When looking for big winners on Thursday, perhaps the best name to focus on is Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG). The salad and warm bowl restaurant chain saw its shares surge more than 85% after going public. While nobody can argue against people trying to eat healthier, I can definitely argue that the valuation of this name just doesn't make sense at this point.

Sweetgreen was founded in November 2016 in an effort to take advantage of a growing shift towards healthier eating and plant-based meals. It took a number of years before the company really started to expand its store count, with a substantial amount of growth coming since 2014 as seen in the graphic below. Sweetgreen expects to open at least 30 domestic, company-owned restaurants in 2021 and to approximately double its current footprint of restaurants over the next three to five years.

(Source: Company S-1 filing, seen here)

For the 39-week period ending in late September of this year, revenue was $243.4 million as compared to $161.4 million in the prior-year period of that length. However, nearly all of the company's revenues went to paying restaurant operating costs, and that's before throwing in any corporate-level operating expenses. For this year's nine-month period, the company lost nearly $87 million. While that was an improvement from the more than $100 million lost in the first nine months of the pandemic impacted 2020, that still means the company is losing more than 35 cents for every dollar of revenue generated. Large net losses combined with expansion have led to cash burn, facilitating capital raises like the IPO we saw on Thursday.

While opening more restaurants will certainly lead to more revenue growth down the line, what you are paying for that growth is the biggest problem currently. Based on Thursday's surge and a price of $52 per share, you are looking at a roughly $5 billion value based on the current market cap. If you use all the potential dilutive shares detailed in the S-1 filing, the outstanding share count could jump to nearly 150 million, making the company worth more than $7.7 billion. It wouldn't surprise me if this large expansion plan requires more capital, so the share count could go even higher from here if the company favors equity over debt capital.

Let's say the company can more than double from here to an annual revenue rate of $1 billion by 2024, which may be aggressive depending on how quickly all these new locations open. At that point, you're talking about the fully diluted company trading at more than 7.7 times sales. If you look at a comparable niche player like Shake Shack (SHAK), that name goes for just about 2.5 times its 2024 expected sales. Shake Shack is expected to grow its revenues quite nicely between now and then as well, so it's not like Sweetgreen has above and beyond growth that's worth 3 times the fully diluted price of Shake Shack.

Sweetgreen also is in a space where there are tons of competition. Not only are they battling traditional restaurants for consumer spending, but most US supermarkets have also started to build out their to-go and healthy style food sections in recent years. A return to normalcy as the pandemic winds down may also favor dine-in restaurants, providing an added headwind to those like Sweetgreen just as it is trying to massively grow.

In the end, investors should fade the tremendous rally seen in Sweetgreen with the name going public on Thursday. The niche player may have some nice revenue growth ahead of it as it opens more locations, but this is a very competitive space, and the company needs to scale a bit before we can even start thinking about profits or positive cash flow. With a valuation that's extremely high even when factoring in sales more than doubling from here, investors that chase the name now are likely in for a major disappointment.