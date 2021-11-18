mrtekmekci/iStock via Getty Images

In the ten or so months since I took profits in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), the shares have risen ~13% against a gain of ~26% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d look in on the name again to see if it’s now worth re-entering the position. I’ll make this determination by looking at the most recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. As is usually the case, this article won’t be complete in my estimation if I don’t write about options.

I know my stuff is sometimes, uh, “challenging” to read, and for that reason I’ll come right to the point. I think investors would be wise to continue to avoid Kirby. The shares are even more expensively priced than they were when I abandoned the stock several months ago, in spite of the fact that writedowns continue unabated. It’s as if investors wave these away as being irrelevant because they’re “non-cash.” As I pointed out in my previous article on this name, writedowns very much are “cash.” My regular reader-victims know that I sometimes eschew the stock while selling put options. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to do that in this circumstance, as the premia on offer is too thin. At this point, all I’m left to do is wait for the shares to drop to ~$35 before getting excited again. Thankfully my patience will be bolstered somewhat by my realisation that I’ve earned very decent returns here from both the stock and from short put options.

Financial Snapshot

I’ve written about the longer term financial trends in my earlier pieces on Kirby, and readers interested in wading through my old screeds where I go on about long term financial trends are more than welcome to do so. In this piece, I’ll focus on the most recent nine months and compare those to the same periods in 2020 and 2019.

Compared to the first nine months of 2020, the first nine months of this year saw basically a flat top line, and an absolute collapse in net income. Revenue would have collapsed also if it weren’t for the 18.5% uptick in sales from Distribution and Services. In order to offer a more reasonable perspective, I thought it prudent to not simply compare the current period to the depths of the pandemic, so I’ve also run a comparison to the financial performance of 2019. When compared to 2019, the first nine months of 2021 look quite bad in my estimation. Specifically, revenue is down by just under a quarter, and net income in 2021 is ~285% lower.

Most of the problems associated with the collapse in net income relate to the writedowns the company has experienced over the past couple of years.

Writedowns

Maybe it’s because I’m intimately familiar with the concept of “impairment” from years of personal experience that I treat it more seriously than Wall Street often seems to. For example, in 2020, Kirby suffered a $561.3 million impairment. This was obviously significantly higher than the previous two years worth of impairments at $35.5 million and $84 million respectively.

All but $8 million of the 2020 writedowns occurred in the Distribution & Services.

The first nine months of this year have seen additional writeoffs of ~$340 million, and most of those occurred as a consequence of the company leaving the Hawaiian market. This time most of the write-downs happened at Marine Transportation.

I highlight this simply to remind investors that writedowns of this sort do have an economic impact. It’s odd that this point needs reiterating, but it’s true. If owners buy an asset, and it’s later determined that that asset will no longer spin off as much cash as was once thought, the asset will be written down. The fact that ~$900 million of writedowns happened at a company that now boasts ~$5.4 billion in assets is noteworthy in my view. It’s something investors should factor into their analysis when trying to work out a reasonable price to pay for this stock.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

In case you haven’t burned it into long term memory, dear readers, I’ll remind you that I’m of the view that a wonderful business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a mediocre company can be a great investment if you don’t overpay for it. The reason for this is that there’s a strong negative correlation between the price paid and subsequent returns. I think we can use the example of Kirby stock itself to demonstrate this phenomenon. If an investor bought these shares in early June of this year, they’re down about 16% on that investment. If the investor bought virtually identical shares four months later, they’re up about 9.5%. The company didn’t change that significantly in 4 months to warrant this massive swing in returns. This is yet another example of the fact that we need to not just pay attention to the goings on at the company, but at the stock itself. This is why I insist on never overpaying for a given stock. In short, when it comes to stocks, I’m cheap.

I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. I became interested in the stock initially when it was trading at a price to free cash flow of just under 7 times, and I walked away from the business when that ratio climbed to 10.8. The shares are now ~17% more expensive per the following chart.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a relatively standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company’s growth rate. Applying this approach to Kirby at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~18%. This is obviously very optimistic in my view. The combination of 17% increase in valuation, and this optimistic forecast suggests to me that the shares aren’t worth buying at current prices.

Options As Alternative?

I’ll admit it, dear readers. I’m an inveterate braggart. In fact, I’m so much of a blowhard that I’ll remind you of previous brags in case you forgot them. With that explanation out of the way, I’ll remind you that I’ve earned about $7.50 per share in put premia on this name over time. I think that demonstrates the power of selling put options as tools to enhance return while reducing risk.

Normally I like to repeat success, but I don’t think it’s possible to do in this circumstance, because the share price is so far above what I’d be willing to pay. Specifically, I’d be quite happy to buy back in to this business at about $35 per share. Holding all else constant, that was the valuation that initially had me intrigued. The problem is that the premia on offer for puts this deep out of the money are very thin. For example, the March 2022 puts with a strike of $35 are currently bid at $.20. Given that I think the market will drive shares lower anyway, I may as well wait and try to collect higher premia on my $35 puts.

Conclusion

Kirby has been a good investment for me in the past, but those conditions are gone in my estimation. The company continues to suffer writedowns, and in spite of that, the shares continue to trade at what I consider to be elevated levels. I would be willing to pay ~$35 per share here, because that corresponds to the same valuation that I did well on previously. Unfortunately, puts at that strike price are basically trading at close enough to zero at the moment as to make selling puts pointless at this point. I’m in a situation where I have to simply wait for shares to drop before considering the name again. For investors who feel that we’ll never see $35 per share on this stock again, I would remind them that “price” and “value” can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to continue to avoid this name until price inevitably falls to line up with value.