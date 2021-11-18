Thank you for your assistant/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is an interesting company from an investment perspective. Having gained 33% this year, the community of analysts is split on where Nike heads next. Seeking Alpha authors are neutral on the company, but Wall Street analysts are a 17/3 split on "buy" versus "hold." In today's article we will explore this apparel behemoth and see if there's potential for an outsized return.

A Massive Consumer Discretionary Moat

I just looked down and I am wearing something Nike manufactured. Our shoe rack at home is probably 1/3rd Nike too. If you watch sports, you see Nike. If you go out to the store, a good portion of people you pass by will be wearing Nike. The brand is everywhere.

Nike's signature swoosh has infiltrated almost all aspects of life and is recognizable across the globe. Nike doesn't sell the best quality stuff out there, but it has positioned itself over the years in a perfect spot, catering to most of the world's population.

The moat Nike has built is seemingly insurmountable. Adidas is, perhaps, the only company to come close at roughly three-quarters the size of Nike on a revenue basis.

This moat is allowing Nike to do something that's essentially going to redefine the firm over the next decade, go direct to consumer. It's not a new shift, it's one that has been in the works for a while, but by going direct to the consumer, Nike can fatten its margins and continue global domination.

Catalysts To Growth

With a company of Nike's size and stature, there's generally very few catalysts that could spark outsized growth. Usually, just continuing to execute and take the optionality when it comes is enough. For Nike, there's plenty of optionality around, and plenty of areas where this quarter of a trillion dollar giant could find some growth going forward.

A Digital Shift

I mentioned it above, and anyone that has read _literally_ anything else about Nike is familiar so I won't rehash this too much, but a digital shift is occurring.

Nike just wrapped its fiscal year 2021 achieving record revenues of $44.5B, a gain of 19% over the prior year. Nike Direct, the company's direct to consumer arm grew 32%, driven by 60% growth in digital.

Chart: Breakdown of Nike's wholesale versus Direct sales - Author's chart - Data per Nike 10K

The chart above shows the last three years of sales breakdown for Nike. Nike Direct, where that digital shift is happening, is seeing decent year over year growth. In 2019, growth was just 5%, but 2020 saw that accelerate up to 30% and then a further 32% growth in 2021. While still not the largest arm of the company, it's quite clear that Nike is working to go direct to customers while wholesale has remained largely flat over the past three years.

A Growing World Wide Audience

NIKE is a truly global brand and one need only look at a breakdown of the company's revenues to see that.

Chart: Nike's global revenues breakdown - Author's chart - Per Nike's 10K

All four geographic locations grew in the last fiscal year. Greater China led the pack with 24% growth while North America carried 19% growth on an already massive base of $14.48B.

Per the company's 10K filing, management expects that the business will be able to sustain low double-digit revenue growth through 2025. If the company were to achieve this, EMEA and Asia Pacific & Latin America are the key markets to target. China, which we'll get to, may be a bit of an uphill climb in the years to come.

Dare I Say It... The Metaverse

It's the buzzword to end all buzzwords, but there is definitely potential here for one of the world's most recognizable brands.

For investors, and for the business, the metaverse represents optionality. An almost zero-cost optionality at that. Nike has spent decades building its brand, it can now capture digital revenues on that brand with very little upfront cost.

Exclusive shoes in Roblox (RBLX)? NFTs of the latest Jordan sneakers? Apparel to wear in the next great VR experience? All of these would cost little to implement, but could be worth millions to the top line.

While there's no telling just how much the metaverse and NFTs could be worth, it's worth noting that people are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for NFT ownership of "Bored Apes."

Oh, and I'm not spitballing on Nike's ambitions in this space either. The company has already patented "CryptoKicks," which would allow users to splice virtual shoes together to create unique iterations. The company has also filed for seven other virtual goods patents that were covered by Fortune earlier this month.

Again, nothing concrete just yet, but we know that Nike will enter this space. We also know that Nike is a powerhouse brand that will draw attention and, if things like the Bored Apes are anything to go by, there's a lot of money floating around in the digital realm.

Amazingly Run Business

One of my criteria in buying a company is that it must be excellently run - or - high-quality. Nike is a high-quality company, and has an exceptional track record.

