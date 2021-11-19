Shopify Stock Forecast: Will Focus On B2B E-Commerce Impact Business Outlook?
Summary
- Shopify Inc. is one of the leading D2C e-commerce providers in the market. The company recently expanded its offerings to offer B2B business solutions as well.
- The B2B e-commerce market is projected to grow to $25.65T by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7%.
- We discuss Shopify's prospects with its B2B pivot.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is one of the leading e-commerce players in the market. The company provides an all-in-one infrastructure platform to start, run, market, and manage a retail and online business. Shopify has helped more than 1.7M businesses in more than 175 countries. Although Shopify is mainly made up of small and medium-sized companies, the company counts Heinz, Staples Canada, and Nestle as their clients as well.
By H1'22, Shopify will roll out its new business-to-business (B2B) feature for its premium clients using Shopify Plus. As a result, retailers will be able to sell directly to other retailers at wholesale prices. It is projected that the B2B e-commerce market will grow to $25.65T by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7%. With the new feature, Shopify will enter an enormous B2B market currently dominated by Amazon.
Shopify's Strategic B2B Move
In October 2021, Shopify announced that it would be offering a new business-to-business (B2B) feature for its premium clients using Shopify Plus. Some Shopify Plus users include Allbirds, Staples, Heinz, and Steve Madden. Shopify Plus offers a wholesale platform with exclusive features to serve B2B needs comprehensively. The feature may encourage some of its existing mid-sized businesses to upgrade to the Shopify Plus feature. In addition, the monthly subscription fee will increase from Advance Shopify at $299 to Shopify Plus at $2K. This will help to boost Shopify's monthly recurring revenue by 6.6 fold for re-platformed merchants.
For some, B2B expansion is a response to explosive growth and demand from retailers. And for others, it's a proactive recognition of huge untapped potential and a smart way of breaking into new markets and new distribution channels," said Shimona Mehta, Shopify's managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
The new B2B feature will be rolled out by H1'22. It will allow merchants to market and sell their products wholesale direct to other retailers. Shopify stands to gain massive future revenues from this feature as it represents enormous untapped opportunities currently enjoyed by Amazon. Amazon has both D2C and B2B channels in its platform presently. This strategy has served Amazon well as Amazon accounted for a 39% share of the US e-commerce market.
By expanding to the B2B segment, Shopify also aims to go upmarket with higher sales value than the D2C segment. As a result, the company will be able to retain its more prominent brands while also attracting other established retailers such as Dockers, Kenneth Cole, and L'Occitane onto its B2B platform. The B2B e-commerce market is projected to grow from $7.72T in 2021 to $25.65T by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7%. With this new B2B feature, Shopify aims to partake in an integral segment of the enormous market.
Shopify is also launching the Shopify Markets for cross-border e-commerce. It will partner with Global-e, available in more than 200 destinations, for streamlined international logistics. Shopify reports that global consumers account for 28% of all traffic on its platform. Therefore, it represents a vast untapped opportunity for Shopify to grow globally within a single platform. Tens of thousands of merchants have joined the waiting list for Shopify Markets as of October 2021, which shows Shopify's relevance in global e-commerce.
Shopify Continues to Grow Rapidly
Shopify Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Shopify has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 60.98% since 2016. In the last four quarters since FQ4'20, Shopify reported a 43.6% increase in revenue compared to FY2020 revenue.
Since FQ2'20, Shopify has also been reporting EBITDA profitability. However, the company reinvested profits back into the business. In FQ3'21, Shopify reported $319.66M for Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A), an increase of 15% QoQ and an increase of 62.7% YoY. The company expects to hire more aggressively in FQ4'21 while also increasing its global infrastructure, marketing initiatives, and research & development efforts. As a result, in FQ3'21, Shopify reported a drop in EBITDA margin by 960 basis points. With higher operating expenses to fuel future expansion, its EBITDA margin may suffer in the short term. However, we believe that these investments will further help the company expand its offerings to the global e-commerce market.
Shopify EBITDA Margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Shopify Gross Merchandise Volume. Data source: Company Data & Statista
Shopify's massive success is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic tailwinds. It has helped the company reach $400B in cumulative gross merchandise volume (GMV) by October 2021. Shopify achieved half of that sum within 16 months of the pandemic. In FQ3'21, Shopify also reported $41.8B in GMV. It represented a significant increase of 35.2% from FQ3'20 and 282.4% from FQ3'19.
The imposed lockdowns and closure of non-essential services led to massive adoption rates of e-commerce globally. Based on Accel Research, Amazon reported $490B of GMV within the US for FY2020, representing a 46% increase from FY2019. Forbes also reported that the top 500 companies globally generated $849.5B in online sales in FY2020. The revenue represents a phenomenal 45.3% YoY increase from FY2019.
The global B2B e-commerce market is estimated to be worth $25.65T by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7%. Amazon is currently one of the market leaders in the B2B segment, accounting for $19B in sales in FY2020. It is estimated that Amazon will reach $59B in B2B sales by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.75%. With Shopify joining the B2B segment, the company may also expect massive growth opportunities ahead.
E-commerce Growth. Source: eMarketer.
Shopify Revenue by Merchant Location. Data source: Statista
The pandemic has also doubled the e-commerce's penetration in the US market to 17% in the past year. It is evident that e-commerce is an underpenetrated industry in the US and has massive untapped potentials. Shopify reported a YoY increase of 181% for FY2020 revenue in the US alone. E-commerce within the US will grow at a CAGR of 12.63% over the next three years and account for $1.22T by 2024. As a result, Shopify will stand to benefit as one of the major e-commerce platforms with a substantial 8.6% market share in the US. We expect its share to rise and compete with Amazon's market share as more join Shopify's B2B platform.
Shopify's market share in the US. Source: Shopify.
Shopify's Gangbusters Growth Momentum
Shopify Projected Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
The global e-commerce market is estimated to grow to $10.87T over the next five years, at a CAGR of 29%. Shopify is estimated to increase its revenue faster than the e-commerce market, at a CAGR of 30.63% over the same period. Shopify is also projected to gain leverage over the next five years, as it's estimated to post an EBITDA margin of 25.8% by FY26.
Shopify Projected EBITDA Margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
However, supply chain issues are expected to disrupt some of the e-commerce growth cadences in the near term. As of October 2021, cargo shipping rates have increased by 281% over the five-year average of $2,592 per 40ft container. The elevated costs may extend beyond FQ4'21 and well into 2022, impacting the seasonal holiday sales. Nonetheless, we expect the supply chain bottlenecks to be transitory and should be resolved in FY22.
Valuation
Shopify EV/Fwd Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Shopify is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 35.7x. It is significantly higher than its peers' comps mean of 13.6x. It is also higher than its 3Y mean multiples of 28.3x. Nevertheless, Shopify is expected to grow rapidly, as we can observe from its EV/Fwd Revenue trend. Nonetheless, there's some amount of growth premium being baked into the stock.
While we remain bullish over SHOP stock, we suggest some patience and wait for a meaningful retracement. It is a volatile stock, and therefore, there will be opportunities to add the stock. However, patience is strongly encouraged for now.
As a result, we reiterate our Neutral rating on Shopify stock for now.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.