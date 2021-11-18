Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel P Varga as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

In spite of 2021's positive stock price movement and great dividend yield, Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is still not a safe option for income investors. The company's investment portfolio holds significant risks due to its general investment approach and its massive exposure to risky assets, not to mention the overstretched dividend payout ratio.

2022 is going to be a more difficult year for OXSQ due to rising interest rates and likely larger credit defaults in their investment portfolio, hurting the company's profit margins. I do believe that OXSQ has a great potential for investors, but the overall risk outshines the buying opportunity.

Business Model

Oxford Square Capital Corp is a BDC (business development company). It invests in small- and medium-sized developing and financially distressed firms. BDCs' heavy use of leverage and targeting of small or distressed companies make them relatively high-risk investments. OXSQ takes a low interest loan and lends it to other firms on a higher interest rate. It also directly invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) which is a single security backed by a pool of debt. CLOs are often corporate loans with low credit ratings which makes them high risk-return assets. Because of that, a BDC's exposure to CLOs held in the investment portfolio mainly determines the overall risk of the company; and OXSQ has a very high percentage of CLOs held.

Almost 40% of the company's investments are in high-risk CLOs, referred as Structured Finance in its statements. 22% of its assets are in Business services and 15% in Healthcare. These are companies Oxford Capital lends borrowed money on a high interest rate (OXSQ takes a low-interest loan and lends it to other firms). Management actually increased the company's share in Structured Finance (CLOs) to 40% from 30% since the dividend cut in July 2020, supporting a more aggressive risk/return policy. CLOs offer higher-than-average return to its investors because they take more risk by buying low-rated debt. This paid its fair share to OXSQ investors with a higher-than-average stock appreciation and dividends in 2021.

Financials & Earnings

OXSQ's risky investment strategy was a success in 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the NAV per share was up by 2.4%, at $5.03, compared with the $4.91 at the prior quarter end. Moreover, this $5.03 is up by 9.5% in Q3 compared to December 2020 (of $4.55). OXSQ still trades at a discount to its NAV. Price per Book ratio was 0.79 in 2020 and currently sits on 0.88, slightly lower than in Q2 (1.00).

Management has continued to maintain a high-risk appetite in 2021. In my opinion, this style is not very likely to change in the future as well. Since 40% of the company's portfolio is in high-risk assets, this will have a huge impact on investors looking for a stable income source. A continuing rise in CLO exposure will mean an increase in the risk for the whole company. OXSQ's Non-GAAP forward P/E ratio stands above 13.5 versus the sector median of 11.75. Let's put that in context: if we look at this valuation so far, it is not great but not terrible.

Competitive Analysis

Take a look at 2 of Oxford Square Capital Corp's competitors: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) has a Non-GAAP forward P/E ratio of 8.29 and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) has a Non-GAAP forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This means you can easily have a better deal just by investing in OXSQ's competitors. Furthermore, both of them (FSK, TSLX) have a much healthier and a more diversified investment portfolio and better dividend coverage (more on this one later).

To me Oxford Square Capital's 13.72 Non-GAAP forward P/E ratio means the market is favoring OXSQ with bigger growth expectations than a year or two before. But unfortunately, I cannot see the logical reason behind that. There is neither significant growth in their earnings (the last 4 quarters of earnings: 1 in-line, 1 beat, 2 misses), nor a change in their risky investment portfolio (40% of assets in CLOs). I do think at the moment the market is overestimating the company's growth expectations and does not take into consideration the higher future borrow interest rates which seems inevitable for me. The FED began to taper back its bond purchases starting in November, and some traders expect it will begin raising interest rates as soon as it has finished winding down the program at the middle of next year. 75% of traders expect at least a 25 basis point rate hike by July 2022.

Also, the whole BDC sector is an extremely competitive one. Just think about it: You are a small business owner looking for financing. You do not care from where you can get in, the only thing matters to you is your interest rate (predominantly). If FSK or TSLX can give you better interest rates than OXSQ, you will take it. This means when the interest rates will rise, the competition between BDCs will significantly increase leaving OXSQ with a tighter profit margin on a higher-than-average risk investment portfolio.

Company-Specific Risks

OXSQ has numerous risk factors compared to its rivals.

