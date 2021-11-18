stock_colors/E+ via Getty Images

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is a unique CLO focused closed end fund which has strongly benefited from the COVID-19 rebound. Recent results indicate the best may be yet to come.

Introduction

Over a month ago, we covered ECC with an introduction to the fund. We reviewed the basics of investing in collateralized loan obligations and the benefits of ECC as a vehicle. The piece covered the strong points of the CLO market, but also the risks of investing in the equity and junior debt tranches of these complex instruments. If you are unfamiliar with CLOs, we would recommend reading the article before proceeding. We gave a neutral rating on the fund given the true balancing act that the investment offers. However, the past quarter's results have forced us to reevaluate our thoughts.

On one hand, CLOs are a structurally sound investment. Following the Great Financial Crisis, debt markets were forced to reevaluate their stringent underwriting practices, effectively increasing coverage ratios. CLOs were included, despite their already impressive track record of low default. As a result, CLOs has become safe income investments which are often utilized by some of the world's largest asset managers. Eagle Point Credit places a concerted focus on the riskiest tranches of CLO debt, the equity and junior debt tranches.

Source: Guggenheim Investments

The fund's management applies decades of experience to generate and selectively invest in CLOs from both the primary and secondary markets. Irrespective of management, these lower tranches are inherently more exposed to difficult market conditions. The returns are substantially more lucrative for investors who are willing to stomach the risk of lower tranches, so long as market conditions are supportive.

As it stands today, ECC's portfolio is roughly 90% CLO equity with the remaining portion allocated to CLO Debt (6.9%) and Loan Accumulation Facilities (2.8%). The holdings are well diversified with over 1,700 unique obligors, none of whom account for more than 1.0% of the portfolio.

Source: ECC

On November 16th, Eagle Point Credit announced third quarter results which were undeniably strong. The CLO market has been supported by an accommodative environment including low defaults, healthy loan activity, and a strong economic rebound over the past twelve months. ECC has capitalized on these conditions with strong quarterly and year to date performance.

Source: ECC

Some of the strongest points of the quarter include, NAV growth, over $68 million in new capital deployed, and pricing of 11 CLO resets and refinancings. Additionally, the distribution continues to be well covered, leading the firm to announce a special dividend for investors.

Dividend Coverage & Special Distributions

As expected for a CLO fund, ECC's return is primarily driven through its strong distributions. The fund has a strong history of dividends, including a solid recovery following a COVID-19 related cut. As of now, the distribution is $0.12 per month, per share which has been declared through the first quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter, the portfolio produced strong cash flow from recurring and non-recurring sources. ECC reported net investment income and capital gains of $0.39 per share for the quarter, strongly covering the distribution for the quarter. The quarterly earnings are substantially higher than the same period one year ago, reflective of the strong portfolio recovery. For reference, NII and realized gains were $0.23 per share for the same quarter in 2020.

Source: ECC

For the third quarter, ECC reported GAAP net income of $1.35 per share, $1.23 of which was sourced from recurring cash distributions. These recurring portfolio distributions were $0.61 per share above the distributions and operating expenses for the quarter, the largest excess since ECC's IPO in 2014. For reference, recurring cash flows were only $0.07 in excess of the distributions and operating expenses for the same period, last year.

These strong results have led the company to declare a special distribution. On November 16th, the company declared a $0.50 per share special dividend payable to shareholders on January 24th. The CEO even hinted at more special distributions to come, in order to distribute the required levels of taxable income to maintain CEF structure. Those distributions will be finalized around year end when taxable income for the year has been determined.

Our excellent performance in 2021 has allowed us declare $0.50 special common distribution with a likelihood for additional special distributions to be announced next year once taxable income is finalized. -CEO Thomas Majewski

The special distribution is a substantial bump for the 2021 dividend. Including the special distribution, the annual dividend will reach $1.64 per share corresponding to an annual yield of 10.8% and 11.8% based on current share prices and NAV, respectively. Additionally, the special distribution leaves the 2021 distribution significantly ahead of 2020's dividend of $1.32 per share. As the company continues to deploy capital and selectively reap capital gains, more dividend increases could be on the way, hopefully heading towards the pre-COVID distribution.

NAV Growth

Another exciting aspect of ECC's quarterly results is the growth in NAV. By the end of the quarter, Eagle Point's net asset value reached $13.98 per share, an 8% increase over the past three months. Additionally, over the past month, the firm estimates NAV has increased another 2%, to between $14.23 and $14.33 per share. As a frame of reference, this growth in NAV is a 28% gain year to date and at 35% gain since the end of 2019, before COVID-19.

The market has been receptive of ECC's strong NAV performance fueling a rally past $15 per share. As a result, shares are trading at a material premium to net asset value. That said, the current growth trajectory could allow NAV to catch up to current share prices relatively quickly.

During the quarter, ECC deployed $68.8 million into new debt and equity CLO tranches. The weighted average yield of these new investments was 18.1%, resulting in a total portfolio yield of 16.4% at the end of the quarter.

ECC issued substantial equity over the course of the quarter, taking advantage of their at-the-market share issuance program. The firm issued nearly 750,000 shares of common stock at a premium to net asset value, a substantial financing advantage for a firm like ECC. Additionally, the firm issued over 400,000 shares of Series C preferred stock at a premium to liquidation value. Combined, these offerings generated over $20 million in proceeds for ECC. These issuances have continued strongly through the end of October with ECC issuing an additional $11.7 million in combined shares through the program.

Outlook

Eagle Point's outlook remains strong given tailwinds of the CLO market. The firm has remained diligent in their capitalization, allowing for opportunistic investments. As of the third quarter, the firm maintained a leverage ratio of 32%, well inside the company's target range of 25%-35%. Additionally, the firm remains well positioned to take advantage of a potential increase in interest rates given that most CLO debt is floating rate. The firm's balance sheet remains well positioned to handle near term rising interest rates. ECC has no financing maturities prior to preferred shares in October 2026. Additionally, all of the fund's financing in unsecured and there are no unfunded commitments on ECC's revolving line of credit.

The fund's ability to issue common and preferred stock above NAV and liquidation price, respectively, is a substantial competitive advantage for the firm. Utilizing leverage with great efficiency will lead to more productive spreads. We are already seeing this materialize with strong NII figures and resulting special distributions.

Looking out to the market, ECC has taken advantage of a hot CLO universe. Over the past quarter, ECC priced nine resets and two refinancings. Year to date, ECC has completed 18 resets and 11 refinancings and the firm maintains a strong pipeline through the end of the year. We believe this continued pipeline of refinancing could support further earnings success into 2022.

Conclusion

Eagle Point Credit had an undeniably strong third quarter, reporting increasing NAV, strong portfolio activity, and a healthy outlook for the near term. ECC is a unique closed end fund that provides investors the opportunity to access an institutional asset class. While substantial risk exists with CLOs, especially for equity tranches, ECC has a seasoned management team that should foster long term success if the market permits. Historically, repayment rates have been strong, but as always past performance is not indicative of future returns.

In the meantime, shareholders will continue to be rewarded with rising share price and distributions stemming from portfolio performance. Given the performance of the past quarter and strong sector outlook, ECC presents an attractive opportunity to generate high yields in a yieldless world.