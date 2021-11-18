bmcent1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background and Investment thesis

The current situation of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) represents a textbook example of an investment opportunity of high uncertainties and low risks. Its iQOS rollout has been stalled due to a recent ruling that Altria must stop the sales of the iQOS tobacco device. Its core business, smokable products, has seen a secular decline in shipping volume.

Admittedly, all these are headwinds for MO and you should be concerned. However, the market has so overacted to the negative news and totally ignored the positive potentials. As a result, the negatives are all more than priced in by this point, and the risk-reward profiled are very skewed now. You will see that, after carefully reviewing business fundamentals, there are some possible good scenarios for the uncertainties to play out. And you will also see how a Kelly bet size analysis can help with a rational assessment of the risk/reward profile, and that the result shows favorable odds.

Business overview and recent developments

MO’s current business value comes from four main parts. The first one is its bread and butter: The traditional smokable products. This segment contributes more than 70% of the income for MO. The second one is its smokeless products, contributing about 14% of income. The third one is its 10% beer investment in Anheuser Busch, currently worth about 15% of its market cap. And finally, it has a minor wine segment, which contributes less than 1% of its income.

Its smokable products have been facing a secular decline in demand for a long time, which is the main reason for its compressed valuation in the long term. However, my take is that the market has overacted on a perception that is not supported by facts. The demand for its core cigarettes business has been in decline for decades in terms of VOLUME. However, MO has shown the pricing power to keep revenue stable or even increasing as to be discussed more later.

MO is certainly aware of the secular decline of its traditional products. And it has been taking initiatives to reduce the health impact of their products and are developing new smokeless products. Notably, the market share of its oral tobacco category has been growing very rapidly as you can see from the first chart below. And also, its E-vapor category volume has seen steady growth as you can see from the second chart. In the most recent quarter, the E-vapor category volume has reached 0.52 billion units (in terms of equalized volume). In relative terms, this represents a 2% quarter to quarter volume increase, or quite impressively, 17% growth rate year over year.

With this background, now we go into details of the current developments surrounding the business and possible future scenarios.

Source: MO Investor Presentation

Source: MO Investor Presentation

The conservatively normal scenario

First, let’s consider a conservative normal scenario. Let’s face reality first – the good old days for its traditional combustible cigarettes are probably not coming back (at least not anytime soon). And it's reasonable for the business to be valued differently and to accept the new norm. As seen from the following chart, in the past, the business has been valued at a premium relative to the overall market until around 2020. In terms of price-sales ratio (“P/S ratio”), MO has been valued at about 4x and as high as 8x P/S ratio till 2020, compared to about 3.2x of the overall market. Since 2020, the business has been valued at about the same P/S ratio as the overall market. Its valuation has reached a bottom 3x during the 2020 pandemic market crash.

You might be wondering why the valuation of a stock that is valued at about the same P/S ratio as the overall market is considered very compressed. The reason is that MO’s net profit margin is on average 33% in recent years, compared to about 11% from the S&P 500 index. So each $1 of MO sale should be worth 3 times the overall market’s sales, but MO’s sales are valued as the same as the overall market.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

With the above background, the following table shows what MO’s profitability will be under this new norm conservative scenario. This scenario projects MO’s future profitability by making the following conservative assumptions:

1. It assumes no growth in MO’s traditional products in terms of volume and the sales grow only to adjust to inflation at 2%. As aforementioned, my take is that the market has overacted to its traditional product on a perception that is not supported by facts. Yes, the demand for its core cigarettes business has been in decline in terms of volume. But MO has shown the pricing power to keep revenue stable or even increasing in the long term. As you can see from the chart below, sales have been increasing at a 2.1% CAGR in terms of dollar amount. And the trend is projected to continue. Revenue per unit of the Smokeable Product has risen from around $0.213 in 2019 to about $0.224 in 2020, and it is estimated that the metric will rise to $0.230 in 2021 and $0.237 in 2022, more than compensating the decline in volume.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

2. it assumes the only growth will come from its investment in new product categories as management mentioned. As aforementioned, some of these new products are seeing rapid or stable growth and some of them are stalled like the iQOS devices. This scenario assumes some of these new products will be successful and add $1B of sales in 4~5 years, or about 4% of the total sales.

3. under assumptions 1 and 2, the total sales in 2025 will be about $29.6B, or $16.5 per share.

4. It assumes a valuation of 3.5x price to sales ratio. To put things under perspective, MO’s average valuation since 2020 – during a period of compressed valuation - has been about 4x price to sales ratio and the overall market is at 3.2x price to sales ratio.

5. Lastly, we assume the beer investment’s value remains the same as it is today (i.e., worth about $6.5 per share).

Under the above conservative assumptions, MO’s price is projected to be $65 by 2025. And if this scenario plays out, the return will be about 47% at its current price.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

The bad scenario

In this bad scenario, we will assume things deteriorates from the normal scenario above that:

1. MO’s traditional business completely stagnates – or declines at 2% a year if adjusted for inflation.

2. MO’s efforts in its new products all failed.

3. and its beer investment becomes worthless.

