Prospect Capital is not a stock to rely on for retirement.

Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) is not a retirement stock suitable to produce reliable dividend income. The stock currently pays an 8.2% yield but payments have been cutback in the past. With a history of dividend cuts, PSEC does not belong in a retirement portfolio.

Prospect Capital’s Business Activities

PSEC is a business development company that primarily originates loans to companies that need to finance their growth. Following the 2007 market crash, banks have made it more difficult for companies to receive financing, leaving many to turn to alternative lenders who are willing to underwrite higher credit risk in exchange for higher financing rates. PSEC has grown into one of the largest business development companies in the market: It has a market capitalization of $3.4 billion and about $7.5 billion in capital under management. This capital exists largely in the form of loans made to PSEC’s portfolio of companies that pay monthly financing costs to the business development company. However, middle-market lending, as this business is called, is not PSEC’s sole business. The alternative lender invests in subordinated structured notes (12% of portfolio), buyouts (18% of portfolio) and real estate (18% of portfolio).

The idea behind this portfolio structure is to generate uncorrelated returns that ensure stable investment income over time. What separates PSEC from other business development companies is its 18% allocation to multifamily properties, providing it with some REIT investment characteristics.

In September, PSEC’s portfolio included investments valued at $7.5 billion. Consumer finance and health care providers are over-represented in PSEC’s portfolio with representations above 10% of fair value. Exposure to cyclical industries like hotels and leisure, which proved to be vulnerable industries during the pandemic, is limited at just 1.7%.

After reviewing the industry split, it’s pretty clear PSEC’s portfolio is diversified. The portfolio also performed well during the pandemic. Business development companies and industry insiders use a non-accrual ratio to evaluate portfolio performance. PSEC’s non-accrual ratio remained low during the pandemic, which is a result of a low number of loans awarded to the stricken travel and leisure industries. A ratio of 0.5%, PSEC’s most recent non-accrual ratio, means that 0.5% of loans that were made by the company are experiencing some form of delay in payment. The lower the ratio, the higher the portfolio quality of a business development company.

PSEC generated $81.3 million in basic net investment income in the last quarter, up from $73.2 million in the quarter prior. Quarterly distributions run at approximately $70 million. PSEC’s dividend coverage is around 100%, but only since 4Q20. If the dividend coverage ratio drops below 100%, the risks for the dividend will grow.

According to the industry analysis, PSEC is performing, with a diversified portfolio and a dividend covered by investment income. So, why wouldn’t PSEC be a good retirement stock to own?

The answer to this question lies in PSEC’s past.

In the past, PSEC used to pay much higher monthly dividends and report much higher net asset values. Net asset values are used for business development companies as a way to measure internal growth.

A shareholder’s wealth grows when a business development company with a rising net asset value makes loan investments in accretive ways. On the other hand, a business development company who fails to do so is destroying shareholder wealth, regardless of whether it pays a high monthly dividend, as shareholders end up losing money if the dividend is not covered by income produced by the pool of loans.

Over the last decade, PSEC showed no growth in net asset value. Net asset values are the same as book values and for alternative lending companies or banks, are a measure of intrinsic value. PSEC’s net asset value on September 30, 2011 stood at $10.41 per share and this net asset value dropped to $10.12 on September 30, 2021, meaning PSEC generated just (3) % growth in net asset value over a full decade. This is very disappointing and is not a testament to good capital allocation.

PSEC’s overall failure to grow NAV is disappointing, but that’s not the only problem with the business. The business development company is a serial dividend cutter, creating significant income uncertainty for retirees that rely on PSEC’s dividend. A decade ago, the dividend was $0.101325. It since declined to $0.06 per share, which is the rate currently paid to shareholders. This shows a 41% decline in the monthly payment rate. The $0.06 monthly dividend was introduced four years ago after being cut because PSEC’s portfolio income didn’t cover the dividend, but this wasn’t the first time the dividend was cut.

Significant Risk For Income Investors

During the pandemic, PSEC’s portfolio performed well, but expanding the view from 1 year to 10 years shows that the business development company failed to generate tangible increases in shareholder wealth. The portfolio produces enough income to pay the $0.06 monthly dividend, but this may change if PSEC’s dividend coverage ratio drops below 100%. It happened before and can happen again. The major risk for retirees is if PSEC will not produce the kind of income that retirees had planned.

My Conclusion

Don’t become blinded by PSEC’s high dividend yield. Retirees and those who want to prepare for retirement should stay clear from PSEC. The BDC is not a reliable income source for the most critical phase of our lives, retirement. PSEC’s long term growth in net asset value is disconcerting and the yield the stock pays, 8.2%, is not worth buying.