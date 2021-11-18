RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD) continues to report huge losses and this retail pharmacy chain faces a bleak future. Management seems incapable of implementing needed changes to turn this company around. Since my February 26 Seeking Alpha article, RAD shares have dropped over 32% compared to a 23% gain for the S&P 500. While this past August they were able to negotiate an extension of their credit facility to 2026, their total long-term debt is now higher than a year ago. Because I feel the current RAD stock price, which is currently trading at about $13.00 ($0.65 pre 1-20 reverse stock split) does not fully reflect the problems facing the company, I continue to rate RAD stock a sell.

There are four main reasons for my sell recommendation

1) Rite Aid keeps reporting losses with no reversal in sight.

2) Their front-end sales remain weak.

3) The company is very highly leveraged.

4) Potential government regulations of prescription drugs, including prices and distribution.

Continued Losses

There does not seem to be any end to their reporting of losses. For the latest quarter, Rite Aid had a loss of $1.86 per share. According to their current guidance for the fiscal year, management is expecting a loss of $197 million-$221 million or about a $3.54-$3.97 loss per share.

Second Quarter Results

Source: 10-Q

While annual losses are not as bad as a few years ago, these figures are still terrible. Management just seems to shrug their shoulders when discussing these numbers during calls. The analysts only ask softball questions and do not press the executives about what revenue numbers are needed to breakeven. They can only cut costs only so much-they need additional revenue.

Five Year Annual Results

Source: 10-K

The guidance for EBITDA for this year is $460 million-$500 million. Their guidance was increased from $440 million-$480 million, which was based on expected increases in booster shots and vaccine mandates. Management's estimates also are dependent upon a more normal cold/flue season this year compared to last year.

Rite Aid continues to benefit from the Covid-19 pandemic. They were allowed to remain open last year and they make money from vaccines. You wonder if Rite Aid would have gone into Ch.11 bankruptcy if it were not for the pandemic.

Their latest quarter adjusted EBITDA number was $106.2 million compared to a reported loss of $100.3 million. Like most other companies, the two major factors impacting the difference between reported losses/income and adjusted EBITDA is depreciation of $73.9 million and interest expenses of $48.6 million. Using the midpoint EBITDA of $480 million and the total current enterprise value of $3.711 billion, the market is valuing RAD shares at an EBITDA multiple of 7.7x. I think a more realistic multiple is 6.0x given Rite Aid's terrible results for the last few years, their very high leverage, and their poor management. Using the 6.0x multiple, the RAD share price would be only $1.58. I doubt that the market will drive the shares this low because some traders are hoping for a change in the last item I just mentioned - poor management.

Problems With Front-End Operations

The front-end sales segment includes almost everything sold in the store except for prescriptions and is not, in my opinion, getting enough attention from management. This might be the result of having no board members with strong retail backgrounds. Most of their top management comes from the healthcare industry and not from the retail store industry.

Because 2020 was such an unusual year it is more appropriate to compare 2Q results with the same period in 2019. Total front-end sales in 2021 increased $56 million from the same quarter in 2019, which is about a 1.7% increase using same store metrics. This may seem to be an improvement, but it is a decline in actual items sold because of higher prices in 2021 compared to 2019. Using the CPI calculator, the price index increased 6.6% from August 2019 to August 2021. While the CPI is not a perfect measurement of the higher selling prices for items sold at Rite Aid stores, it gives a reasonable estimate. So it seems that front-end items sold declined about 4% from 2019.

Front-end sales accounted for about 30.8% of their retail pharmacy segment sales in the latest quarter. Within their front-end sales segment according to their 10-K for fiscal year ending February 2021, general merchandise accounted for 17.7%, over-the-counter medications and personal care products 10.8%, and health and beauty items were 4.8%.

Front-end sales could be the key to a potential company turnaround, in my opinion, but there are so many problems currently in their stores that it is difficult to get higher sales. The store layouts and shelf location of items seem to be extremely poorly designed. This indicates to me that they do not have an understanding of their front-end customers.

