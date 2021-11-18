ivanastar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has seen their stock surging since the global pandemic hit and has not slowed down. Over the past 3 years, shares of LOW have increased over 160%.

Not Your Daddy's Lowe's

For many years, Lowe's has sputtered along in the wake of home improvement giant The Home Depot (HD), but in summer of 2018, things changed for the better when new CEO Marvin Ellison took the helm.

For those of you unaware, Mr. Ellison is actually a former executive of The Home Depot, so he had an inside look at what made the company the gold standard in the home improvement sector.

Some of the changes that have been made under Mr. Ellison's watch have been improved supply chain issues, improved efficiency, focus on digitization, and more of a focus on the pro customer base, an area HD has dominated.

Over the past 12 months, you have seen Mr. Ellison's fingerprints all over the company based on the improvements in all these areas mentioned above that have shined through on the company's financials.

That did not change when the company reported Q3 earnings this week that beat analysts' expectations.

Earnings per share: $2.73 vs. $2.36 expected

Revenue: $22.92 billion vs. $22.06 billion expected

The EPS number the company reported grew a staggering 200% over the prior year. Same-store sales, which is a closely watched metric for investors, rose 2.2% during the quarter, which was higher than the 1.5% decrease analysts expected.

Lowe's For Pros

As I mentioned earlier, The Home Depot has dominated the pro's segment within the industry, which is why Mr. Ellison has made a huge push at gaining some of that market share back.

This is important because the professionals are the most frequent shoppers that not only shop often, but they often spend the most money as well. Some of the ways the company has attempted to garner more pro business are by introducing a loyalty program and separate parking spots.

According to the company, sales for professionals outpaced the regular consumer by increasing sales 16% year over year.

Growth Catalysts Ahead

Increasing the appeal to professionals is certainly one of the keys to the company's growth moving forward, but that is not all. Other key growth catalysts for the company include: Digital Sales and the surging housing market.

Let's first look at online sales. A few years back the company started to introduce the Buy Online Pickup In-Store option that became very popular for both Lowe's and Home Depot. Online sales grew 25% during the third quarter as they continue to penetrate more of the online market.

Housing appreciation has nearly gotten out of control in some parts of the US, but the lack of inventory continues to hold the strong housing market together. Homebuilders still cannot build homes fast enough and combine that with supply chain issues, the inventory will remain low for the foreseeable future.

Outside of low supply for housing, interest rates continue to remain historically low, albeit that will be changing sooner rather than later based on the Federal Reserve's latest moves to taper back their bond-buying program. Lowe's executives are looking for housing to remain strong moving forward.

Returning Money To Shareholders

When it comes to returning money to shareholders, Lowe's has been one of the best. Not only is the company a Dividend King, based on its streak of 58+ years of CONSECUTIVE dividend growth, but they have also been growing their dividend at a strong clip.

More often than not, Dividend Kings are very mature companies that increase their dividend, but not much. In the case of Lowe's, company management has increased the dividend an average of 17% per year over the past five years.

As an investor, I would expect the dividend to continue growing at a solid clip given the strong free cash flows the company is seeing combined with the low payout ratio of only 27%.

Outside of the dividend, the company also has a sizable repurchase plan. During the most recent quarter, Lowe's management bought back 13.7 million of its own shares, which equated to $2.9 billion. Management announced that they plan to buy back another $3 billion in shares during the fourth quarter, which would bring the total annual buybacks to $12 billion for the year.

Risks

When it comes to risks, Lowe's has a few that could turn on a dime. Supply chain issues are the common risk mentioned across numerous sectors right now.

Another issue is related to the housing market. A slowing in that sector, whether it is due to supply changes or rising interest rates, could negatively impact the company moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Lowe's is a very sound company that is run by a strong management team that has really done a fine job turning the company around. Lowe's still plays second fiddle to The Home Depot, but they are picking up the pace and closing the gap, slowly.

In terms of valuation, the company currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 19.6x, which is slightly below the company's five-year average of 20.3x. From a technical perspective, shares do look a little exhausted and overbought, so I would not be surprised to see the stock consolidate or pull back a little over the coming weeks before closing the year on a high note.

Lowe's is a very sound investment, but based on its strong run, I currently rate shares a HOLD.