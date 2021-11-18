smartstock/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last decade, Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GNW) could not buy a win. First, the company was forced to discontinue underwriting new business in its life segment after realizing it grossly miscalculated pricing of its insurance products in light of, inter alia, increasing healthcare costs and policyholder utilization. Second, Genworth ended up paying more to settle a lawsuit over the sale of one of its businesses than it received from the sale itself. Third, the company botched a take-private merger after more than 4 years trying to close it. Last, but not least, Genworth was forced to divest or carve-out several highly lucrative mortgage assets in order to avoid imminent bankruptcy.

Fortunately, those events are behind Genworth. Now the company has a plan for finally returning the company to a story of growth and prosperity. And after more than a decade of hard times for the firm and its shareholders, a return to prosperity is long overdue.

Management's Plan For Future Growth

Genworth identified 5 strategic priorities for the company in its last earnings presentation. The priorities are sensible and overall the plan for achieving each priority is well-founded and should drive shareholder value in the intermediate to long-term. There is, however, nothing expected to help boost the stock price in the near-term. Therefore, the stock has been downgraded to Neutral with a $4.25/share price target.

I. Achieving Economic Breakeven In The LTC Business

An ongoing priority for Genworth management is achieving economic breakeven in its legacy LTC business. Presently, management forecasts that it will take $22.5b in rate increases in order for the company's LTC business to breakeven. To-date, Genworth has received $16.3b in premium rate hikes on a net present value basis since '13. Without such increases, management illustrates how the LTC business would have fared over the last 4 1/2 years:

Had it not been for the in-force rate increases, the LTC business would have lost money in every period shown on a statutory pre-tax basis. It is important to note that although trends improved in '20 and 1H'21, they were favorably impacted by COVID-19 and it is anticipated that trends will normalize going-forward. As such, Genworth is planning to strengthen its benefit utilization assumption in the Q4 review which will likely increase the need for rate hikes in the future above $22.5b.

Regarding valuation, Genworth's life, LTC, and annuities businesses - combined into the Life segment-contribute nil to the company and its stock price. In time - a long time - these businesses will runoff. Currently, the life segment is profitable for Genworth, leading some to believe that there is some value in those businesses. This is faulty thinking, however, because some time down the road there will be an inflection point where losses begin to outweigh profits in the business. It is unclear when that will occur but based on current management forecasts it is inevitable. Therefore, all management can do with this segment is operate it efficiently as possible, continue to seek rate increases, and solicit benefit reductions from current policyholders; meanwhile, shareholders can hope that the model's assumptions do not play out. In any event, assume $0 value.

II. Debt Reduction

In the near term, reducing debt at Genworth's holding company (hereinafter, "HoldCo") is imperative to generating long-term shareholder value. Currently the plan is to reduce debt at HoldCo to ~$1b. Unfortunately, this plan does not go far enough.

HoldCo holds Genworth's 81.6% retained ownership stake in Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), Genworth's recently IPO'ed U.S. mortgage insurance business. Management's future plan provides for the option to spin off its stake in Enact to Genworth shareholders. The spinoff would be a tremendous return of capital to shareholders being that Genworth's 81.6% stake in Enact is worth ~$6/share to every Genworth shareholder. (Presently, Enact's shares are trading at ~$23/share, equating to a market cap of $3,744m. Calculated: 81.6% x $3,744m = $3,055m / 507.4m Genworth shares outstanding = ~$6/share. That is more than $1.85 over Genworth's ~$4.15/share). Unfortunately, negative covenants in Genworth's bond indentures prohibit such a transaction, and the only clear way around the covenants is for Genworth to redeem all of HoldCo's borrowings.

HoldCo also maintains all Genworth's borrowing obligations but none of its operational cash flows. As such, HoldCo is solely reliant on external or intercompany funding to support its expenses (i.e., debt servicing). If funding becomes unavailable, then HoldCo has no cash flow to service the debt, which could result in a default if Genworth lacks a cash balance large enough to support it. It is, however, noteworthy that management does prudently require HoldCo maintain a 2x interest expense cash cushion for such an event. Nevertheless, relying solely on a cushion is not a position shareholders want to find themselves.

