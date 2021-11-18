halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

This article was initially published to members of The EV Supply Chain on Aug. 31. Since then, the company has returned 180%-plus.

Now, if you’ve been staying up to date with Lithium Americans (LAC) and Ganfeng (OTCPK:GNENY), you’ll likely already know what motivated me to take a look into Arena Minerals (OTCPK:AMRZF). On July 12, it was announced that Ganfeng would take a 18.7% stake in Arena Minerals while Lithium Americas would take a 12.9% stake in the company. For some, this is reason enough to consider a small stake in the company. The goal of this article will be to determine if it’s worth potentially expanding that stake or, for those that don’t currently hold a position in the company, if Arena Minerals is an attractive investment.

Projects Overview

Arena Minerals currently owns three projects all in various stages of exploration. Two of the company’s projects are lithium brine deposits and the third is a copper deposit. Arena Minerals also owns 40% of Astra Exploration, which I’ll discuss later. To kick off my analysis, I’ll start with the company’s copper deposit, located in Antofagasta Region in Chile.

I’ll be upfront here and admit that I’m a bit out of my depth when it comes to copper as most of my experience in this field has come with lithium mining. However, from the research I’ve done, it appears that most of my knowledge of lithium mining is fairly transferable. The Atacama project is still fairly young in its development, meaning that there isn’t a whole lot to go on anyway. Arena has identified two potential sites, less than 100m from the surface, measuring about 2km by 500m. The entire property is covered by between 40m to 100m of gravel, which has also made exploration a bit difficult. Regardless, the cores retrieved from drilling thus far have revealed fair concentrations of copper, at 0.2%. The company’s next steps are to conduct more drilling tests, which they are permitted to do, to determine if the site is worth further exploration.

Source: Arena Minerals

Moving on to Arena’s lithium projects, I’ll begin by discussing the more developed of the two. Sal de la Puna (“SDLP”), located in Salta, Argentina, is an 11,000-hectare plot. Earlier this year, in July, Arena announced the closing of the agreement to purchase 100% of the SDLP project for a total of ~$22 million. This is less than a fourth of what Litica paid for ownership of a project that shares a salar with the SDLP project.

Source: Arena Minerals

The total area of the company’s claims is fairly large, 11,000 hectares, yet most of the resource is confined into a fairly small area within the total land claim. This will be part of the “Almafuerte” area. The image below demonstrates where the drilling tests have been conducted so far, note that they’re all within the Almafuerte area, and the testing done by Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) in the area is also provided. The three levels of resource confidence, measured, indicated, and inferred, also are important to understand. Measured reserves are fairly self explanatory and are only awarded such a distinction once there's tremendous confidence in the presence of the continuity of a resource between multiple drill locations. Indicated reserves are a step below this, yet can still be referred to when firms discuss “probable” reserves. Inferred reserves are the lowest level of confidence and are the result of rather limited geological surveying. While there's some evidence to suggest the presence of the mineral reserve’s continuity, further sampling is required to gain greater certainty.

Source: Arena Minerals

Now, while the image above shows that indicated and inferred resources stop abruptly at the border of Millennial and Arena’s respective claims, obviously this isn’t the case. It's incredibly likely that the resource continues past the respective borders. This does not guarantee that the resource will completely fill the sections that the reserves are adjacent to and fall into Arena’s claim, such as Almafuerte and Graciela, but it's certainly a good sign. However, Arena must do more drilling of its own before estimates are completed on its land.

Fortunately, the company is currently fully permitted for additional drilling at the site. Arena also has already received permits to construct a pilot plant on site, a crucial step in the commercialization of its mine and validation of its economic viability. However, as I briefly mentioned before, there has already been a bit of drilling at Arena’s site. These drill samples can give us an early look at what we may be able to expect from the site upon the start of production.

The 2019 drilling program yielded some fairly solid results with the pumping tests. At its commencement, an average concentration of lithium extracted from the drill locations was 533 mg/l. This isn’t anything extraordinarily impressive, I’d call it the high side of average if anything, but we’re not always looking for something extraordinary. Average is acceptable. Heck, average is great. Any viable source of lithium looks to have great potential with the expected rise of lithium demand.

The other thing to consider here is the depth of the resource. Starting as close to the surface as -140m, the deposit goes as deep as 600m. Again, this isn’t anything extraordinary, but that’s not a bad thing. If anything, I’d say that this is on the lower side of average. While it would certainly be more ideal for more of the higher-concentrated brine to be closer to the surface, the grade and depth of these initial findings should yield a financially successful project. The drill studies have also yielded similar results to those done by Millennial, a good sign for the continuation of Millennial’s resource into Arena’s territory. This isn’t the end of the discussion regarding SDLP, however.

Arena does have a fair bit more land beyond Almafuerte, where the drill tests were completed, and there is hope that the resource extends beyond it. While I already mentioned that Graciela’s close proximity to Millennial’s measured and indicated resources does bode well for the area, there's still more to discuss. There have also been seismic and Transient Electromagnetic Measurement (“TEM”) studies conducted around different areas within the company’s project area. These studies, while offering far less detail than drilling and no clarity in regard to resource grade, do allow companies to determine the presence of something residing below the surface.

With these tests, Arena has reason to suspect the presence of lithium-rich brine in the Graciela, Fortuna, Patovica, and Barreal areas. I’ve re-posted the image from above so that you may refer back to it in order to build a better picture of this in your head. Again, I want to stress that just because there may be brine in the areas, it doesn’t mean that it is lithium-rich or economically viable to develop. It is, however, worth keeping track of future developments on the company’s claimed area in order to see how these materialize as these resource expansions could prove lucrative. Arena expects the mine to ultimately yield between 5,000 and 10,000 tonnes of lithium per year.

Source: Arena Minerals

The final thing I’ll touch upon regarding the SDLP project is Ganfeng’s involvement. In June, three months after Arena bought the SDLP project, Arena announced that Ganfeng would be taking a 35% stake in the project due to its contribution of $7,789,055 towards the project acquisition. Sam Piggott, the Head of Business Development for Ganfeng North America, said of the acquisition:

“The Sal de la Puna Project has the potential to host a sizeable resource which could be sufficient to support commercial production of lithium products. Ganfeng’s 35% participation gives Ganfeng a significant interest in a promising project at an attractive valuation. We look forward to working with Arena’s team to fast-track the development of the Sal de la Puna Project.”

I don’t think I have to say much regarding the importance of Ganfeng’s involvement in this project. Ganfeng is one of the world leaders in lithium mining, some consider them to be the leader, and brings with it a tremendous amount of development know-how. I cannot understate the power that such a partnership holds for a company of Arena’s standing, as Ganfeng’s experience and vast resources will prove incredibly valuable for Arena. As a company in the midst of a fairly rapid production expansion, it also stands to reason that Ganfeng is fairly competent at determining the promise of a given deposit. To get a vote of confidence at this scale from a company with Ganfeng’s background should also inspire confidence for investors. The addition of Mr. Piggott to Arena’s board of directors was also likely a valuable acquisition for the company.

Now, the less developed of the company’s two lithium projects, Salar de Antofalla, is a 6,000-hectare project directly adjacent to Albemarle’s (ALB) Antofalla project. Arena announced the acquisition of the deposit in a Dec. 6, 2018, news release. To do this, Arena had to acquire Antofalla Minerals S.A., the company that owned the rights to the deposit. At the time, 2,000 of the 6,000 hectares were being fought over in court and, clearly, were eventually awarded to the company. Antofalla consists of three separate land claims, each with the potential to be lithium-bearing brines. There has been no drilling to date, though the company has conducted some TEM studies. These studies have demonstrated the presence of a large aquifer saturated with brine, located below 50m, down to 600m, and connected to surface brines above 50m. There is also potential to expand the current resource beyond its current boundaries.

However, remember that there is no indication of the resource’s grade. The existence of brine does not automatically mean that there will soon exist a lithium mine to extract said brine. Now, according to Arena, the mine is “fully permitted and drill ready” but there is no indication of when exactly drilling will begin. If the initial drilling demonstrates strong results, there is the possibility that the company will expand the land under its ownership.