The company's investment portfolio is concentrated in a limited number of portfolio companies, which will subject to a risk of significant loss if any of these companies default on its obligations under any of its debt securities. The loans in the company's investment portfolio may be prepaid at any time, generally with little advance notice. The consequence of that may be a great quarterly earnings result and a disastrous next one, resulting in high fluctuations in the stock price. Stockholders do not know the details of the underlying securities of the CLO vehicles in which they invest. Due to the fact that 40% of OXSQ's current investment portfolio is in these CLO vehicles, it further increases the already high-risk factor for a potential investor.

These high-risk assets can boost income and return in the short run (that's what we saw in 2021) but can be a pitfall in the long run. Due to this high exposure to CLOs, for an income-focused investor, OXSQ's investment portfolio, needless to say, carries an extreme risk over a long-term horizon. All BDCs make their majority of profit by relending. Low U.S. interest rates boost their profit and widen their profit margins. A potential risk for 2022 is a rise in interest rates (making it more expensive to borrow funds) which can hurt OXSQ's profit margins.

Dividend & Future Sustainability

My take on OXSQ's dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp pays a solid dividend: a forward dividend yield of 9.57%, and an annual $0.42 per share. OXQS has a volatile dividend history with major cuts and small increases over the years. This looks like a typical European stock dividend history. When there are good times, management tends to increase payouts to shareholders. When there are bad times, management ruthlessly cuts dividends. However, it has a consecutive 17 years of dividend paying history.

Management has not made any increases but announced the dividend for Q1 2022 - a $0.035 dividend per share until the 31st March. As an income investor you should consider this: through this 17-year period the company announced 12 dividend increases and 7 dividend cuts. However, focusing on the last years, there is a different picture. What we see in the last 5 years is only dividend cuts, no increases and extremely high payout ratios.

Future sustainability

Analyzing a company from a dividend stability perspective, you have to take into consideration the underlying core business and its stability to sustain dividend payments to investors. This is the dividend coverage, aka dividend payout ratio. And for OXSQ, this does not look better than a year ago. You might recall about a year ago the dividend yield was over 16% only because of the highly discounted stock price. Since then, the yield went down but the underlying factors hardly changed - extremely high payout ratio, high risk-reward portfolio investment strategy with major exposure to CLOs.

Payout ratios can just rise over 100% to an unsustainable region for a short period of time, for a couple of quarters even for a year or two. But in the long run, if the dividend is not covered, there is only one solution that lies ahead: an inevitable dividend cut. OXSQ's management has a trend not to look at payout ratios carefully enough and ends up cutting the dividend. At the moment, the payout ratio stands above 130% and it seems it will stay on this level for the next couple of months.

Now let's take a brief look at the previously mentioned competitors of Oxford Square Capital. FS KKR Capital Corp has a payout ratio of 95% and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a payout ratio of 82.5%. The only long-term solution I see for Oxford Square Capital is if the company is able to increase its NII per share to $0.11 and not increase the dividend. That can bring the payout ratio to a sustainable, healthy level. (This means more income coming in but same dividend payments going out to investors.) As it seems from the earnings estimates, the chances at the moment are quite slim to reach this $0.11 target.

If 2022 brings no massive lump-sum loan repayments for the companies in OXSQ's investment portfolio and the interest rates stay low, the management can achieve the $0.11 per share earnings and be able to maintain this current dividend. Any major payment defaults on CLOs, lump-sum loan repayments, or rising interest rates will hurt the company's profit margin, making it impossible to achieve the $0.11 in earnings per share.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital Corp has the potential to become a good investment opportunity for income investors but just not yet. The several major risk factors outshine the company's ability for having a great dividend yield. OXSQ's battle for a sustainable dividend starts again as the interest rates will very likely rise in 2022, shrinking the company's profit margins. Management is ready to maintain the company's high risk investment portfolio with a 40% exposure to CLOs. This will likely keep OXSQ's investment portfolio in a higher-than-average risk profile but with an average return for 2022. Management is also trying to maintain this current high dividend for now. Therefore, for an investor looking for stable and secure dividend income, Oxford Square Capital is a pass for now in my opinion.