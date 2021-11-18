Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) are the two biggest publicly traded players in the global car rental market. There is one other large private player (Enterprise) and some other firms that are strong regionally (SIXT in Europe), but on the whole, the business is reasonably consolidated.

Car Rental Industry Factors

Both firms are in exactly the same business. They buy vehicles, rent them out, and then resell them as used vehicles. Given that, the macro drivers (pun intended) for the industry affect them both. The big one here is obviously a recovery in travel demand. Both firms cater to a mix of tourists and business travelers, and while some tourism has come back (especially in the USA) worldwide COVID-19 is still definitely affecting demand. While the pace of vaccinations and speed of decline for COVID in individual countries is a huge business driver for each firm, it is likely to affect them equally. So from the point of view of comparing the two firms, it isn't likely to be a deciding factor.

There are other macro factors that affect the firms as well. One big one that is changing their operations right now is the severe shortage of new vehicles. A significant shortage of electronic chips for the motor vehicle industry has caused plants to idle, reducing the supply of vehicles at the same time that demand has increased significantly coming out of the pandemic. I know I personally have been shopping for a new SUV, and in some cases have been quoted a 6-8 month wait for a pre-order to arrive. One dealership had started pre-selling their allotment of 2023s - they haven't received any of their 2022s yet but they've already sold them all. That isn't a problem for me, I can drive my current vehicle a little longer, but if you need to replace a giant fleet on a regular basis it can become a bigger issue. Especially given the significant discounts the car rental companies normally receive from the auto manufacturers for bulk orders. When the dealers are selling out at retail prices, there isn't much incentive for a manufacturer to provide a discount for a bulk order. I believe that is a major factor in Hertz's recent large order for new Tesla (TSLA) Model 3s, which I covered here.

This factor is probably a bigger negative for Hertz than it is for Avis. While both firms sold off their fleets during the pandemic, Hertz made deeper cuts as they did enter chapter 11, and needed to either repay or roll the loans backing the vehicle fleets in order to exit. They were able to do so along with a sizeable equity check from new investors, but they did significantly reduce their vehicle fleet to do so. They benefited from the strong used vehicle pricing (caused by that same shortage), but there will be a bit of a "pay the piper" to come as they restock their fleet. I think their Tesla order is a bit of a way to make lemons into lemonade - they're probably going to pay list price for any vehicles they order and the Tesla's should come with tax credits and consumer cachet that provide an offsetting benefit.

The final thing that I think is likely to affect the industry as a whole is the rise of peer to peer car sharing. The poster child here is Turo, which is basically an Airbnb (ABNB) for cars. Vehicle owners can rent their cars out on the site to travelers, in the same way as a property owner can rent their vacation home on Airbnb. Given Airbnb's market capitalization exceeds that of the major hotel chains this risk is worth considering. However, I think insurance factors are likely to make car sharing less profitable for people than home sharing, which might limit their market share. There is also less of an incentive for consumers - while an Airbnb guest will often get a kitchen and multiple bedrooms that a hotel doesn't have, a Turo guest tends to just get a car. And often the car is older than the one they would have gotten from a rental agency. So that leaves Turo to largely compete on price, whereas Airbnb can also compete on location and unit size, making it a superior experience for many use cases.

Financial Statement Comparison

Avis is operating at a larger scale than Hertz right now, with $3.0 billion in revenue in their last quarter compared to $2.2 billion for Hertz. That is a material change in market share compared to pre-pandemic. For the fully year of 2019 (the last full year before COVID-19) Hertz had vehicle rental revenue of $9.11 billion. By comparison, Avis had total revenue of $9.17 billion. That's close enough to being the same that I think it's reasonable to call it a tie, whereas currently Hertz's revenue is only about 73% of Avis. That is a pretty significant donation of market share, and I believe the primary reason is that Hertz has reduced the size of its fleet. Data bears out this opinion, as Hertz's vehicle utilization was 78% in the most recent quarter while Avis had utilization of 72%. So it is very likely that there were times when Hertz lost business when competitors had cars, or was pricing higher than competitors as they approached a sell-out. That suggests to me that Avis is maybe the better business at present, but that Hertz has the potential to spring back further if they are able to increase their fleet size.

