Hybrid mREIT Preferreds Update: Sector Remains An Attractive Area Of The Income Space

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Nov. 11.

With the mREIT earnings season mostly behind us we take a look at the hybrid / credit-oriented sub-sector from a preferreds perspective. This follows our recent look at the agency-focused sub-sector.

The hybrid sub-sector remains an attractive part of the broader income space due to its combination of improved credit metrics and higher yields relative to the pre-COVID period. In our view, investors should consider diversifying across a few different business models in the sub-sector which we discuss below. The sector also offers an opportunity for investors to diversify their interest rate exposure with a combination of fixed-rate, pinned-to-par, Libor and CMT fix-to-float securities.

We also highlight the following securities that remain attractive:

Arlington Asset Investment 8.25% Series C (AAIC.PC)

NYMT 8% Series D (NYMTN)

NRZ CMT Reset Series D (NRZ.PD)

Key Themes

In this section we discuss some of the key themes in the mREIT sector worth highlighting for preferreds investors.

A key metric that mREIT investors follow is the trajectory of book values which is important for both preferred and common shareholders. Unlike the agency-focused sub-sector which has struggled with book values this year, the hybrid-focused sub-sector has done pretty well, in aggregate.

For instance, the average book value of the agency sub-sector has fallen 7.4% year-to-date with the best-performer AGNC managing "only" a 1.8% drop. Hybrid mREIT book values, on the other hand, tend to move more in line with broader credit markets which have remained strong. For instance, those mREITs with a focus on credit / residential loans have seen an average rise in book values of about 1% year-to-date.

The second key theme of the sub-sector is both a continued drop in leverage as well as leverage remaining well below its pre-COVID level. This is a very similar picture to what we find in the agency sub-sector as well. Average leverage in sub-sector stands at 2.7x - a drop from its 3.1x level at the end of 2020 and well off the 5.5x figure at the end of 2019.

The third key theme for the sub-sector is the stability in equity / preferreds coverage levels. Average coverage as of Q3 stands at 4.8x - a rise of 0.4x from the end of 2020. Part of this is due to the increase in book values. However, some mREITs like (TWO) have carried out common equity raises which are a great benefit for preferreds holders as it grows the amount of net assets and hence coverage, all else equal.

Overall, the hybrid mREIT preferreds sub-sector remains attractive which is why it continues to be a focus in our Income Portfolios. Credit metrics have improved since the pre-COVID environment and continue to be stable. At the same time, yields in the space are at similar or higher levels than at the start of 2020 despite lower yields in other credit-sensitive asset classes.

Source: Systematic Income, capped at 10% for clarity

Diversify Within The Sub-Sector

As we discussed before it makes sense for investors in the mREIT preferreds space to diversify their exposure across the agency-focused and hybrid mREIT sub-sectors. Some investors may view the agency sub-sector as strictly "safer" or higher-quality than the hybrid sub-sector but this is not the case. The key point is that the two sub-sectors present different kinds of risk to investors.

Within the hybrid sub-sector we can go even further. In our view there are primarily three types of mREITs in the sub-sector - those with a mortgage origination business like PMT and NRZ, those with a more pure-play credit / loan exposure such as NYMT, MFA and CIM which also run at lower leverage levels and those like AAIC, CHMI and TWO with a greater agency / MSR exposure which run at a higher leverage level. The companies across these three investment strategies will respond differently to different types of market shocks.

Watch That Interest Rate Exposure

When building a portfolio of preferreds, investors should keep a careful eye on their interest rate exposure. The majority of preferreds in the broader mREIT sector are Libor fix-to-float with reset yields well below their current fixed-rate yields. This means that a portfolio allocated to this sector could expose investors to the risk of policy rates undershooting expectations and remaining lower for longer.

Thankfully, there are a number of preferreds in the sector with different payoff profiles which can allow investors to diversify their interest rate risk. For example, there are a number of fixed-rate preferreds such as (AAIC.PB), (RC.PC), (PMT.PC). There are also a number of pinned-to-par options such as (CIM.PA) and (NYMTP) which are typically more resilient to interest rate increases. There is also a CMT reset rate preferred - (NRZ.PD) - which can shine in a scenario where longer-term interest rates move higher but the Fed keeps shorter-term rates on hold (not a crazy idea with the more dovish Lael Brainard likely to take over the Chair).

Sector Analysis

Our allocation to the sector on the service is, unsurprisingly, a function of risk and reward. The reward part of the equation is a combination of various yield metrics to reflect the different payment profiles of the preferreds in the sector.

Specifically, investors need to consider (at least) three different yield metrics in making their allocations. They need to consider the yield prior to the first call date. They also need to consider the yield after the first call date based on the floating-rate coupon in line with market expectations of short term rates. And finally, they need to consider the yield in case short-term rates remain near zero for an extended period of time - not an insignificant risk in our view.