Therefore, it is recommended that management adjust the goal to state reducing HoldCo debt to $0. Not only will it unlock the underlying value in Enact, it will also provide ample breathing room for Genworth shareholders.

Reducing Debt To ~$1b Is Achievable In 1H'22

No matter what decision management makes about retiring all its debt early, they will have to get to the ~$1b mark first. With that said, management's ~$1b debt goal should not be difficult to achieve in 1H'22. At quarter-end, HoldCo had $1,695m in debt on its balance sheet and $638m in cash available for debt servicing. Enact just declared a $1.23/share special dividend which translates to a $164m cash receivable to HoldCo based on Genworth's 81.6% retained ownership. From that declaration, Genworth announced its plan to redeem all $400m of its '23 notes in December (it is anticipated that redemption will cost Genworth approximately $440m including the make-whole premium). After retiring the '23 notes, HoldCo will have ~$1,295m in debt remaining and ~$362m in cash.

To reach its $1b goal, Genworth also plans to redeem the $400m notes due '24. But at this point management has not provided a definitive timeframe for redeeming the notes.

It is anticipated HoldCo will have enough liquidity to retire the '24 tranche in 1H'22. Currently, HoldCo has two cash flow streams: 1) cash tax payments, and 2) dividends. Both are derived from subsidiaries and only dividends are anticipated to be a reliable form of cash inflow for the foreseeable future. With that said, cash taxes have provided a substantial amount of cash for HoldCo in the past ($127m, $285m, and $295m in '19, '20, and through Q3'21 respectively).

Based on the average of the last two Q4 periods, HoldCo is expected to receive ~$132m in cash taxes in Q4'21. If the cash tax payment received turns out to be roughly in-line with this forecast, HoldCo will close the year with ~$500m ($362m + $132m = $494m) before any debt servicing payment in the quarter. So, hypothetically, the company could afford to redeem the debt as early as Q1'22 (although that would constrain liquidity at the HoldCo in the immediate term and is therefore unlikely). In summary, the $1b strategic priority is well within management's reach and achievable in 1H'22.

As for valuation, based on reasons discussed above, the ideal capital structure for Genworth is 100% equity. In other words, the less debt on the balance sheet, the higher Genworth's stock price.

III. Advancing LTC Growth Initiatives

Establishing and growing a new LTC business is by far the most exciting priority put forth by management. If Genworth is successful in these future growth initiatives, then there could be spectacular upside for shareholders in the future. Management envisions two avenues when growing future LTC business: 1) offering services and advice, and 2) establishing a joint venture with a highly reputable reinsurer to underwrite new LTC policies.

Services & Advice

In the Q3'21 earnings call management acknowledged past shortcomings with its LTC model and committed to changes that will favor Genworth long-term shareholders:

Our long-term LTC growth strategy assumes that future revenues will be weighted more towards capitalized service and advice offerings, versus risk bearing highly regulated and capital intensive LTC insurance products. We believe future LTC products and services will require significantly less capital, have less risk and produce higher returns for shareholders. We believe the capital requirements will be moderate, given the anticipated lower level of risk.

Along those lines Genworth committed an initial capital investment between $5 and $10 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary CareScout, a leading provider of clinical assessments and care support solutions for insurers, in order to begin capturing sales through that channel.

LTC Underwriting

In the same call management updated participants with additional color on its previously stated plan for creating a new LTC insurance business:

[W]e're also working with a highly rated reinsurance partner on launching LTC insurance products with lower and more predictable risks than in the past. The first product will be a low risk individual LTC insurance product with a significant amount of risk reinsured by our partner.

Genworth has been in the LTC business for 40-plus years with immeasurable knowledge, expertise, and, most importantly, data that will steer a future LTC business. These intangibles will be highly valued in the company's upcoming JV.