Going into what could be wild inflationary times, I believe the best place for our money to be is in high-quality productive assets. A company like Nike would be able to weather the storms of a high-inflationary environment while smaller competitors may suffer.

I am not saying that Nike would get through tough times completely unscathed, but if given the choice between holding cash or holding a high-quality business like Nike, I'm picking Nike every single time.

What makes Nike a high-quality business? Simple, it's got high returns on equity, high returns on invested capital, limited debt, it is not (over the long-term) diluting shareholders, it has a history of growth, and excellent margins.

Data by YCharts

On the margin front, let's take a look at gross margins of the business. As you can see, Nike consistently posts gross margins north of 43%. Sure, they waver a bit, but this consistency is golden. Per the company's last 10K filing, investors should expect a little bit of growth in this metric too - Nike is targeting "high 40s."

Data by YCharts

Also in that 10K filing, Nike is pledging to attain and exceed a 30% return on invested capital. I've put a five year chart above to demonstrate that it's achievable, Nike has previously reported ROIC over 30% in the past, and the company isn't far off doing so in the past couple of quarters either. I tend to look for companies with a 12% ROIC, so 30% would be great.

There were plenty of more pledges, too, that we'd expect to see from high-quality companies. Of course, a pledge is no guarantee of success, but it is great to be able to see what management is targeting. Here's the list:

High single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth

EBIT margin in the high teens

Mid-to-high teens EPS growth

Annual capex at 3% of revenues

Can Nike actually achieve all of these over the next four years? Absolutely. The company is either achieving, or close to achieving each one today.

Let's Talk Valuation

On a discounted cash flow basis, Nike is valued rather richly. To counter that, this is a high growth company with lots of optionality going forward.

Image: A DCF valuation of Nike - Author's screenshot

Above is a look at my model. In this model, I have given Nike a 10% CAGR for the top-line. This falls in line with the company's own estimations, and is well grounded in historical performance. The assumption is also made that Nike can expand its free cashflow margin to 15% on the backs of a digital transformation (it was 13% last year).

From there we discount things at 8%, fair for a business with Nike's stature, and grow out the company 3% in perpetuity. This gives us a fair value of the business at $195B, or $124 per share. Given that Nike is trading for 36% more than that at the time of writing, it becomes rather difficult to recommend the stock on this basis.

Even when looking for potential tweaks to the model that will get us to a fair value of $168, I run up against a brick wall. The closest we can get is by assuming Nike can grow FCF margins to 20% which would definitely be a stretch.

How about assuming the metaverse and NFTs can add an extra $4B in revenue by 2026 and grow the company at 4% in perpetuity? Even then, we get $157 per share as the fair value today.

I'd agree a company like Nike carries a premium in being an iconic brand, but I cannot see myself buying when the math simply does not work out. However, I don't believe a buyer today would completely regret the decision five years from now, but I don't see them getting a market beating return at these levels.

Risks

The price of the stock today is absolutely the greatest risk an investor faces, especially in the face of macroeconomic concerns.

Nike is competing in a turbulent market with an exceptionally high valuation. The company carries a price-to-earnings ratio of ~45, a price-to-sales ratio of 5.9, a price-to-book of 18.7, and a price-to-FCF ratio of 44.11. Barring a couple of bad years EPS wise, these numbers are all well outside their bounds on the top side and show investors are expecting a lot from Nike.

A lot at a time when Nike may struggle to deliver through no fault of their own. A lot at a time when Nike is transforming the business. A lot at a time when Nike faces an onslaught of local competition in China, a key market for the future.

The price of the stock, however, could be driven by this macro fear. Where else is one supposed to put their money to work? Do you let it yield 0.05% in a savings account when inflation is north of 5%? Absolutely not. Do you put it to work in established global businesses that could, perhaps, weather the storm? That's what I do, and it's a very valid reason to buy Nike today.

Final Thoughts

Nike has tremendous potential, and lots of optionality going forward. There are reasons to buy Nike today and hold for the long-term, those reasons just do not sit well with me today, which is why I will join the Seeking Alpha crowd in being 'neutral' on this name.

When would I buy? If Nike was to see another dip into the $140's I'd take another serious look. As I mentioned, I think Nike carries a premium in being an iconic brand, and that premium would make me a happy buyer in that $140 range.