Many front-end customers are often shopping to buy just a few items and are not buying prescription drugs nor are they buying a basket full of items. They want a quick fast in-and-out shopping experience. Because of delays at checking out and inability to find items, customers are often frustrated at Rite Aid.

Prices below an item on the shelf are often incorrect or misleading. Some low prices are for members only, which too often leads to confusion at the check-out counter and causes delays for the customers waiting to check-out. According to the employees that I talked to, the employees do not usually check the current prices compared to the price on the shelf for an item when restocking. I feel just a very simple change in policy of always comparing prices could make a major difference in improving front-end operations.

With the current sharply rising cost for merchandise, it is a challenge to increase margins or even maintain current margins. Rite Aid is not price competitive to Walmart (WMT), who is better able to negotiate deals with suppliers than smaller Rite Aid. I would, therefore, assert that inflation is a major negative for Rite Aid, especially front-end operations.

Front-end sales include GNC vitamin sales. Under an agreement with GNC, Rite Aid buys vitamins from GNC at wholesale prices with a 1.5% advertising discount. Prior media reports stated that this agreement was extended a few years ago thru 2021. When GNC was in bankruptcy they agreed to accept the contract with Rite Aid under their Ch.11 reorganization plan, but I have not seen any reports indicating that this agreement has been extended past 2021. Since Rite Aid reports do not show specific results from GNC product sales, it is unclear if this deal is beneficial for Rite Aid.

Too Much Leverage

In August management negotiated a new credit facility that extended the maturity to 2026 and earlier this year they redeemed their April 2023 unsecured notes. These actions made it much less likely that they will be headed into bankruptcy court in the next few years. The problem is, however, that their net debt has actually increased $65.6 million from last year. ($3.114.4 billion long-term debt minus $146.6 million cash compared to $3.063.1 billion long-term debt minus $160.9 million cash) In addition, because they increased their secured debt by $139 million from last year, it gives them less flexibility to manage their balance sheet in the future.

Long-Term Debt

Source: 10-Q

Using the $480 million EBITDA guidance, net long-term debt is about 6.2 times EBITDA. This metric shows Rite Aid is extremely leveraged. On October 21, the company filed a Form S-3 shelf offering to sell securities, including common stock, preferred stock, warrants, and debt. They need to sell common stock to raise cash and to deleverage. Currently, there are 75 million common shares authorized and 55,771,263 shares outstanding. They could, therefore, issue about 20 million new common shares without getting shareholder approval. Under the credit facility, they are allowed to repurchase debt to deleverage. While issuing large amounts of new RAD stock will cause dilution, it could also help keep out of bankruptcy court if results continue to show large losses. Remember RAD is currently only selling at about $0.65 per share using pre 1-20 reverse stock split pricing and many traders still consider Rite Aid a "penney stock".

Risk of Increased Regulations

There has been constant talk of the need to control medical costs, especially the cost of prescription drugs. Even if there are actually no real changes in the near future, the risk of potential drastic changes that have a very negative impact on retail pharmacies has a negative impact on RAD stock price. Rite Aid buys all their prescription drugs from McKesson Corp. (MCK) - not from the individual pharmaceutical companies.

I am waiting to write a future Seeking Alpha article to go into the details of this regulation risk after the text of the bill being voted on is available. In that same article, I will also cover the impact that the Rutledge v Pharmaceutical Care Management Assoc. SCOTUS decision may have on prescription drug prices and pharmacy benefit managers.

Conclusion

While management was able to extend their long-term debt maturity, Rite Aid is still very highly leveraged. There are just so many negatives that it is difficult to see any turnaround in the near future. "Hope" by faithful shareholders for a buyout, or management changes, keeps this stock from trading for only a few dollars per share.

I closed out my short sales on November 18 after RAD traded at my short sale price target, but I think the stock is still too high. I closed the short sale also because there is potential for stock price increases if there is favorable news for the company, such as media reports of increased colds/flu compared to last year. In addition, any major management changes would have a positive impact on stock prices. Until there are changes in the four reasons for selling asserted in this article, RAD remains a sell.