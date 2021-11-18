Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) is a holding company whose primary assets are its investments in its subsidiary biotech companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals and LipoMedix. RH also owns the Barer Institute, which is strange entity that is partnering with its subs to develop their cancer therapies.

The company has a pending transaction where it will merge with its Rafael Pharma. subsidiary. This transaction was proposed in June and still needs to go to a shareholder vote and might not close until 2022. The purpose of this is unclear, but it might be an attempt to abandon the holding company structure and refocus on the shots on goal that Rafael Pharma. has. There is also some advantage to the legacy holders of both companies' stock, but to a new outside investor, the transaction appears of little consequence.

I believe RH is a generic development stage biotech company that despite its multiple holdings has no products likely to start generating revenue in the next few years, has not proven it can get a product through phase 3 trials, and is actually heavily reliant on one particular drug.

Products

RH's furthest along in development and most impactful product is CPI-613 (devimistat).

CPI-613 is a therapy that targets the metabolism mechanisms in cancer cells located in the mitochondria. This is an effort to disrupt the TCA cycle of cancer cells. The TCA cycle is an important process that happens in all cells.

The company believes the drug can assist other drugs in being more effective because of the TCA cycle disruption caused by devimistat. This mechanism allows devimistat to potentially be used across multiple types of cancer, rather than being unique and specific to helping with only one kind.

CPI-613 is, among other possible uses, a treatment for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas. In late October, the company released phase 3 trial data for this drug which was negative. The drug did not meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival of patients.

In a trial of 528 patients, median survival fell from 11.7 months to 11.1. This trial has been stopped although CPI-613 is still in trials for other indications. For example, it is currently being studied in the ARMADA 2000 trial, in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

As far as I can tell, this trial is the only active phase 3 trial at any of their subsidiaries and thus represents the most important near term catalyst.

This drug also had other notable updates in the past year. Two phase 1 studies are underway for other indications and CPI-613 was given orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of biliary cancer.

In my opinion, the fact that devimistat needs to be used with other drugs is a downside. It makes it to so that multiple trials with different cancer fighting drugs need to be done to find which complements and utilizes its mode of action the best. In addition, I feel that could limit its pricing power in the market and potentially result in a restrictive label that it can only be used with certain combinations of drugs in addition to itself.

Financials & Cash Burn

At the end of Q3 2021, RH had $6.2 million in cash. It burns $2-4 million per quarter on average, so more capital raises are imminent and needed. The company does have a side business of sorts where it makes some revenue from a few real estate properties it owns, including the building where its headquarters is located.

This real estate income generates around $1.0 million a quarter.

Source: Q3 10-Q

This helps modestly, but RH is, by no means, a self funded development stage biotech company - they are going to be raising capital for years to come. I personally would like the company to monetize these real estate assets when they need to raise equity, but the share price is relatively low, as it might be considered now after the recent bad news, which could help avoid some dilution of existing shareholders.

Source: Q3 10-Q

The focus on their RH subsidiary, including the pending merger, makes sense considering their investment is nearly half the assets of the RH holding company.

Other than that the balance sheet is what you would expect: a large accumulated deficit, different types of equity, and lots of paid in capital.

Valuation & Potential

After releasing the poor phase 3 data highlighted above, the stock crashed some 70% that day. This is typical of development stage stocks, good and bad news can cause massively wild swings in either direction.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the company now trades at just a hair above book value of $130 million or 3x the book value of their real estate assets. It's hard to say if that is a good valuation because of the future impending dilution that will be needed to bring a drug to market, if they even have one that is eligible.

From a momentum perspective, this is probably a good time to start a position in the stock if one is interested. These kinds of stocks tend to drift around in between large news events and this is the lowest it has been in some time.

Conclusion

Like many similar companies, RH is a straight up gamble. CPI-613, the company's current breadwinner drug, could be the next best thing in cancer therapy. Or it could be a safe drug that just isn't effective enough to be statistically significant and worth commercializing.

A failure in one phase 3 study doesn't mean it won't work for other types of cancer or in combination with other existing drugs, but it certainly doesn't help. I can't find much to differentiate RH from other gambles out there. The real estate side business is interesting as a way to partially funding R&D costs, but not revolutionary.

I am going to pass on RH at this time.