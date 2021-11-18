studiocasper/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Toronto-based Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) released its third quarter of 2021 results on November 4, 2021.

Q3 results snapshot

Barrick Gold posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. The net income was $347 million or $0.20 per diluted share. It compared to $882 million or $0.50 per diluted share a year ago.

Barrick recorded total sales of $2,826 million, down 20.2% year over year, due to a lower gold price. The Joint Venture with Newmont Corp. (NEM), Nevada Gold Mines, delivered an improvement quarter over quarter due to enhanced run-time at all major processing facilities.

On positive, the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) have dropped sequentially from $1,087/ounce to now $1,034/ounce, as shown in the chart below:

Lower AISC for 3Q21 is a good surprise. Below are the details per mine quarter over quarter.

Finally, Barrick Gold declared a regular distribution of $0.09 and a capital distribution of $0.14 per share for 3Q21 for a total of $0.23 per share.

Stock Performance

Barrick Gold is one of the three gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners," along with Newmont and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

We can see that Barrick is now slightly underperforming Newmont but is faring better than Agnico Eagle. GOLD is down 19% in one year.

Investment thesis

I recommend keeping a long-term GOLD position and never entirely selling out.

It is crucial to use about 30% of your total capital investment to trade LIFO GOLD short term in light of the gold industry's extreme volatility and inherent cyclicity - not to mention the high geopolitical risks attached to specific regions Barrick Gold is operating, notably Africa.

The gold price outlook is brighter

The gold price is increasing due to inflationary pressure and the dovish bias that has been expressed by the Fed recently.

Combined with the current inflation printings in the background, providing the impression that the central banks are losing the war on inflation, and that the 'transitory' situation was only transitory when it comes to the broader trust in the central banks' ability to control yields, AND if the central banks win and stay successful in their yield fight, that will provide strong negative real yields and the best possible fundamental background for rising gold prices historically

Said Henrik Mikkelsen, Vice President at Cloudbreak Discovery and CIO at Iridis in Zug, Switzerland.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q21: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ billion 3.540 3.279 2.956 2.893 2.826 Net Income in $ billion 0.882 0.685 0.538 0.411 0.347 EBITDA $ billion 2.210 2.078 1.788 1.613 1.563 EPS diluted in $/share 0.50 0.39 0.30 0.23 0.20 Cash from operations in $ million 1,859 1,638 1,302 639 1,050 Capital Expenditure in $ million 548 546 539 658 569 Free Cash Flow in $ million 1,311 1,092 763 -19 481 Total cash $ billion 4.74 5.19 5.67 5.14 5.04 Long-term Debt in $ billion 5.2 5.16 5.15 5.15 5.15 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.23 0.23 0.23 Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion 1.778 1.778 1.778 1.779 1.779 Gold Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Gold Production K Oz 1,155 1,206 1,101 1,041 1,092 Copper Production Mlbs 103 119 93 96 100 AISC $/Oz by-product 966 929 1,018 1,087 1,034 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,909 1,871 1,777 1,820 1,790

Part 1 - Complete Presentation of the 3Q21 Production and Commentary

Note: the following is an update of my previous article about preliminary production in 3Q21.

The company reported third-quarter production for gold of 1,092K Au ounces (sold 1,071K Oz) and 100M Cu Lbs (sold 101M Cu Lbs).

The average price for gold in the third quarter was $1,790 per ounce, while the average copper price was $3.98 per pound.

1 - Gold production details and historical charts

Weak production again this quarter slightly better than the 2Q21, as shown below:

Nevada, including Turquoise and Phoenix, did better sequentially. Long Canyon production was a little down.

AISC for 3Q21 is $1,034 per ounce or about 5% lower than 2Q21.

2 - Copper Production per mine in the third quarter of 2021

The primary 3Q21 copper production was 4.2% higher than in 2Q21. Copper sales were 101 M lbs.

3 - Prices realized

The average market price for gold in the third quarter was $1,790 per ounce, and it was $3.98 per pound for copper. The company is still enjoying solid commodity prices.

The gold price realized in the third quarter of 2021 was down 1.6% sequentially, and the copper price realized was 9.3% lower sequentially.

4 - 2021 Guidance unchanged

The company indicated a total production for 2021 of 4.4-4.7 Moz of gold and 410-460 Mlbs of copper.

Total attributable capital expenditures 1,800-2,100 million.

Note: The details of the 2021 guidance can be accessed here.

Part 2 - Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $2.826 billion in 3Q21

Barrick reported its third-quarter 2021 results on November 4, 2021. Barrick recorded total sales of $2,826 million, down 20.2% year over year.

The company's net earnings were $347 million, or $0.20 per share, in third-quarter 2021 compared to $882 million, or $0.50 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities dropped 43.5% year over year to $1,050 million compared to $1,859 million a year ago, with a gold price reaching $1,790 per ounce this quarter.

Cost of sales increased 5.4% year over year to $1,122 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow was $481 million in 3Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $481 million, and the trailing twelve-month free cash flow is $2,317 million, which covers the dividend payout easily.

3 - Net debt is $111 million with cash on hand of $5,043 million.

Total debt was $5.152 billion at the end of the second quarter, and total debt was $5,152 million. The net debt is $14 million as of June 30, 2021. Excellent debt position.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

GOLD forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $21.1 and support at $18.6.

The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 40% of your total position. Trading LIFO allows you first to sell your most recent purchases while keeping your core long position for a higher target.

I suggest selling 25% between $20.85 and $21.25 and waiting for an eventual breakout to sell another 15% above $23.5.

However, if gold turns bearish again, GOLD will likely drop below $18.60 and could even cross the support (breakdown) to retest $17-17.5 again in the worst-case scenario. I suggest accumulating GOLD below $19.

Watch gold price and the Fed mood like a hawk.

