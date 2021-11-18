gojak/iStock via Getty Images

Prior to Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) being listed, the starting price was set in the range of $21 to $24. The stock ended up starting at the low end of that range, but the market believed even that was too high. The company's market cap is nearly half the previously expected $4B and it still owes $700M in debt.

Clearly, this was a flop of an IPO. However, now that DNUT has been trading on the exchange for two quarters, we do have some important insights via earnings. In particular, I wish to look at management sentiment via the earnings calls.

Earnings Sentiment Analysis

Machine-learning, lexicon-based sentiment analysis illuminates the emotion behind text. In literature on this subject, this form of analysis performed on financial documents has been shown to allow for the prediction of trends in future stock prices and earnings surprises. The underlying theory is that management sentiment is predictive in future stock returns.

Through my analysis of earnings calls across hundreds of stocks over the past few years, I have found this predictive ability to be true. The sentiment analysis over earnings calls can be used to better understand management's outlook on the health of its company, the future earnings potential, its current risk levels, and its ongoing return on assets. While I usually look at the flow of sentiment over quarterly earnings, the fact that DNUT only have two earnings calls at this point makes the comparison simpler than usual.

Thus, I ran my analysis over this quarter's and last quarter's earnings calls, comparing sentiment. I found an 11% increase in positive sentiment this quarter over last's. Moreover, sentiment was 30% more optimistic than the market average, a result that I have found common in stocks that have recently IPOed and a result that seems to adhere to common sense (newer companies generally have more potential upside and tend to be in growth stages).

These numbers imply excess returns for DNUT. The main statistical problem here is that, DNUT being new, we do not know the stock's average expected return. However, the data do imply that DNUT's performance this quarter is likely to outperform that of last quarter.

A Deep Dive into Earnings

Let's take a look at some of the statements flagged in my analysis. My comments follow and will emphasis my buy thesis on DNUT.

"In the quarter E-commerce represented roughly 17% of our overall retail sales as we continue to work towards our goal of 25% which we believe is the optimal mix."

-In the past decade, traditional brick-and-mortar businesses have seen large margin gains from efforts aimed at increasing the digital contribution to sales volume. This is due to lower operational costs and lower barriers to purchase. All things being equal, DNUT hitting its 25% goal is likely to raise margins enough to turn EPS positive.

I believe that once we see a positive EPS - and it seems as though we will within the next few quarters - many new investors will flock to this stock, as it will no longer be a speculative investment. Those investors buying now will see gains from the increased volume of buyers lifting the stock. I advise investors to look at Starbucks (SBUX) stock to see the possible gains that a DNUT-like business model can produce.

"We've also become significantly more efficient than we were pre-pandemic with greater points of access and higher profitability driven by the scalability of our hub and spoke model and strong omni-channel capabilities."

-One issue investors these days must check for long-term investments is whether the post-pandemic economic reopening will put upward or downward pressure on profitability. Bulls should be delighted to hear that DNUT has made business improvements during the pandemic, improvements that will act as tailwinds going forward.

"International organic revenue growth on a two-year stack basis was 18% in our company on channel and 42% in our franchise channel."

-This is exactly what you want to see in a stock post IPO. Revenue and customer base are more important in the growth phase, with profitability often coming later. Admittedly, the post-IPO growth is nothing compared to the company's pre-IPO growth, but for a food company, current growth is high enough to compare it to that of a tech stock.

Of course, as with any growth stock, the main risk is if growth peters out. DNUT does not have the margins yet to easily transition to a value stock at this point and is thus 100% reliant on growing its customer base. At this point, DNUT investors should be focused on revenue growth, not earnings, and revenue growth is not only strong but has an incredibly high ceiling.

My overall takeaway, which also describes my general thesis, is that as a value stock, DNUT is risky. As a growth stock, DNUT is much like a tech stock that wandered into the food sector. The large total addressable market and the fact that organic revenue growth is in the double digits makes DNUT a stock with very high potential reward, provided you can accept the risk - risk that is much lower than at the time of the IPO, as the stock has fallen 30%.

Trade Idea

The timing of this bullish good news is suitable for a buy-in, as judging from the double bottom pattern we are seeing:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Double-bottom patterns tend to be reliable buy signals. I calculate a gain between 6.4% and 7.5% should the double-bottom pattern succeed. I would use this signal as support for an entry point here but not as the main reason for holding DNUT.

I like DNUT as a long-term investment for the reasons outline above - specifically that the stock is showing tech-like growth in an otherwise slowly growing industry, giving the stock SBUX-like potential. My idea is to hold a long position over this quarter via short put options, as I believe we have already seen DNUT's all-time low. I believe DNUT will head back to its IPO price over the coming quarter and hold a conservative price target of $17.50, hence the strikes:

Sell Feb18 $17.50 puts

Let me know what you think in the comments below.