Investment Thesis

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is one of the leading e-commerce players in the market. The company provides an all-in-one infrastructure platform to start, run, market, and manage a retail and online business. Shopify has helped more than 1.7M businesses in more than 175 countries. Although Shopify is mainly made up of small and medium-sized companies, the company counts Heinz, Staples Canada, and Nestle as their clients as well.

By H1'22, Shopify will roll out its new business-to-business (B2B) feature for its premium clients using Shopify Plus. As a result, retailers will be able to sell directly to other retailers at wholesale prices. It is projected that the B2B e-commerce market will grow to $25.65T by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7%. With the new feature, Shopify will enter an enormous B2B market currently dominated by Amazon.

Shopify's Strategic B2B Move

In October 2021, Shopify announced that it would be offering a new business-to-business (B2B) feature for its premium clients using Shopify Plus. Some Shopify Plus users include Allbirds, Staples, Heinz, and Steve Madden. Shopify Plus offers a wholesale platform with exclusive features to serve B2B needs comprehensively. The feature may encourage some of its existing mid-sized businesses to upgrade to the Shopify Plus feature. In addition, the monthly subscription fee will increase from Advance Shopify at $299 to Shopify Plus at $2K. This will help to boost Shopify's monthly recurring revenue by 6.6 fold for re-platformed merchants.

For some, B2B expansion is a response to explosive growth and demand from retailers. And for others, it's a proactive recognition of huge untapped potential and a smart way of breaking into new markets and new distribution channels," said Shimona Mehta, Shopify's managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The new B2B feature will be rolled out by H1'22. It will allow merchants to market and sell their products wholesale direct to other retailers. Shopify stands to gain massive future revenues from this feature as it represents enormous untapped opportunities currently enjoyed by Amazon. Amazon has both D2C and B2B channels in its platform presently. This strategy has served Amazon well as Amazon accounted for a 39% share of the US e-commerce market.

By expanding to the B2B segment, Shopify also aims to go upmarket with higher sales value than the D2C segment. As a result, the company will be able to retain its more prominent brands while also attracting other established retailers such as Dockers, Kenneth Cole, and L'Occitane onto its B2B platform. The B2B e-commerce market is projected to grow from $7.72T in 2021 to $25.65T by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7%. With this new B2B feature, Shopify aims to partake in an integral segment of the enormous market.

Shopify is also launching the Shopify Markets for cross-border e-commerce. It will partner with Global-e, available in more than 200 destinations, for streamlined international logistics. Shopify reports that global consumers account for 28% of all traffic on its platform. Therefore, it represents a vast untapped opportunity for Shopify to grow globally within a single platform. Tens of thousands of merchants have joined the waiting list for Shopify Markets as of October 2021, which shows Shopify's relevance in global e-commerce.

Shopify Continues to Grow Rapidly

Shopify Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Shopify has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 60.98% since 2016. In the last four quarters since FQ4'20, Shopify reported a 43.6% increase in revenue compared to FY2020 revenue.

Since FQ2'20, Shopify has also been reporting EBITDA profitability. However, the company reinvested profits back into the business. In FQ3'21, Shopify reported $319.66M for Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A), an increase of 15% QoQ and an increase of 62.7% YoY. The company expects to hire more aggressively in FQ4'21 while also increasing its global infrastructure, marketing initiatives, and research & development efforts. As a result, in FQ3'21, Shopify reported a drop in EBITDA margin by 960 basis points. With higher operating expenses to fuel future expansion, its EBITDA margin may suffer in the short term. However, we believe that these investments will further help the company expand its offerings to the global e-commerce market.

Shopify EBITDA Margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Shopify Gross Merchandise Volume. Data source: Company Data & Statista

Shopify's massive success is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic tailwinds. It has helped the company reach $400B in cumulative gross merchandise volume (GMV) by October 2021. Shopify achieved half of that sum within 16 months of the pandemic. In FQ3'21, Shopify also reported $41.8B in GMV. It represented a significant increase of 35.2% from FQ3'20 and 282.4% from FQ3'19.

The imposed lockdowns and closure of non-essential services led to massive adoption rates of e-commerce globally. Based on Accel Research, Amazon reported $490B of GMV within the US for FY2020, representing a 46% increase from FY2019. Forbes also reported that the top 500 companies globally generated $849.5B in online sales in FY2020. The revenue represents a phenomenal 45.3% YoY increase from FY2019.

The global B2B e-commerce market is estimated to be worth $25.65T by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7%. Amazon is currently one of the market leaders in the B2B segment, accounting for $19B in sales in FY2020. It is estimated that Amazon will reach $59B in B2B sales by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.75%. With Shopify joining the B2B segment, the company may also expect massive growth opportunities ahead.

E-commerce Growth. Source: eMarketer.

Shopify Revenue by Merchant Location. Data source: Statista

The pandemic has also doubled the e-commerce's penetration in the US market to 17% in the past year. It is evident that e-commerce is an underpenetrated industry in the US and has massive untapped potentials. Shopify reported a YoY increase of 181% for FY2020 revenue in the US alone. E-commerce within the US will grow at a CAGR of 12.63% over the next three years and account for $1.22T by 2024. As a result, Shopify will stand to benefit as one of the major e-commerce platforms with a substantial 8.6% market share in the US. We expect its share to rise and compete with Amazon's market share as more join Shopify's B2B platform.

Shopify's market share in the US. Source: Shopify.

Shopify's Gangbusters Growth Momentum

Shopify Projected Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

The global e-commerce market is estimated to grow to $10.87T over the next five years, at a CAGR of 29%. Shopify is estimated to increase its revenue faster than the e-commerce market, at a CAGR of 30.63% over the same period. Shopify is also projected to gain leverage over the next five years, as it's estimated to post an EBITDA margin of 25.8% by FY26.

Shopify Projected EBITDA Margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

However, supply chain issues are expected to disrupt some of the e-commerce growth cadences in the near term. As of October 2021, cargo shipping rates have increased by 281% over the five-year average of $2,592 per 40ft container. The elevated costs may extend beyond FQ4'21 and well into 2022, impacting the seasonal holiday sales. Nonetheless, we expect the supply chain bottlenecks to be transitory and should be resolved in FY22.

Valuation

Shopify EV/Fwd Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Shopify is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 35.7x. It is significantly higher than its peers' comps mean of 13.6x. It is also higher than its 3Y mean multiples of 28.3x. Nevertheless, Shopify is expected to grow rapidly, as we can observe from its EV/Fwd Revenue trend. Nonetheless, there's some amount of growth premium being baked into the stock.

While we remain bullish over SHOP stock, we suggest some patience and wait for a meaningful retracement. It is a volatile stock, and therefore, there will be opportunities to add the stock. However, patience is strongly encouraged for now.

As a result, we reiterate our Neutral rating on Shopify stock for now.