Astra likes the potential of its project to that of the El Peñón mine, which had total resources of 7.3 Moz of gold and 207.2 Moz of silver. Both have obscured veins, which can make discovery tough and means that a broad exploration creates the best probability for success. Even with minimal exploration completed thus far, Astra has already identified the presence of some more veins around its property. The company itself first discovered the deposit in 2012, which is how they were able to come into possession of it for relatively little and the focus on copper in the area had meant that not many others were looking at the veins too much.

This project offers similar promise as copper but, truth be told, I’m not as interested in it as I am the rest of Arena’s business. I’ve linked Astra’s company presentation throughout this section and, if you’re interested, feel free to give it a read. Similar to the copper project, very little has been done thus far and it still feels a bit too early to say that the project has some real promise. SQM’s presence is a promising addition but it doesn’t guarantee anything.

Lithium Extraction Process

Beyond the company’s physical assets, in the form of its deposits, it's also working to develop some IP for the extraction of lithium chloride from brine. Before you jump to anything, no, this isn’t a DLE process. Instead, this is meant to enhance the direct offtake of lithium chloride. If you remember my discussion of different lithium mines, you’ll know that lithium chloride is the primary product from lithium brine which must then be converted to lithium carbonate. Many producers will integrate this step into their projects, though Arena plans to go a different route.

Arena Minerals hopes to sell its lithium chloride product directly to the market, foregoing the carbonate refinery step. I would liken this to the worst practices that have been adopted by many spodumene producers that have seen funding dry up. In a previous article, I discussed how the decision to purchase sulfuric acid from the market and sell spodumene directly is often a death sentence for spodumene producers who are then unable to generate substantial profits and pay off their debts.

However, the two processes, brine and hardrock, are very different. Sulfuric acid is incredibly expensive to source and, if not produced on site, is a leading cost at hard rock projects. As this step isn’t part of the lithium brine process, brine producers are already at an advantage. Even still, the issue of selling a precursor product persists. This is where Arena’s IP comes into play.

Typically, lithium brine is treated with lime as it's pumped into evaporation ponds. This, according to Arena, then yields a lithium concentration of less than 1%. Arena has developed a proprietary reagent, designed specifically for Argentinian brines, that they say produces a lithium concentration of over 5%. This is equivalent to over 30% lithium chloride being extracted directly from the brine. Because Arena is able to extract far greater concentrations of lithium directly from its brines, the company is confident that it will be able to fetch a higher price for its precursor product than others. This is another key difference to the direct sale of spodumene.

While I still don’t believe that this is the best path to pursue, I do feel that this is a commercially viable strategy - assuming the process is successful. As Arena anticipates that this process will reduce the refining costs from lithium chloride to battery-grade lithium carbonate, it would still be the most advantageous for the company to directly take advantage of this through an integrated project. However, Arena also sees commercialization possibilities past its own projects. As per the company’s previously mentioned December 6, 2018 report, Arena looks to partner with other producers, perhaps licensing its IP, in order to extend the commercial applications of its developmental work. Part of me can’t help but suspect that this is actually what caught the eye of both Ganfeng and Lithium Americas, not the company’s lithium deposits.

Astra Exploration

Astra Exploration represents a very minor component of Arena Minerals and is a completely separate company. However, given the latter’s 40% ownership of Astra, it is worth discussing. In May of this year, Arena sold its 80% stake in the 3,800 hectare Pampa Paciencia epithermal gold property to Astra Exploration in return for its 40% stake in the newly-formed company. In July, Arena went public via a merger with Momentus at a valuation of $6.8 million. This decreased Arena’s ownership to 26% of the company.

If Arena was awarded 40% of Astra’s outstanding shares in exchange for its 80% ownership, the next logical question is “Who owns the remaining 20%?” Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), a company that I’m sure all of you are familiar with, holds the remaining interest. Similar to Ganfeng’s involvement with the SDLP project, SQM’s involvement with the Pampa Paciencia project provides a bit of validation and confidence in execution competency.

Currently, the company’s preliminary drilling results have proven promising, yet it’s still very early on in the exploration work. Future work will move to expand away from the Paciencia vein, where there are already proven levels of mineralization, to determine the full bounds of the potential deposit. There is not yet a timeline for when this is expected to be completed.