Genworth is, however, cautiously approaching the new LTC insurance JV. In addition to partnering with a reinsurer to minimize risk, Genworth is also seeking assurance from regulators that they will be supportive of future policy reratings:

...[W]e firmly believe that the ability to rerate LTC policies annually is absolutely critical [to the] success of future LTC insurance products. Accordingly, we don't intend to start writing new business until enough states support the need for annual rerating, enabling us to launch a business that is sustainable, scalable, and profitable. We're engaging with our state insurance regulators on this topic, and we're working towards launching our first new LTC insurance product with our reinsurance partner in the first-half of [2022].

As for valuation, it is difficult to gauge, let alone forecast, when these initiatives might bear fruit, if any, for Genworth (perhaps 2H'22 assuming the newly formed JV starts underwriting in 1H'22). Therefore, these initiatives have $0 value at the moment but are an exciting prospect for the company.

IV. Maximizing Enact's Value And Returning Capital

The last two strategic priorities--maximizing Enact's value and returning capital to Genworth shareholders-- go hand-in-hand. As previously mentioned, management reserved the possibility to spin off its stake in Enact to Genworth shareholders in the future. Therefore, by maximizing the value of Enact, Genworth is simultaneously increasing its own value.

Another reason it is important for management to focus on maximizing Enact's value is so Enact can pay regular dividends. Over time Enact will be the primary lifeblood for Genworth (cash tax payments to HoldCo are far too inconsistent to reasonably rely on for a long duration). Ergo, the stronger Enact becomes the more likely it will be able to pay a regular dividend that can support Genworth while it works to pay down debt and invest in its LTC growth initiatives. Therefore, a goal for management should be to establish an ongoing regular dividend without the need of regulatory pre-approval.

That said, it is not immediately apparent what size dividend payout Enact's business could support. Enact's upcoming $200m special dividend equates to a 41% payout ratio based on the company's $484m LTM GAAP earnings. Unfortunately, a regular 41% payout seems unlikely considering what Enact's competitors pay:

A dividend payout in-line with peers would be around 17% and imply a ~$82m/year regular dividend (using LTM GAAP earnings for the calculation) from Enact to its shareholders - of which Genworth would be entitled to receive ~$67m. In that scenario, most of the dividend would go to service HoldCo debt. However, once the 2024 notes are retired, HoldCo would only need ~$32.5m to make its annual interest expense payments.

In all likelihood, cash tax payments will continue through '22 based on management guidance. So between both dividends and tax payments it is possible that Genworth shareholders might see a dividend towards 2H'22. Management could also seek to repurchase shares as a means to return capital to shareholders. They mentioned this as an option several times previously. An announcement for either would provide a solid kick to Genworth's shares.

A wild card for Genworth shareholders is the potential for a cash award from AXA SA's (OTCQX:AXAHY) lawsuit against Santander Group for missold payment protection insurance. Genworth previously settled its lawsuit with AXA costing Genworth over $700m. As part of that settlement, AXA agreed to allow Genworth to recover a significant portion of its settlement costs from any award resulting from the AXA-Santander litigation. AXA brought suit against Santander in January '21 for the amount of ~$840m. Litigation is expected to last 24 months or longer. A win could result in a windfall payment for Genworth, which could be used to further reduce debt or return to shareholders. Unfortunately, it's highly speculative at this point but definitely something to monitor.

V. Valuation

In my opinion, Genworth is fairly easy to value in its present state. The company has really only one producing asset available to Genworth shareholders--its 81.6% stake in Enact. The rest of Genworth's business have no value. So to assess the value of Genworth's shares, start by looking at the trading price of Enact. Presently, Genworth's ownership in Enact is worth ~$6/share.

But at this time the $6 is not attainable, which is why Genworth trades below it. And the only way currently to realize the full market value is by reducing HoldCo debt to $0. Unfortunately, a debt-free Genworth is not in the cards in the near-term unless Genworth receives a windfall award from the AXA litigation, some sequentially oversized cash tax payments, or much larger than anticipated dividend from Enact come into its coffers.

Subtracting out Holdco's net debt (assuming '23 notes have been retired) from its Enact equity stake, Genworth is worth ~$4.25/share.