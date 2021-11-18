adogslifephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

Dan Burrows and Kyle Woodley say in Kiplinger Investing:

The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and, increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the November 16 data for 28 dividend paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 43 now owned by Buffett through his Berkshire-Hathaway firm.

Another resource consulted for this article was dogsofthedow.com which also keeps an ongoing spreadsheet of the Buffett/Berkshire stocks updated quarterly per BRK SEC filings.

A rapid market recovery after the Ides of March 2020 plunge made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares reflecting this collection less viable for first-time investors.

This November 2021 update shows that the following three stocks still live up to the dogcatcher ideal of paying annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices: STORE Capital Group (STOR), The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), and Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI). Keep an eye on Verizon. VZ's price only needs to slide $1.45 to put it in the ideal zone.

To run-down the 'safer' dividends of these three and a half prospects, checkout the Dividend Dog Catcher marketplace site after November 23.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.29% To 27.36% Net Gains For Ten Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come November 2022

Five of these ten Buffett-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimated-dividends from $1000 invested in each of these highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points for the projections below. Note: one-year target prices by lone-analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 16, 2022, were:

Visa Inc (V) was projected to net $273.61 based on a median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 8% under the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was projected to net $255.01, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) was projected to net $227.92, based on a median of target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. a beta number was not available for RPRX.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) netted $185.95 based on the median of estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

STORE Capital Corp was projected to net $159.49, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% greater than the market as a whole.

Mastercard Inc (MA) was projected to net $158.89, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% greater than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) netted $157.67 based on the median of estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

The Kraft Heinz Co was projected to net $150.9, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% over the market as a whole.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc was projected to net $134.42, based on the median of target estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% higher than the market as a whole.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) was projected to net $132.94, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.37% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 23% under the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

43 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

29 Buffett Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield (The Dogs Of Berkshire)

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 11/16/21 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place went to the lone communication services company, Verizon Communications Inc [1].

Thereafter, one of three dogs from the healthcare sector placed second, AbbVie Inc (ABBV) [2]. The other two healthcare representatives placed sixth, and ninth, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [6], and Johnson & Johnson [9].

Then, one from the energy sector placed third, Chevron Corp (CVX) [3]. Next, a lone real estate company placed fourth, STORE Capital Corp [4].

Three consumer defensive sector representatives placed fifth, eighth, and tenth, The Kraft Heinz Co [5] and, Coca-Cola Co (KO) [8], and Procter & Gamble Co (PG) [10].

Finally, one financial services representative placed seventh, and tenth, U.S. Bancorp (USB) [7], to complete the November Buffett/Berkshire top ten batch of dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten October Berkshire/Buffett Dogs Showed 17.23%-30.89% Upsides

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 21.74% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To November 2022

Ten-top Buffett/Berkshire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Buffett-chosen dividend dogs screened 11/16/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (31) Delivering 17.73% Vs. (32) 14.45% Average Net Gains By All Ten Come November 16, 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 21.74% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Bristol-Myers Squibb, was projected to deliver the best analyst-estimated net gain of 25.50%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of November 16 were: STORE Capital Corp; The Kraft Heinz Co; Verizon Communications Inc; Coca-Cola Co; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, with prices ranging from $33.98 to $59.10.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of November 16 were, US Bancorp; AbbVie Inc; Chevron Corp; Procter & Gamble Co; Johnson & Johnson, whose prices ranged from $60.52 to $162.67.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change (within 2.5%).

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the three stocks ready for pick-up at the start of the article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

This November update shows these three stocks still live up to the ideal of brandishing annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: STORE Capital Group, The Kraft Heinz Co, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. To run-down the 'safer' dividends from these three prospects, check out the Dividend Dog Catcher marketplace site after November 23.

Price Drops Or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dogs Of Berkshire Back To "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, this illustration shows two fair priced dogs in the top ten (STOR, and KHC) and eight out-of- bounds-priced stocks (VZ; ABBV; CVX; BMY; USB; KO; JNJ; PG). The outliers need to trim prices between one and one-half and ninety-eight dollars to realize the 50/50 goal for share prices equaling dividend payouts from $10k invested. At the bleeding edge, if JNJ, could shed just $97.52 and PG could drop $88.28 in share prices, most likely the top ten Buffett holdings as a group could attain that elusive 50/50 goal.

The alternative, of course, would be for these companies raise their dividends. That, of course, is a lot to ask in these highly disrupted and dollar-flooded-times.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts.