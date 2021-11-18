Lowell Farms: Q3 Weakness On Pricing Pressure; Possible Winner In California
Summary
- Q3/21 miss on pricing pressure.
- Expect lower flower pricing to continue into 2022.
- Pricing pressure furthers our positive view on LOWLF’s differentiated initiatives put in place by management including brand acquisition, buildout of processing business and decision not to acquire additional cultivators.
- Initial contributions reflected from new processing business and licensing arrangement with Ascend. Expect both to scale in 2022.
- Could be a takeout candidate by an MSO looking to gain California exposure and sought after brand.
Jon Decourcey joined Viridian Capital Advisors as Director of Equity Research in November 2020. Prior to this, Mr. Decourcey worked for the Canaccord Genuity equity research team in 2014, initially in the Infrastructure and Manufacturing Technology sector, and since 2018, with a focus on the Cannabis sector. There, he was responsible for the research coverage of public companies involved in the U.S. cannabis industry, from vertically integrated cannabis operators, to branded products manufacturers and ancillary service providers. He also developed and maintained proprietary market forecast models for the U.S. cannabis and hemp-derived CBD markets overall, and for specific states individually.