Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

Background and Thesis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) is one of the best multi state operators available on the public markets today. Founded in Florida as a medical use cannabis company, Trulieve has dominated the market to become the biggest cannabis retailer in the United States. The company is vertically integrated and ready for legalization. I recommend eyeing Trulieve as legalization efforts continue to be pushed forward.

Source: (Trulieve October 2021 Investor Presentation)

Trulieve has an ecosystem advantage over other major multi-state operators. By being vertically integrated from production through sale Trulieve is able to retain low cost of sale which helps with their long time profitability. The company has been spreading elsewhere as recreational legalization has been happening state by state across the country. If the current legalization efforts go through, I expect Trulieve to be a major beneficiary.

Regulatory Events will Cause a Boom or Bust Cycle for the Industry

Recent regulatory action has caught the industry by storm. Last week many cannabis companies were up 15%-25% on news that a republican member of the House of Representatives introduced a bill supporting federal marijuana legalization. This is a huge step because this would be taking out major concerns for the industry. Firstly is federal funding of the industry which would include financial assistance such as grants and micro loans. Secondly, interstate and international trade of marijuana which would help stimulate the free market trade for marihuana. Also splitting up substance control to the USDA and ATF will mean lesser legal penalties compared to governing agencies like the DEA and FBI. This bill would give a revolutionary catalyst to an otherwise stagnant industry.

"My main goal is to get as much Republican support as I can initially, and we're hearing great feedback from both chambers, both sides of the aisle on this piece of legislation," - Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)

Source: (Marijuana Moment: GOP Congresswoman Legalization Bill Draws Fire from Home State Republicans)

Rep. Mace is the perfect person to put forward this bill. She is a republican senator from South Carolina, and without getting into politics, southern republicans have largely been against federal cannabis legalization. However, Rep. Mace is breaking the mold and trying to gain as many republicans supporters as she can. The democrats are generally in favor of marijuana legalization and as long as Nancy can execute on her promise of more republican support we may see federal marijuana legalization by the end of 2022. This will be a major catalyst to the industry and push forward the growth trajectories of many cannabis conglomerates.

Source: (Trulieve October 2021 Investor Presentation)

Trulieve has the benefit of being an established brand in many states. The company has infrastructure ready to scale in the southeastern, western, and northeastern United States. Trulieve has a unique first mover advantage due to their national presence this early in the legalization game. The company has an advantage in being able to scale if legalization seems likely. Trulieve could be the first company to really benefit from southern legalization as they already have a major operation in the southeast which could easily expand to Alabama and South Carolina. Two states that will likely be very hostile to town level marijuana buildings such as dispensaries. Trulieve has had success in historically cannabis unfriendly states such as Florida and Georgia so I believe the company has a chance to penetrate these markets.

Source: (Trulieve October 2021 Investor Presentation)

The company has an amazing go to market strategy. Trulieve is leveraging their established brands of wax, tinctures, and flower to provide services for a variety of marijuana patients. On top of that the company is doing B2B work such as wholesale work and large brand partnerships. Trulieve will surely have a hand in every major cannabis market in the US.

Operationally the Company is Putting up Very Solid Numbers

Trulieve has been performing well very operationally. This is very encouraging to future results as many cannabis conglomerates are unprofitable. This is due to industry headwinds mentioned earlier. Without certain shackles stagnating industry development Trulieve will have a chance to truly shine.

Source: (Trulieve Third Quarter Earnings Presentation)

The company's growth has been quite impressive in the face of regulatory issues. +64% YoY revenue growth is amazing and a sign of great growth ahead. Keep in mind the company has been able to achieve this level of growth without appropriate financing. Much of the company's operation has been self-funded, this lean level of operating power will only exponentiate when certain financing activities are opened up to cannabis multi-state operators.

Source: (Trulieve Third Quarter Earnings Presentation)

Trulieve operates an impressive number of dispensaries and locations. The dispensaries are concentrated in Florida but have been growing outside the state. Currently 70% of the company's 155 dispensaries operate in the state of Florida. Although Trulieve has seen great success in Florida, diversifying across state lines is going to be key to growth. The company has been doing that as they opened cultivation in West Virginia and opened up 13 new locations in Massachusetts during the third quarter. As New York legalization efforts continue forward Trulieve has a massive opportunity to tap into a large market in the state. I believe that Trulieve as they continue their expansion can be a major force within the North American market.

Overall Risks are Alive and Well From Competitors and Regulators

As with any emerging industry there will be risks. However, with an industry as volatile as cannabis the risks are much higher than normal. No federal protections from bankruptcy and other financing conundrums can land cannabis operators in major trouble. Many cannabis startups have failed and I would like to be on the most reliable boat. I am definitely not a large supporter of cannabis legalization by no means, however I know a market opportunity when I see one. This industry will be huge with a projected total addressable market of 45 billion dollars by 2025. There are room for a few major players and Trulieve definitely has the potential to be one of them. There are a couple competitors that could give Trulieve a run for their money. The biggest publicly traded cannabis company, Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) has been waiting on federal legalization for a while. The company has an established market in Canada, but has yet to enter US market. Canopy Growth plans to do so when their 2019 acquisition of Acreage holdings goes through when federal legalization occurs in the United States. When legalization occurs I worry that canopy may try to leverage their relationship with Constellation Brands (STZ) through US based financing deals. This would be a move I would support Canopy making and could potentially be harmful to Trulieve's prospects.

Valuation Compared to Peers

The more direct competitors of Trulieve are multi state operators. These are US based companies that operate in multiple states. The two companies I choose that most closely resemble Trulieve are Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF). Both companies have presences inside the US and plan to execute on similar growth verticals as Trulieve. However, both these companies have had more limited success than Trulieve and I believe that Trulieve is the best cannabis stock available to investors currently.

Source: (Trulieve SA Peers Net Income Chart)

Trulieve's biggest advantage over other multi state operators is their profitability. When financing becomes relevant for cannabis companies I believe Trulieve will be able to obtain the best deal. This is due to the fact that the company has cashflow and will be able to get a low interest rate and has limited risk for dilution. Overall a deal like that would be a win-win for the company and the industry.

Source: (Trulieve SA Peers Return On Equity Chart)

One of the most important metrics of any company is ROE. Trulieve has been able to return investors a positive ROE compared to their competitors. This makes Trulieve a compelling investment for any investor with a long term horizon. Regardless of your views on cannabis an investment that provides outsized returns to shareholders is a great choice.

Closing Thoughts and Rating

Trulieve is a great company in a growing space that is poised to benefit from legalization efforts. The company's infrastructure and market penetration will only be further appreciated by investors moving forward. I rate Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 'Bullish'. I look forward to the future of the sector and company.