slightly increased by 0.2% at 5.8 bn$. Net income for the quarter was 3.1 bn$, or 1.11 $ per share, down 38% from Q3-2020 mostly due to an increased weight of interest expenses and to a loss on extinguishment of debt. Otherwise, the adjusted earnings, calculated by removing some extraordinary items, would be showing a positive trend year-on-year, with a growth of 8.2% to 1.45 $ per share.

Looking at the balance sheet, net working capital increased by 7.6 bn$ with receivables at 7.3 bn$ (+27%), payables at 57.2 bn$ (+5.5%) and inventories at 57.5 bn$ (+11%): I believe that such an increase in the level of inventory is due to Walmart's expectations for a very strong incoming holiday season. The overall weight of debt on capitalization stands at 34.3%, down 4.1%.

Operating cash flow was 6.6 bn$ lower than Q3-2020 while capex increased by 2.2 bn$ resulting in an FCF of 7.7 bn$ (8.7 bn$ lower year-on-year).

From a first high-level analysis of Walmart's results, it seems that the company is performing well in all the most important KPIs and that, overall, it is well-positioned. However, to have a better understanding of Walmart underlying potential, an in-depth analysis of the different business units is needed.

Walmart US: strong comps

Walmart US reported revenues for 96.6 bn$, up 9.3%, with comparable sales up 9.2%: in other words, sales increased even without considering the opening of new stores. eCommerce sales also increased by 8% year-on-year and by 87% on a two-year basis: during Q3-2021, about 21 million new items were added to the online marketplace.

Comparable transactions were up 5.7% while the comparable average ticket by 3.3%. EBIT increased by 5.9% at 5.9 bn$. In my opinion, Walmart US is represented by the strong comp sales expansion that shows an increasing consumer spending propensity and by the fast growth of eCommerce sales.

Walmart International: fast growth despite divestment

Walmart international results should be compared on a year-on-year basis keeping in mind that in February 2021 Walmart completed the divestment of its business units in the UK, Japan and Argentina. Indeed, without considering the divestment, sales would be down 20% to 23.6 bn$ and EBIT down 19% at 0.9. However, if we adjust for the impact of the divestment on sales (9.4 bn$) and EBIT (0.4 bn$) the story becomes a bit different: revenues would be up 11% and operating income 18%. In other words, Walmart International saw very strong growth both in terms of turnover and profitability. The thesis is confirmed by looking at the comparable sales with all geographical areas outside the US improving (Walmex +7.2%, China +16.5% and Canada +6%).

Sam's Club

Sam's Club, Walmart's chain of warehouse stores, reported sales for 19 bn$ up 19.7% year-on-year and an EBIT of 0.5 bn$, up 10.2%. As already seen for Walmart International and Walmart US, both comparable sales and eCommerce show an increasing trend, respectively +19.8% and +32%. As top management announced in the call with analysts, Sam's Club is at a record high membership number with a strong renewal rate as well.

Peer analysis

To have a better opinion of Walmart's fair value, I think it could be worth looking at some peers. Walmart is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 10.8x, the lowest of the peer group I selected. In particular, Walmart's multiple is at 26% discount to the peers' average and 10% to the median. If we exclude Costco, which looks like an outlier, Walmart is still trading at 10% discount to the average and 7% to the median.

Conclusion

To sum up, I believe that there are many signs that lead towards a BUY recommendation. Indeed, Walmart reported strong Q3 results with improving traditional key metrics for the US market (i.e.: comp sales). Moreover, the fast-growing eCommerce - that today still holds back earnings and profitability with its losses - represents the key to a superior and sustainable future profitability once it reaches breakeven. Results from the international market are getting more and more encouraging with business increasing quarter after quarter. Finally, the stock is even trading at a discount if compared to peers. For all these reasons, I believe that 142 $/share might be a good entry point for investors seeking to generate a positive return in the long run.