And the details of this scenario are listed in the chart below. These assumptions are very exaggerated, for many reasons. Again, MO has shown the pricing power in its smokeable products for decades to keep sales stable. And the iQOS is not all lost yet. MO and Philip Morris are planning to appeal the iQOS decision. As stated by an Altria spokesperson to CNBC, “We continue to believe RJR’s patents are invalid and that IQOS does not infringe those patents.” And the beer investment has been quite successful. Since 2003, it has contributed over $12 billion of adjusted equity earnings to MO, and over $10 billion of cash from the dividends and the 2016 merger proceeds.

But since we are analyzing an investment with high uncertainty, it makes sense to explore the limits and see if we would be comfortable with those limits.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

In this case, MO essentially would shrink 2% a few adjusted for inflation (or whatever the inflation will be in the next a few years) – existing products cannot grow and all new products failed. Under this scenario, the sales will be $13.2 per share by 2025.

Finally, under this scenario, let’s also assume the valuation stays at a terminally cheap 3x P/S ratio –the bottom valuation at the peak of the panic during the pandemic. And if this scenario plays out, the return will be about negative 10% as seen.

End of the world scenario

Finally, this is the end of the world scenario, where investors lose 100%. I personally do not think this would happen - sin stocks exist for a good reason. Actually, sin stocks are among some of the most successful and long-last businesses. Some other notable examples besides Tobacco are alcohol (think Brown-Forman Corporation), snacks and carbonated drinks (think PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Inc), or even defense/weapons (think Sturm, Ruger & Company, and Raytheon Inc). Their ethical and social implications are debatable and open to subjective judgment. But as a business, they have some of the most durable moats.

Kelly bet analysis

So, it's indeed a high uncertainty investment. Both large potential gain and loss are possible.

Usually, the discussion from here would turn into a subjective debate. The bulls would emphasize the good scenario and potential gains. And the bears would emphasize the risks. I have been in such debates plenty of times. The method I’ve learned to turn such debate into more action-oriented decision-making is to apply a Kelly bet analysis. The Kelly bet analysis is a way to determine bet sizing as a percentage of bankroll that leads to optimal growth in the long run (i.e. if you place a large number of the same bet over and again).

The reasons I use it are twofold. First, it not only considers expected return, but also the variance among the outcomes, which is equally important, or more important in my view, than the expected return. Imagine two bets, A and B. You have a 50% chance of winning (and also a 50% chance of losing) in both bets. The difference is that in bet A, you get back 2.2x of your wager (i.e., 120% return) if you win, and you lose your wager completely (i.e., 100% loss) if you lose. In bet B, you get back 1.4x of your wager (i.e., a 40% return) if you win, and lose 0.2x of it (i.e., 20% loss) if you lose. As you can easily confirm, both bets provide the same expected return of 10%. But I bet you see that you should not bet the same way – because of the variance. You have a good chance of total loss in bet A, but not in bet B. So you can (and should) bet more heavily in B than A. More precisely, the Kelly bet analysis would tell us we should limit the bet size in A to only 8.3% of our bankroll and we can bet 100% of our bankroll in B every time – a difference of day and night. Second, the analysis optimizes growth in the LONG RUN. As investors, we have no control at all for each and every one of our bets – whether we like to admit it or not. The result on each bet is more about luck than anything else. All we hope for is that if we find the correct process and keep making bets based on the same process so that statistics would take over and push the role of luck to the side in the long run.

A Kelly bet analysis is shown below for the MO investment for the scenarios analyzed above. As seen, the Kelly analysis shows that even with an equal probability of 47.5% for the conservative normal scenario and the bad scenario (i.e., the bad scenario is equally likely to happen as the normal conservative scenario), and 5% for the end of world scenario (which is hugely exaggerated in my mind), the expected return is still positive and bet size is 60% of the bankroll.

Even when the odds further shift out of our favor, as shown in the next column, so that the probability for the conservative normal scenario is now 35% and 60% for the bad scenario (i.e., the bad scenario is about 2x more likely to happen than the normal conservative scenario now), the expected return is still positive and bet size is still about 36% of the bankroll.

Source: author.

Do not get me wrong here. The Kelly bet analysis cannot – nothing can – turn investment decisions into a completely scientific and objective process. If uncertainties/risks can be quantified, then they are not uncertainties/risks to start with. In the end, some degree of subjective judgment is always required based on each person's risk tolerance. For me, the Kelly analysis provides insights to help me form that judgment. And in this case, based on the results shown above, my judgment is that the odds are in my favor and I should take on this bet.

Conclusion and final thought

The current situation of MO represents a textbook example of an investment opportunity of high uncertainties and low risks. This article first reviewed the business fundamentals and recent developments surrounding MO. Then based on the review, this article lays out three possible scenarios for the uncertainties to play out. The main takeaways are: