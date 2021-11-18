jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Postal Realty Buy Thesis

Postal Realty (NYSE:PSTL) operates in a unique niche that has an advantageous position financially. Post offices are highly fragmented among mostly mom and pop owners which leaves a largely untapped field of acquisitions for PSTL to accretively pick up. Even with some cap rate compression, PSTL has excellent spreads on new investment giving them a long pathway of growth. This has largely been the Postal Realty story since its IPO, but as it grows its existing footprint, the organic growth is starting to shine.

The organic and inorganic growth in combination support a market price of about $24 which portends upside of around 30%.

External Growth

So far in 2021, PSTL has acquired 199 properties for a total purchase price of $93.3 million.

Two other data points of note are the price per foot and the total rental revenues. Price per foot ranges from the mid $20s for big footprint industrial properties to as high as $197 for flex and last-mile logistics properties. Part of this difference is due to the size of the building with the rest attributable to the prime distribution locations of the last-mile facilities.

Overall, rent of the new properties is $8.306 million annually which is a revenue cap rate of 8.9%. It is of course the NOI cap rate that matters and we can get a rough estimate of that by looking at PSTL’s ratio of NOI to revenue which is about 78%.

Assuming a similar ratio for the 2021 acquisitions that would be an average cap rate of 6.95%.

While lower than the 7%-9% which PSTL used to acquire for, it is still impressively high relative to the rest of the industrial sector which is often in the 3.5% to 6% range.

There are four factors which, in my opinion, make these acquisitions particularly beneficial to shareholders.

Tenant quality Spread over cost of capital Duration of cashflows Expected growth in NOI

While Postal Realty will buy a wide variety of assets ranging from tiny footprints to >500,000 square foot individual properties, the one thing all the acquisitions have in common is that they are leased to the U.S. Postal Service.

This is a fantastic tenant for a myriad of reasons. The most obvious and frequently cited is that it has extremely high credit being the U.S. government so lease payments owed are virtually always paid.

The second and third reasons are less frequently discussed, but just as powerful.

Tendency to stay – the U.S. Postal Service has an extremely high retention rate upon lease renewal.

Government tends to be a weak negotiator which allows rents to tick up with little fight.

Spread Over Cost of Capital

For a small REIT, PSTL has access to some very cheap debt as seen in the table below.

A weighted average interest rate of 2.2% puts it right up there with the large blue chip REITs. This low cost of debt pairs nicely with the approximately 7% cap rate acquisitions making them highly accretive to FFO/share right out of the gate.

Duration of Cash Flows

While the going in lease terms are not particularly long, the Postal Service has a very high renewal rate and there is minimal capex involved in a renewal so the functional WALT (weighted average lease term) is quite long compared to other industrial acquisitions where a 70% retention rate is more the norm.

Overall, I think cap rates for these types of properties should be closer to 5.5% to 6%.

Real estate that comes with great tenants tends to trade at lower cap rates.

Real estate with long remaining lease terms tends to trade at lower cap rates.

Real estate with organic growth ahead tends to trade at lower cap rates.

Therefore, I find the unusually high approximately 7% cap rates at which Postal is acquiring to be highly opportunistic for shareholders. This opportunity is available because the ownership of the assets is so fragmented and there is a lack of institutional capital in the space (at least for now).

We already discussed the lease terms and tenant quality, so next, I will dig into the organic growth expectations of these assets.

Organic Growth

PSTL intentionally doesn’t report rental rate information about individual rollovers that occurred in a given quarter. My guess is that this is for tenant privacy or some stipulation related to the government leases. However, there was commentary on the latest earnings conference call that gave significant color in this regard. An analyst, John Kim, was digging into this exact topic.

“John P. Kim Just wanted to ask about if you could elaborate on the renewal rates that you signed versus expiring both during the quarter and what you've agreed to for the remainder of the year? Jeremy Garber So as you know, we don't release specific spreads on renewal rates. What we do share with The Street is that renewal rates will bring somewhere between 2% and 3% annual NOI into the portfolio. John P. Kim Okay. I think there was a reference that some of your leases were below market. So I just wanted to see if that was actually brought to a higher rate on renewal. Andrew Spodek When we discuss our lease rolls, we discuss it as a portfolio. There are certain rents that are -- at market certain rents that are below market. But as the leases are rolling, we're seeing 2% to 3% increases year-over-year. So on a 5-year vintage, it's anywhere between 10% and 15% NOI increase.”

This indicates roughly 12.5% rollups on renewal and 2.5% annual same store NOI growth. From this, we can calculate an annual organic growth rate.

Starting from 3Q21 annualized base NOI of $31.896 million that would be incremental annual NOI of about $800,000. Divided over 13.413 million shares outstanding that is close to $0.06 of organic FFO/share accretion per year.

PSTL has a moderate amount of near-term rollovers on which to execute the rent rollups.

Valuation – Proper Multiple for a Company Without True Peers

PSTL is considered an industrial REIT and indeed its properties are industrial/logistics in nature so that is probably the best peer set with which to compare PSTL.

Shown below is the FFO multiple of each industrial REIT.

With a median and mean multiple of 30.1X and 29.4X, respectively, Postal looks very cheap at just over 16X its 2022 estimated FFO/share of $1.09.

That said, I don’t think it would be proper to trade PSTL all the way at the sector median as it is quite different. Specifically, there are two aspects of Postal for which I think it deserves a slightly lower multiple:

Non-explosive growth Small size

Industrial REITs have a rare opportunity to grow explosively with some such as PLD and REXR increasing rents by as much as 40%. That historically high growth is why the sector trades at a 30X multiple.

PSTL has strong growth at what I would estimate to be 5%-12% per year from the combination of its external and organic sources, but that is not as explosive as much of the industrial sector.

It would also be highly unusual for a REIT with a roughly $350 million market cap to trade at a multiple that high.

All in, given the growth rate, tenant quality, small size, leverage profile and tenant concentration I would spot 22X as the appropriate multiple for PSTL. This puts fair value at about $24.

Primary Risk – Concentrated Tenancy

With so much of PSTL’s revenue tied to a single tenant, its fate is clearly reliant on the Postal Service continuing to operate at the scale at which it operates today. There has been some fear in the past given the low levels of profitability at the U.S. Postal Service, but that has been significantly mitigated by the measures taken to improve profitability falling more on the price end and less on the supply end.

The U.S. Post Office has been and continues to be treated as a public utility, necessary to the well-being of lower population density areas that would otherwise not get coverage from the private market. As such, I believe it will continue operating regardless of the profitability or lack thereof.

With all that in mind, a nearly 100% tenant concentration is a risk and investors in PSTL would be wise to keep a close eye on any news related to the U.S. Postal Service.