Risks

For a company of Arena’s size, money is a constant concern. The company’s current cash position is largely negligible, coming in at less than $100,000 as of Dec. 31, 2020. Clearly, Arena’s cash position is nowhere near strong enough to support the buildout of its properties on its own. A successful lithium project takes several million dollars to fully develop, sometimes over $1 billion. Given the size of the company’s plots, I doubt that work on any one project will top $1 billion but when you’ve only got tens of thousands dollars on the balance sheet, several hundred million looks an awful lot like $1 billion.

One of the solutions to this, unquestionably, will be selling equity. Now, this is only really an issue if a project proves to be viable so I’ll operate under the assumption that SDLP does. If no projects prove viable, there are other problems to address. I would anticipate that Arena will continue to issue more shares as its valuation rises, not selling any more than they need as it’s best to wait a bit longer and get more money for less equity. The most powerful way for Arena to ease its financial burdens, however, is to sell more equity of its projects to other producers. This helps in two separate manners, providing capital for the sale of ownership and also reducing the future financial burden placed on Arena for the project’s development. There’s also the potential to go through debt financing but Arena will likely need at least a PFS under their belt to get even a little bit of debt funding from large banks. Regardless, there is no question that the power of an individual share will be dramatically reduced as Arena gears up to production.

On the topic of project equity, however, I previously hailed Ganfeng’s 35% stake in the SDLP project as a great show of faith and an incredibly valuable partner addition. However, in the grand scheme of things, the ~$8 million that Ganfeng paid for this stake isn’t really a tremendous commitment for the company. If they find that the project is unlikely to prove fruitful, there isn’t much to prevent the larger lithium producer from just cutting its losses.

One of the operational risks that Arena currently faces is its current plan to sell lithium chloride directly to the market. While Arena claims that it can sell its high-concentration lithium chloride at prices “equivalent” to battery-grade lithium carbonate, there is just simply no way that this is accurate. Carbonate producers need to make a profit and, even if Arena’s product will lower their production costs, it’s just nonsensical to buy a raw material for the same price you’re going to sell the end product for. While I don’t mean to say that it’s impossible for Arena to fetch a higher price than other lithium chloride sellers, it will not be in the realm of lithium carbonate prices. Exactly what this price will be is unknown, though I am incredibly confident that the company’s operational profit will take a hit from this decision. They can’t expect to lower their capital overhead and maintain the same profit as they would have otherwise had.

On top of this ambiguity regarding the commercial viability of the company’s strategy, there's also no guarantee that the process even works. It has yet to be tested at scale and there is very little public information available for it beyond that it can produce higher concentrations of lithium directly from brines. This makes me inherently cautious about trusting the process and it seems that we will not know more until the pilot facility at the SDLP project is commissioned.

While things look fairly promising at the SDLP project, in terms of the presence of high-grade lithium, the quantity of it is far from guaranteed. The other two projects are far earlier on in their development and, as such, represent even more risk than the SDLP project. The incredibly minimal amount of exploration completed to date means that much is still up in the air and, despite the presence of lithium or copper proven to be at the site via drilling, the quantity and broader quality of both is still unknown. This means that the despots could simply be too small to make sense pursuing. Admittedly, I am quite optimistic on the SDLP project although the other two really appear to be toss-ups at this early stage.

The final area I want to touch on is the inherent risk that comes with investing in a micro-cap stock. Arena trades well below $1 per share and with a market capitalization well below $100 million. This creates strong volatility and low volume, which means that it could be difficult for shareholders to offload their positions quickly if needed. Basically, this is a micro cap and should be treated as such. Even if you’re very interested in the company and find confidence in its business plan, I would advise against taking a significant position in the company until it can prove itself a bit more.

Valuation Discussion

I’d like to open this discussion with a brief examination of the company’s senior management. Beginning with the company’s CEO and President Will Randall formerly worked at Lithium-X where he discovered and developed the Sal de los Angeles. The successful development of the project resulted in the sale of Lithium-X to NextView in a $265 million deal. Mr. Randall has been working extensively with Argentinian brines for the last ten years and was born in the country, giving him extensive operational knowledge on both the technical and political/social side of the projects.

