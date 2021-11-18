da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is one of the most unique companies I have come across. This article will explore why SI is unique through the lens of its competitive advantage and the opportunity ahead of it. We will close out with a discussion of the stock's valuation and risks.

Intro

Current CEO Alan Lane joined the company in 2008 when the company had just 40 employees, $300 million in assets, and was still a thrift. SI lacked deposits, forcing it to rely on high-cost funding sources such as money market deposits, borrowings, and CDs. Under the leadership of Alan Lane, the company converted its charter to a California commercial bank in February 2009. In addition, the company was well-positioned during the financial crisis, doubling its assets organically from 2008 through 2013. Looking for more low-cost deposits to fund asset growth, Alan Lane began looking for deposit niches. Today, SI is the leading crypto bank in the United States, serving more cryptocurrency customers than any other. Today, the company's Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) serves more than 1,300 crypto customers, whose nearly interest-free deposits have grown to over $11 billion, up an incredible seven times since 2017.

With 88% of its earning assets coming from cash and securities, a loan/deposit ratio of just 14% as of 3Q21, SI has the highest quality balance sheet in the banking industry. In addition, SI is also the most interest-rate-sensitive bank since it pays no interest on nearly all of its deposits.

Silvergate Exchange Network

To understand what is going on, we need to step back to 2017, when the company launched the Silvergate Exchange Network to address the underserved digital currency industry. At the time, crypto institutional investors had difficulties sending funds across different crypto exchanges, given the 24/7 nature of crypto trading and the traditional hours of banks. SI brilliantly developed the first API-enabled, real-time payment platform, SEN, to address this problem.

SEN is a two-sided network that enables year-round, real-time transactions between network members. SEN provided SI's customers and participating crypto exchanges a tremendous competitive advantage, attracting more customers and exchanges, creating a powerful network effect.

SI capitalizes on its first-mover advantage and network effects by enjoying rapidly growing, interest-free deposits and cross-selling additional services.

Opportunity In Lending

Crypto lending is emerging as a big opportunity for SI. Launched in January 2020, SEN Leverage allows customers to obtain U.S. dollar loans collateralized by bitcoin held at select digital currency exchanges and customers of the Bank. This product uses SEN to fund loans and process repayments in real-time 24 hours per day, seven days per week. SI partnered with Bitstamp Ltd. as its agent to custody and manage bitcoin collateral.

Although SEN Leverage is a new product, it has grown rapidly to become 16% of SI's loan portfolio, up from 2% a year ago. In addition, it has experienced no losses or forced liquidation despite a 40%+ selloff of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in 2Q21. The company maintains a low loan-to-value of 50-65% and has various risk controls to handle volatile bitcoin prices.

Opportunity In Stablecoin

According to the November 2021 President's Working Group on Financial Markets report:

To address risks to stablecoin users and guard against stablecoin runs, legislation should require stablecoin issuers to be insured depository institutions.

Stablecoins are another big emerging opportunity for SI. As an FDIC-insured bank with the most crypto customers, SI is uniquely positioned to participate in the growth of stable coins. The company's current strategy is to position itself as the provider of critical infrastructures to the stablecoin industry by leveraging SEN and its transactional capabilities.

The company is already well established with partnerships with Circle, Pax, Gemini, and TrueUSD, four leading USD stablecoin providers.

In May 2021, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) (FB) backed Diem Association announced a partnership with SI where it will become the exclusive issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin and manage the Diem USD reserve. The Diem network spans hundreds of millions of customers, including Coinbase (COIN), Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Farfetch (FTCH), and Spotify (SPOT). As the exclusive issuer of Diem USD, SI could earn transaction fees and the yield on reserve deposits, potentially generating massive profits.

Valuation

SI trades at 56x forward 12-month consensus EPS. While this looks incredibly rich compared to traditional banks -- for example, JP Morgan (JPM) trades at 13x forward EPS -- SI is clearly not a traditional bank. First, its EPS is expected to grow 110% in 2021 to $2.86 and another 26% in 2022, far ahead of what can be expected of traditional banks. Second, its growth is driven by the adoption of cryptocurrencies, which has proved to be much more resilient than many thought.

Coinbase trades at 42x forward EPS; however, consensus estimates that EPS will decline through 2024, whereas SI is expected to grow in the same period. Using 2024 estimated EPS, COIN is trading at over 72x vs. 35x for SI. SI's position as a crypto-first traditional bank serving institutional clients is also clearly differentiated. In contrast, Coinbase is far smaller than its largest competitor and derives a significant portion of its revenue overcharging retail investors.

Given the company's competitive advantage and expected earnings growth, a 56x forward EPS multiple seems reasonable.

Risks

Although SI enjoys a first-mover advantage, other banks could enter the space and compete for crypto deposits, forcing SI to pay for these deposits. Signature Bank (SBNY) offers a blockchain-based Signet payment platform that allows customers to make payments to each other in real-time, 24/7. Recently, Customers Bancorp (CUBI) has been making multiple moves to compete with SI.

SI is dependent on the increased institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. Institutional adoption will depend on a clear regulatory framework, liquidity of digital assets, and stable-to-appreciating asset prices, among other considerations.

Regulation of the cryptocurrency industry is evolving rapidly. While China effectively banned private cryptocurrencies, the United States is still exploring frameworks for regulating stablecoins, decentralized finance, and many other important areas.