YTW or Yield-to-Worst is the minimum of stripped yield and yield-to-call and how we think about the yield of the stock up to the first call date

or Yield-to-Worst is the minimum of stripped yield and yield-to-call and how we think about the yield of the stock up to the first call date Reset Yield - the yield of the stock post its first call date, in line with market expectation of Libor (or its replacement) for fix-to-float securities

- the yield of the stock post its first call date, in line with market expectation of Libor (or its replacement) for fix-to-float securities ZIRP Yield - the yield of the stock in case the Fed policy rate remains pegged near zero for an extended period

If we focus on the first two yield metrics, this is how the hybrid mREIT sector stacks up at the moment.

Source: Systematic Income

Preferreds with no orange bar (i.e. no reset yield) are fixed-rate preferreds and those with a negative YTW are those that are currently redeemable (i.e. having their first call date in the past) and trading above "par" in clean price terms. The fact that the YTW of many of these is negative (meaning investors face a small loss in case of immediate redemption) does not necessarily make them unappealing as they could continue to accrue their current stripped yields for an extended period of time prior before being redeemed. Many in the sector have been outstanding for several years after their call date.

For the risk part of the equation we focus on three key metrics:

level of economic leverage proportion of agency securities in the portfolio stockholders' equity / preferreds liquidation preference coverage ratio

There are other credit metrics worth considering such as the proportion of mark-to-market financing, hedge composition, level of traded securities in the portfolio and others. However, they support the primary metrics highlighted above.

These three primary metrics are shown in the chart below - an extract from our Preferreds Investor Tool - with leverage on the y-axis, agency percentage portfolio allocation on the x-axis and equity / preferreds coverage in the label.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

It is not always intuitive how the three metrics will combine together i.e. how to compare, say, TWO which has higher (i.e. better) coverage but also higher (i.e. worse) leverage than CHMI which has lower coverage but also lower leverage. The way we do this on the service is with a bespoke metric we call the Stress Equity / Preferreds Coverage which models how a given company's equity / preferreds coverage should evolve, all else equal, based on a scenario similar to what we saw in 2020.

Our Picks

Within the agency-overweight sub-sector we continue to like the Arlington Asset Investment 8.25% Series C (AAIC.PC), trading at a 7.8% YTW and 7.07% reset yield (paying 3mL+5.664% post Mar-2024 first call date) and having a 78% agency allocation. The company remains an outlier in the entire mREIT space (more clearly seen in the chart above) with the strongest combination of metrics in the sub-sector as well as the third highest YTW.

The company had a decent Q3 from a preferreds perspective. Book value rose slightly to $5.97, leverage ticked lower to 2.8x from 3.4x (AAIC reports their own form of leverage which ends up understating economic leverage), equity / preferreds coverage ticked lower to 6.2x from 6.3x due to the company buying back the common.

AAIC continues to not pay dividends on the common which is fantastic for preferreds and is counterintuitive - the reason preferreds trade cheap is because most investors are scared off by the company, considering it a basket case.

Within the credit / residential loan sub-sector we like the NYMT preferreds. NYMT Q3 book value held steady and stockholders' equity rose marginally. Equity / preferreds coverage fell to 4.2x from 4.5x due to a net increase in preferreds liquidation preference (Series C was refinanced with a higher liquidation preference of Series F).

NYMT remains a standout in the hybrids space for a few reasons - its leverage is very low at 0.3x (the lowest in the hybrid sub-sector and down from 1.5x in Dec-19). The percentage of mark-to-market borrowings is also very low at 51% in the sector - only MFA is lower. This makes it difficult for the company to get into a negative feedback loop of lower prices leading to margin calls leading to forced sales leading to lower prices and so on. Coverage is only a touch below sector median of 4.4x.

The NYMT 8% Series D (NYMTN) is attractive for its decent 7.33% YTW and 7.5% reset yield (paying 3mL+5.695% post Oct-2027 call date). The long non-callable period also means not having to worry about what Libor or its replacement is going to do for 6 years.

Within the mortgage originator sub-sector we like the NRZ over PMT preferreds due to the higher coverage and lower leverage of the company's portfolio. NRZ Series D (NRZ.PD) is trading at a 6.89% YTW and 7.27% reset yield and is the only 5Y CMT reset stock in the sector. It is attractive for investors looking to diversify their interest rate exposure.

Takeaways

The hybrid mREIT sub-sector remains an attractive part of the income space due to the combination of improved credit metrics from the pre-COVID period combined with yields that are at or above pre-COVID levels. Investors should consider diversifying across the three different investment strategies in the sub-sector as well as consider diversifying across different types of interest-rate exposure.