Arena’s Executive Chairman, Eduardo Morales, formerly served as the president of Rockwood Lithium Latin America. There, he oversaw the development and operation of the Salar de Atacama, one of the world’s largest lithium operations until 2014 when Rockwood was acquired by Albemarle in a $6.2 billion deal. After the buyout, Mr. Morales served as the COO of Lithium-X until it too received its buyout. That’s when Mr. Morales went with Mr. Randall to the Arena management team, bringing us to present day. With over 40 years of experience in the lithium brine industry, Mr. Morales has more experience than just about anyone. I believe that these two executives offer a rare level of experience and operational ability in a company this size, being a definite asset for the company.

Referring back to a statement I made earlier regarding the true intentions behind the equity acquisitions made by Ganfeng and Lithium Americas, I’d like to provide a bit more reasoning behind why I believe that the companies are more interested in Arena’s IP. Arena likens their production process to that used by the Salar de Atacama, which has an incredibly low operating cost of ~$2,500 per tonne. As I previously mentioned, Mr. Morales led the development, commissioning, and operation of the Salar de Atacama back when he was at Rockwood. As Mr. Morales himself explains, he focused on studying the chemistries of different brines and salt flats, especially those in the Salar de Atacama. I believe that this leadership has given Ganfeng and Lithium Americas confidence in the company’s claims and the very low operating costs that may be enabled by this process are more than enough motivation for the two companies to at least consider a partnership for their Cauchari-Olaroz project.

Regardless, it’s the company’s projects that we, as investors, are more interested in. Right now, all focus is on the “potential” which, admittedly, is a way of saying that we don’t really know how valuable they’ll be. However, if even one of the projects turns out to be commercially viable, it’s certainly worth at least a few hundred million dollars. This potential gives Arena an attractive upside proposition, especially as I feel that the company has made sufficient strides in de-risking its future operations. However, there is still a glaring issue with the company.

Arena’s need to raise more money in the future and the high likelihood that it will be forced to sell off more ownership of its projects means that this high ceiling may not be as tall as it looks. Dilution in both project ownership and overall company equity will minimize the value of future gains and with the need to raise hundreds of millions, assuming there is a successful project, this could be quite severe. In fact, assuming no splits, I wouldn’t be surprised to see shares represent as little as a third of what they do today within the next seven years. This is also inclusive of loss of project equity.

So, let’s go back to this idea of “potential.” At a market capitalization of around $167 million, Arena Minerals isn’t all that cheap anymore. When we look at Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF), this becomes even more apparent. The company has a value only ~1.4x greater than that of Arena Minerals, yet Cypress already has a PFS and a deposit that is one of the largest in the world. While it’s far from a secure bet, it offers more security than Arena Minerals can and, with a far larger project, it doesn’t compromise very much on potential growth.

Now, in fairness, I believe that Cypress is incredibly undervalued which definitely leads to a comparison that isn’t exactly favorable to Arena. Relative to others on the market, Arena does offer some solid upside potential but the question now becomes if the reward is worth the risk. At its current valuation, I believe that this all-important ratio leans a little bit in favor of the risk side. That being said, there is certainly a very attractive growth proposition and the company’s current price, while perhaps a bit high, isn’t too expensive to completely avoid.

Investor Takeaway

So with a slightly unfavorable risk/reward ratio, is it worth paying for shares of this uncertain company? Well, take a look at the disclosures below and you’ll see my answer. If you don’t feel like scrolling, the answer’s yes. I wasn’t one of the people that bought shares just on the news of Ganfeng and Lithium Americas taking large positions, rather this research process gave me the drive to buy some shares. I include this anecdote because I’ve poured quite a bit of water on the fire here and I don’t want you all to interpret this as me losing my interest in the company. Instead, consider the very real downside that is presented by this opportunity relative to its potential. Personally, I found that relationship to be attractive.

However, this was when my article was originally published. At that time, Arena Minerals had a market value of just around $50 million. At its current value, I wouldn’t be a buyer of Arena Minerals. While I do still see a lot of upside for the company, there are others that offer similar upside with less risk. As such, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to take on a company like Arena Minerals.