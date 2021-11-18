Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

A few years back I wanted greater exposure to Tesla (TSLA) but was concerned about its valuation level and not comfortable buying the stock outright (big mistake, I know). That being the case, I was looking for a diversified investment vehicle for EVs, autonomous driving, and robotics. That led me to the ARK Autonomous & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and its 10%+ stake in TSLA as well as some other companies which I had my eye on. While ARKQ has delivered excellent returns for me, earlier this year I noticed the fund was starting to lag relative to other investment options within the EV and robotics ETF space. That being the case, I started selling ARKQ and moving the proceeds into the iShares EV & Tech ETF (IDRV). Here's why.

Investment Thesis

As you no doubt know, EVs are taking the global automotive market by storm. EV sales in 2021 are up 80% yoy as more manufacturing capacity comes online, battery technology and range improve, and as governments around the globe increasingly support ESG incentives to move away from gasoline powered ICE vehicles toward EVs. As I suggested in a previous Seeking Alpha article, the recent rally in oil prices will likely cause an acceleration of the transition to EVs as companies like Ford (F), which owns a ~10% stake in Rivian (RIVN), recently announced an $11+ billion investment in a new greenfield F-150 EV truck plant along with three new EV battery plants. Meantime, Tesla continues adding capacity at its new Berlin, Germany and Austin, TX manufacturing sites (see The Current Oil Rally Will Accelerate Transition To EVs, So Will Ford).

These developments (among many others) are not only great for EV market growth, but also for the robotics and technology companies - including semiconductor manufacturers - that serve these markets, including the pivotal AI technology so necessary for autonomous driving.

Yet as mentioned in the bullets to this article, despite ARKQ's 11.7% stake in Tesla - which is up 54% YTD - the ETF itself is up only 14.6%. That lags the S&P500 by ~12%, let alone other robotics and technology oriented funds. Obviously, there is a problem here. Let's take a look.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the ARKQ ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a moderately diversified 57% of the entire portfolio:

Source: Ark Invest

As noted earlier, the 11.7% stake in Tesla has obviously served the fund very well over the past year as Tesla is up 147% over that time-frame. However, the problem is that ARKQ holds some big clunkers as well.

Take #2 holding UiPath (PATH) and ARKQ's large 7% stake. PATH is down ~20% since its IPO in April. Yet Cathie Wood has recently been selling Tesla and buying PATH. I have no problem with taking some profits on Tesla and keeping the fund's allocation in the stock to around the 10% level. After all, the way Tesla stock has appreciated over the years, had ARK not been selling some shares along the way, its percentage in the portfolio would have grown too much greater than the current 11.7%. However, the choice of moving the proceeds into PATH is questionable. While PATH's Q2 EPS report demonstrated excellent revenue growth of 40.3%, with a market cap of $28.4 billion, one could argue it is already priced to perfection. For more on PATH, consider reading Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira's article UiPath: Compelling Automation Platform, But Richly Priced.

Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) is another example. While the company has excellent long-term potential, the fact is KTOS is simply not demonstrating the growth expected. Indeed, I myself have been bullish on the company (see DoD's Pivot To Over-the-Horizon Strategy Is Bullish For Kratos' Drone Business). And I have been dead wrong. Kratos' last two quarterly earnings reports have disappointed, forward guidance was lowered, and the stock has suffered. KTOS is flat over the past year and down significantly from its high.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) are two more "top-10" laggards: up only 5.3% and down 6.8%, respectively, YTD.

The chart below tracks PATH, KTOS, Iridium, and Komatsu versus the S&P500 - represented by the (SPY) ETF - since PATH's IPO earlier this year:

Data by YCharts

Some investors may think this is cherry picking the data, but there has to be a reason for ARKQ's under-performance this year given its large position in Tesla and as compared to the S&P500:

Data by YCharts

Of course much of the market action in the "Cathie Wood type stocks" are likely influenced by the recent and expected future rise in interest rates. That causes a revaluation of long-term cash-flow because investors are much less willing to put a high-value on future cash flow when interest rates are rising in the near-term. That has caused a market rotation out of Cathie Wood's "growth stocks" and into "value".

However, as I have commenting and writing about on Seeking Alpha this year, there is a lot of "value" in a company like Google (GOOG) that, in Q3, delivered $65.1 billion in revenue (+41% yoy), free-cash-flow of $18.7 billion (an estimated $27.67/share), ended the quarter with $140 billion in cash, and announced an additional $50 billion stock buyback plan in Q2. Unfortunately, ARKQ only has a 2% stake in Google, which remains one of my favorite stock picks. One has to wonder how the ARK Invest team has such a low weight in GOOG when its Waymo self-driving technology is generally considered among the best in the industry.

As I suggested in my last article on ARKQ (see ARKQ: ARK's Best YTD & 1-year Performing Fund), the iShares EV & Tech ETF appears to be a superior alternative to the fund:

That thesis in favor of IDRV has played out well and Nvidia's (NVDA) Q4 EPS report after the close yesterday (Wednesday) is a perfect example of why. NVDA's gaming and data center segments continue to thrive and led to record quarterly revenue of $7.10 billion - up 50% yoy. Yoy margin grew 260 basis points yoy and that led to bottom line GAAP EPS of $0.97/share: an $0.11 beat. Today, NVDA shares are currently up 9%+.

Note the market action so far today (Thursday) is a continuation of what has been going on for quite some time now:

Data by YCharts

That is, Tesla up nicely, and so is IDRV, but ARKQ is down - and significantly so.

As the quote above opined, my opinion is that one of the best ways to play the autonomous driving and robotics thesis is to invest in the semiconductor companies that supply the chips required by these markets (as well as for AI). This is exactly what the IDRV ETF is doing with its top-10 holdings:

Source: iShares IDRV ETF Webpage

Note IDRV's emphasis on semiconductor companies AMD (AMD), Nvidia, Qualcomm (QCOM), and Intel (INTC). Meantime, note IDRV also has a 4.35% weighting in Google, which is up 68% over the past year.

Some investors might wonder why not just invest in semiconductors. I have been pounding the table on semiconductors for quite some time now, and just yesterday wrote a Seeking Alpha article bullish on the Van Eck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) (see SMH: Semiconductors Are A Must Own). However, if investors want direct exposure to EVs and robotics, a semi-conductor focused ETF will not allocate capital to companies like Tesla, Rivian, or BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY). For that exposure, you need an ETF like IDRV, which is essentially giving you the best of both worlds.

From a performance perspective, YTD the IDRV ETF is the clear winner over ARKQ (and the S&P500 for that matter) as its semiconductor holdings continue to outperform:

Data by YCharts

Investment Advice

For investors holding ARKQ, like myself, I suggest rotating out of ARKQ and into the IDRV ETF instead. I have sold some of my ARKQ shares twice this year and moved the proceeds into IDRV. My only regret is not simply selling it all at once and moving it all to IDRV. Yet for those who don't already own direct exposure in semiconductors, that should have first priority in my opinion (see SMH's YTD performance in the graphic above).

Risks

Covid-19 and the related supply-chain risks continue to threaten the global economy and many of the companies in the ARKQ, IDRV, and SMH ETFs.

That said, I actually believe rotating out of ARKQ and into IDRV will lower risks because IDRV has, in my opinion, a superior portfolio of companies that are making money today.

The market is still at or near all-time highs. That being the case, and with the US Federal debt ceiling drama drawing near (early December), and knowing that the Republicans have already said they will not vote to raise the Federal debt ceiling, we could see a serious market sell-off sooner rather than later. Investors can only have faith that the Democrats will be able to pay America's debt through the reconciliation process (I don't even want to think about the alternative...). The optimist in me says any big sell-off in December would likely prove to be a great buying opportunity.

Summary & Conclusion

The ARKQ ETF has been a great performer and is up 300%+ over the past five years. However, it is clear to me that Cathie Wood has lost her touch and the fund is severely lagging this year - not even keeping up with the S&P500. Note my earlier and very bearish article on Zillow (Z)(ZG) which was one of the easiest calls I have ever made on Seeking Alpha, yet Cathie Wood and ARK Invest continued to buy Zillow shares hand over fist. They are now selling them, but way too late (see Zillow: Take Profits). The Wood style that worked so well in 2020 is obviously running into severe headwinds today.

That being the case, I suggest investors rotate out of ARKQ and into the IDRV ETF, which has a much greater emphasis on semiconductor companies that are thriving today as opposed to the companies Wood believes will thrive years from now. Meantime, you'll enjoy the fact that the IDRV expense ratio is 0.47%, which although high in relation to many ETFs, is substantially lower than ARKQ's 0.75% fee - which arguably has not been earned this year.

I'll end with a five-year chart of ARKQ and note the relative plateau the fund has hit this year as many of its holdings have floundered: