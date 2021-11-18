wip-studiolublin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BlackLine's (NASDAQ:BL) misunderstood strategy alienates many investors who overlook the software vendor because of its P/E ratio, currently at 208x non-GAAP. The company also records GAAP losses, further putting off investors. However, many market participants don't understand that BL can quickly become very profitable if it chooses to, but contrary to the conventional wisdom, that would betray its shareholders' trust. The nature of its market makes the costly, aggressive pursuit of market share the rational decision for BL. This decision proved lucrative to its shareholders, who saw a +450% price appreciation since its 2017 IPO.

Business Application Software has been an underserved market for many years, a situation arising from (or causing) corporations' historical tendency to develop in-house digital infrastructure, layering multiple digital systems across the years, making it hard to update, change, and even map. One example is the emergence of "Fintech," filling a gap left by traditional banking institutions lagging behind the tech curve. It might be a cliché, but embracing cloud computing and digitalization trends has become crucial for the survival of all businesses. You'd be amazed by the number of companies maintaining their books and operations using spreadsheets sent back and forth across departments.

Linking different digital infrastructures requires planning, provided by business consulting firms such as Accenture (ACN), Deloitte, and Ernest and Young, the auditing firms that saw digital transformation consulting opportunities. Technical expertise is also needed and is provided by the likes of Nutanix (NTNX), which specializes in connecting different servers (clouds). Workiva (WK), one of BL's competitors, recently acquired OneCloud, expanding horizontally, internalizing the process of system integration instead of outsourcing the task as BL does. The point I'm trying to convey is that digital transformation requires significant amounts of money, not to mention staff training on the new systems, providing business application companies such as BL with competitive moat from high switching costs. Once a corporation chooses an accounting system, they stick to it. BL posts customer retention rates above 95%. Thus, it is logical that BL is aggressively pursuing clients now that the digitalization trends are in full swing, locking customers who are unlikely to switch to the competition.

Once the company is satisfied by its market share, it can quickly downsize its sales/marketing and R&D staff, whose expenses constitute 55% and 16% of total annual revenue, respectively. There is still a lot of room to grow. BL's addressable market is more robust than many think, and in Q3, we saw momentum in international markets, too, providing an additional revenue growth opportunity.

Is BlackLine Overvalued?

BL's intrinsic value rests on its market size and ability to grow its market share. The company earns 80 cents on each dollar revenue. Thus, investors need not worry about productivity or business model. Pinning down market size is more complicated than one would think because of the company's successful "Land-and-Expand" strategy that creates new growth verticals. Digital transformation is a spectrum, with pen and paper at one end and Artificial Intelligence at the other. BL and other Business Process Automation "BPA" companies lie in between the two extremes. Thinking about digital transformation this way adds a new dimension to BL's market size. For example, WK's reported a 41% increase in the number of customers with annual contract value "ACV" above $150k in Q3, outpacing the growth in the total number of customers. BL doesn't report comparable statistics, but management alluded to similar trends in past earnings calls. Industry giants such as SAP (SAP) and Salesforce (CRM) show the extent to which BPA companies can grow.

Many retail investors fail to put BL's valuation in the proper context. The company's high price multiples should be read in light of its above-average profitability, revenue quality, and growth. Most BL's revenue is recurring, based on predictable, long-term, subscription-based SAAS contracts. Combined with BL's high margins and customer loyalty, these factors warrant BL's premium valuation.

In my opinion, the worst-case scenario for BL is a $5 billion annual sales run rate. This puts the company's value around $21 billion, based on IT sector price multiples, indicating a potential 200% appreciation from current level.

Revenue Trends

Since the second half of 2020, corporations have invested heavily in digitalizing their back offices, pointing to a potentially longer-lasting trend. The market remains lowly-penetrated, allowing BL to capitalize on its tried and tested Land-and-Expand strategy. The trend is broad-ranging, incorporating microcaps such as Issuer Direct (ISDR) to mega-caps such as Oracle (ORCL) and midcaps such as BL and WK in between.

Source: Company filings. Graph created by the author.

BL will most likely maintain its sales and marketing workforce, landing new customers and increasing its share of consumers' wallets. In Q3, the company added 106 new customers. We also are seeing momentum in sale leads coming from the company's partners such as SAP and NetSuite, who were involved in the majority of BL's large deals during the quarter.

Europe and the UK recently introduced XBRL filing requirements, increasing the complexity of financial statement preparation. Without a solid accounting digital infrastructure, this process is daunting. I believe these new regulatory mandates are accommodative for BL. This year, the company generated $86 million from international markets, constituting 28% of total sales, up 41% from the same period last year, a momentum that I believe will continue, creating an additional revenue tailwind.

IPOs have become fashionable again, supporting revenue growth. As an industry leader, the company naturally captures a more significant share in the growing market. Low-interest rates pushed lenders towards Small and Medium Enterprises "SME" lending and gave incentive to SMEs to adopt clean accounting and install financial management digital infrastructure to negotiate lower interest rates.

BL's leading position in its market is a result of both luck and effort. The Business Application Software market has been neglected for many years. Companies used to program their software and maintain their servers. There wasn't much competition for BL to enter the market, which till this day remain characterized by fragmented small providers. The company's closest rival is Trintech, a privately-owned company, although it shares some markets with Oracle (ORCL) and WK.

Cash Flows & Financial Position

Although the company posts net losses, it has been generating positive operating cash flows since 2017. A significant portion of expenses is non-cash costs related to management stock compensation. 90% of management compensation is tied to the "Appreciation Stock Option," and Time Based Equity" securities vesting in the future, or only payable if shares rise to a certain level.

BL is slowly adding new, appropriately expanding its shareholder base as it grows. Excluding the 2017 equity offering related to its IPO, BL shares outstanding rose at an average rate of 2% annually, a moderate sum that fits its expanding size.

Summary

BL's leading position in the accounting, financial management, and reconciliation markets places it in a position to profit from several macro and industry trends shaping its market today. The pandemic-induced digitalization trends still persist today, extending beyond Zoom (ZM) and DocuSign (DOCU). American corporations are digitalizing their back-office processes and infrastructure, creating a multi-year revenue tailwind. International markets are following suit, supported by regulatory changes that mimic those existing in the North American market, allowing BL to utilize its expertise on the other side of the pond.

The recent market dip offers a buying opportunity in one of the best growth stories on the market today. SAP and CRM post 32$ billion and 23$ billion TTM revenue and are still growing, demonstrating high potential for BL, whose revenue stands at $400 million. Management counts BL's total addressable market in hundreds of billions of dollars. Assuming a modest $5 billion revenue run rate for BL values the software vendor at 21 billion, implying +200% capital gain potential.