Moving further down the income statement, both companies were very profitable during the most recent quarter. Avis had net income of $675 MM compared to $596 MM at Hertz. Hertz's higher margins probably stem from their higher utilization, as cars that are waiting to be rented still have most of the associated costs. I would give this comparison to Hertz - while Avis has slightly more income at the present time, Hertz has the higher margins.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

As of their last financial statements Hertz had quite a bit more cash than Avis, with $2.7 billion compared to $0.9 billion. By contrast, Avis had a great deal more invested in vehicles, with $11.9 billion net of depreciation compared to Hertz's $8.6 billion net of depreciation.

Hertz has made some big moves with its cash since the quarter ended, however. Notably, they agreed to buy back $300 MM shares of stock from selling shareholders as part of their "IPO" process, where their shares were once again listed on a national exchange. They also announced they were purchasing 100,000 Tesla (TSLA) Model 3s. While I think that is a potential catalyst, an investment of that size into their fleet will also almost certainly require some equity contribution - their cash on hand gives them the flexibility to make a big swing. Avis will be a little more constrained, but their larger fleet of vehicles means they have less of a need to make a big splash with an order - they can probably wait out the vehicle shortage with smaller purchases.

From a valuation point of view Hertz has 462.4 MM shares outstanding, pro-forma for the shares they bought back in their IPO. Hertz also has 89 MM warrants with an exercise price of $13.80 per share. Using the treasury stock method and the current price of $23.28 (which makes sense as these can be exercised cashless) effectively adds a touch more than 36 MM shares to the outstanding, for a total of 499 MM. With Hertz shares at the aforementioned $23.28 that implies a market capitalization of $11.6 billion. Adding the $1.5 billion in preferred shares they issued as part of their emergence from chapter 11 gets you to $13.1 billion in equity value for Hertz.

By contrast, Avis has 56.45 MM shares outstanding and trades at $274.94 for a market capitalization of $15.5 billion.

Hertz has total debt of $8.7 billion, which is also considerably less than Avis. I'm going to subtract their equity in the vehicle funding LLC from the debt they owe that entity (which they control and use to fund vehicle purchases), but that still leaves them with $13.9 billion in debt.

So Avis has over $5 billion more debt, and the equity trades for another $2.4 billion compared to Hertz. In exchange, you get more vehicles and about 10% more earnings last quarter. Hertz also has quite a bit more cash, to the point that they could nearly buy the missing vehicles for cash to equalize the fleets. I think the valuation difference on similar businesses makes Hertz the better buy.

Avis Advantages

That isn't to say Avis is without advantages here. Hertz has an extremely transient shareholder base, as the shares are owned primarily by creditors and investors from their chapter 11 recapitalization, as well as retail buyers. With restricted shares from that recapitalization ending their lockup at the end of December, there is a potential for near term momentum to swing Avis's way. The funds that put cash into the bankruptcy recapitalization have huge profits, and will likely want to cash out some of their gains.

Hertz won't qualify for most indices for a while, so it will take some time for shares to transfer to passive investor hands. By contrast, Avis has a more stable shareholder base as a result of not going through Chapter 11. That could allow Avis to build momentum in the near term on the back of recent excellent operating results.

Conclusion

Given the significant difference in valuation I think Hertz is the better choice at present. With less debt and more cash, it has greater financial flexibility, and the lower debt and market capitalization mean investors are paying less for a business that I think should spin off about the same amount of cash as Avis over time. Hertz also likely has more space to generate continuing improvements in their results - it is likely G&A expenses will start to drop off further as they move away from chapter 11 and the IPO. They also probably have more room to expand their operations given their higher vehicle utilization. Finally, the Hertz warrants (HTZWW) provide the opportunity for low cost, long term leverage as an alternative to buying the shares directly.