Solaris Eyes Next Year For The Recovery

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's (NYSE:SOI) asset utilization has stabilized as the hydraulic fracturing, and completions activities strengthened so far in 2021. The activity ramp up for its customers will enable the company to maintain the growth in the medium term. Increased adoption of its technology-based solutions like the all-electric AutoBlend will help reduce labor requirements. Also, the recent signing of a multi-year agreement with customers for the new and existing technologies will stabilize revenues.

On the other hand, I see obstacles in the near term due to the fall in last-mile-service-related activity and lower volumes during holiday shutdowns. With robust liquidity and no debt, SOI holds a significant advantage over many leveraged oilfield services companies. I think the investors might want to buy it for a higher return in the longer investment horizon.

Technology To Provide A Push

Solaris Oilfield expects upstream companies to increase drilling activity, while drilling capex can also grow to achieve the energy production plans in 2022. So, higher completions activities can result in improved operating results for the company in the next year. Following the recovery in 2021, the company's proppant system count increased by 11% in Q3 2021 compared to Q2. For a more detailed analysis of how its offerings benefit the customers, please read my previous article here.

SOI keenly focuses on reducing costs and labor requirements and improving its margin in the current environment. The company's technology-based offerings are geared to achieve this objective. For example, it provides solutions through multiple unloading spots and built-in automation. The automation technology received a boost with AutoHopper, which increased efficiency and reliability while reducing labor, spillage, and dust. The company has also introduced an integrated all-electric blender technology, known as AutoBlend. AutoBlend is ESG-compliant with cleaner power sources. In today's carbon-reducing scenario, a growing number of electric frac fleets use this technology.

In Q1 2022, SOI's management expects to enter two AutoBlend units into service. It may gradually implement full commercialization of the system. However, its entry can drag because the supply chain lead times on some of its components have tightened. So, the introduction of the blenders can delay.

Looking Through Q4 2021 and 2022

SOI fielded 59 fully utilized systems, on average during July-September of 2021. In October, the number remained unchanged. In Q4, I expect downward pressure on the average proppant system count due to holiday shutdown and budget exhaustion. In early 2022, some upstream operators will increase activity levels, which will mitigate the adverse effects witnessed in Q4.

During Q4 so far, the US rig count and the frac spread count have increased by 7.5% and 4.7%, according to data provided by Primary Vision. However, the company's last-mile-service-related activity can reduce in Q4 compared to Q3 because it will be subject to lower volumes during holiday shutdowns and the tightness in trucking during the holiday. Overall, the company's financial results can improve marginally in FY2022 versus FY2021.

Analyzing The Q3 Performance

In Q3 2021, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's total revenues increased by ~40% compared to Q2 2021. Much of the recovery came from increased mobile proppant management systems (fully utilized) than Q3. Also, an increase in system utilization and the amount of sand delivered in the last mile business drove the top line.

Despite a relatively flat completion activity in the industry, a significant rise in tons delivered and last-mile systems operated in Q3 yielded an improved operating margin. Although the gross profit margin compressed, the EBITDA margin inflated by 450 basis points in Q3 compared to Q2.

Free Cash Flow, Capex, And Dividend

SOI's balance sheet is more robust than many of its peers because it has no debt. As of September 30, 2021, its cash & equivalents were $43 million. The company also has $50 million available under an undrawn credit facility, which takes its total liquidity to $93 million.

SOI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 69% in 9M 2021 compared to a year ago. However, in Q1 2020, its capex increased, which resulted in free cash flow (or FCF) turning negative in 9M 2021. For FY2021, its capex is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million. In FY2022, total capex is expected to remain unchanged, although the growth capex will primarily be led by commercializing the company's AutoBlend and belly dump solutions.

SOI's forward dividend yield is 5.6%. In comparison, Schlumberger (SLB), the largest oilfield services company, pays a forward dividend yield of 1.5%, while Halliburton's (HAL) dividend yield is 0.77%.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on a regression equation between the industry indicators and SOI's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarter, I expect revenues to climb sharply in the next twelve months (or NTM). The recovery will decelerate in NTM 2022, while it can stay flat in NTM 2023.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to jump steeply in NTM 2022. The model suggests it can continue to rise at a slower rate in NTM 2023 and remain unchanged in NTM 2024.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

I have calculated the EV using SOI's past and forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the past average multiple (11x) is similar to that of the forward multiple (~180% upside). The sell-side analysts expect significantly lower returns (37% upside) from the stock. I think the stock has a positive bias in the short term.

SOI's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less than its peers, typically resulting in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (13x) is significantly lower than its peers' (PUMP, WTTR, and LBRT) average of 23.8x. So, the stock is reasonably valued at the current level.

What's The Take On SOI?

Solaris has continued to add to its proppant fleet over the past couple of quarters. As the hydraulic fracturing and completions activities consolidate after ramping up in the first half of 2020, the company's asset utilization has gone up, allowing the topline to flourish in Q3. In Q4, I expect the trend to continue and revenue to strengthen. On top of that, increased adoption of its technology-based solutions like AutoHopper and AutoBlend will help reduce labor requirements, and thereby, costs in the coming quarters.

However, the growth will be substantially mitigated in the short term by lower last-mile-service-related activity, lower volumes during holiday shutdowns, and the tightness in trucking during the holiday. The near-term growth concerns tipped the stock price to underperform the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. A strong balance sheet also offers a shield against the cash flow dip. I think the stock can provide solid returns in the medium term.