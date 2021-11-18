Panksvatouny/iStock via Getty Images

We are following the high-end mall sector and continue to see significant operating improvements that have us optimistic that they will eventually fully recover. We recently published an article comparing high-end shopping mall REITs, including Macerich, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:OTCPK:UNBLF), Klépierre (OTCPK:OTCPK:KLPEF), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:NYSE:SPG). In it we share our rankings on the four REITs, from which one has a better valuation to which has the best properties. This week we performed an analysis of Macerich's 3rd quarter results and today we are doing the same for Simon Property Group, as a deeper dive into how the sector is recovering.

Getting back to Simon's results, CEO David Simon did a great job at the start of the third quarter earnings call summarizing the improvements in their financial performance:

David Simon Our cash flow increased to nearly $3 billion year-to-date, consistent with pre -pandemic levels. We recorded increased leasing volumes, occupancy gains, shopper traffic, and retail sales. Demand for our space from a broad spectrum of tenants is strong and growing, and our various platform investments continue to outperform. Third quarter highlights from funds from operation starts with $1.18 billion or $3.13 per share. Included in the third quarter results were non-cash after-tax gains of $0.30 per share from the contribution of our interest in the Forever 21 and Brooks Brother's licensing ventures. For additional equity ownership in Authentic Brands Group, we now own approximately 11% of ABG, and a loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.08 per share from the redemption of the $1.65 billion of senior notes.

The portfolio net operating income (NOI) increased 34.3% for the quarter and 18.7% year-to-date. Occupancy was 92.8%, which was an increase of 100 basis points compared to the second quarter. Average base rent was $53.91. However, that excludes percentage rent. They signed 3500 leases for 12.8 million square feet, which was nearly 3 million square feet or approximately 800 more deals compared to the first 9 months of 2019. Mall sales for the third quarter were up 11%, compared to third quarter 2019, up 43% year-over-year. It is really impressive that sales are now over 2019 peak levels.

Other things worth mentioning are that Simon opened its fifth Premium outlet in Korea, and their tenth in Japan is under construction. A number of mortgages were refinanced, and liquidity stands at $8 billion including $6.9 billion available on the credit facility.

CEO David Simon also made a compelling argument as to why he considers shares to be undervalued. He is a little more optimistic than us, we currently view shares of Simon Property Group as fairly valued, but find his argument for undervaluation to be worth sharing:

And let me just conclude by saying the following, even though our stock has posted impressive year to date returns, we strongly believe it is still undervalued. Our current multiple of 13 times is approximately 3 turns lower than our historical average and screams very cheap compared to the REIT sector at 24 times

One metric we are particularly concerned about, and where we were reassured by the enormous progress, is the occupancy of the portfolio. Without improvement here we would be a lot more bearish on these REITs, but fortunately things are trending up. Occupancy improved 100 basis points sequentially, and David Simon sounded like he is seeing the improvement continue:

Steve Sakwa Thanks. Good afternoon, David. It was nice to see the occupancy up 100 basis points sequentially. I am just wondering if you could discuss a little bit about your leasing pipeline and backlog, maybe where you think occupancy ends at the end of this year and what your expectations are for a recovery in occupancy. David Simon Well, I think it's going to take a little bit of time to get back to where we were pre-pandemic, but I think what's exciting, Steve, is that when we're talking to our folks there -- I was just seeing a tremendous amount of demand. Never been busier. Lots of new retailers, not -- a lots of new users. And I think the action is in our portfolio, so we'll have another increase this quarter upcoming, and then we'll increase our occupancy next year. I don't -- I can't, as you know, we never give specific guidance on that. But the demand, I strongly would tell you that it's -- it's very good. And it's across the board. It's the high-end retailers, it's the value-oriented retailers. We're very pleased with what we're seeing.

He also assured an analyst that demand for their space continues to be really good, and that if they didn't see an uptick in occupancy next year, he would be very disappointed:

David Simon Listen, I always worry they tell me what I want a hear, but what they're telling me, okay? And what I'm seeing in my own -- having to deal with a few retailer space demands, demand is good. So I think -- listen, the world is uncertain as all get out, right? I mean, we all know it's just an -- it's a very interesting time. The last several years and the future are no different. But Floris, the good news is, the demand for our product is good. And our folks are busy, and they're hitting the streets, and making deals. Again, we never give an occupancy number, but I would be very disappointed if we didn't have an uptick in occupancy next year.

David Simon also sounded very confident in the value of high-end malls, saying that he would be very surprised if a class A mall asset sold for anything above a five cap rate. This is very encouraging to hear from one of the most knowledgeable CEOs in the retail space, that he would be so confident in the value of high-end malls.

David Simon Look, I think, we're -- I'd say where A assets, there's -- I mean, I have discussed this before and not to bore you, but there's not a lot of buyers, and sellers realized how valuable they are, and they want a really low cap rate. There's no A asset in this country, that would sell for anything above a five cap rate. My opinion -- in my humble opinion.

The rest of the call was also very interesting, with comments on JC Penney doing better than planned, the retail investment platforms doing very well, including SPARC, Penney, and ABG. SPARC outperformed their budgets on sales, gross margins, and EBITDA. The Penney's team has stabilized the business and improved financial results.

Conclusion

We have shared what we think were the most important fragments from Simon's third quarter earnings call, and our opinion that these results point out that the recovery is on track. It is conceivable that in one or two years the business could reach occupancy levels on par with pre-COVID, and that the business will be posting record cash flows and dividends. We view shares as fairly valued currently, but an argument can be made that they are slightly undervalued if one is very optimistic about Class A shopping malls.