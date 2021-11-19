Tokarsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) in June of this year when we stated that the company's strong cash flow generation pointed to limited downside risk. In fiscal 2020, for example, the company added $473 million of cash to the balance sheet as a result of strong operating cash flow numbers. In the end, this cash will go towards INT's largest acquisition to date which we will get into later in this article. Unfortunately, though, shares are down 17%+ since we penned that initial piece back in June demonstrating that we were wrong in our initial assessment. Furthermore, as we can see from the long-term chart below, shares have now broken below their 50-month moving average which means shares could easily now fall to approximately the $20 level where they have multi-year support. Suffice it to say, the trend is definitely bearish at present so long-term holders should expect some volatility.

Furthermore, as we can see from the chart, shares remain well down from where they were trading a decade ago and will not begin a fresh bull market until that upper trend-line is broken through to the upside. Although revenues have rebounded well over the past few quarters, net profit over a trailing 12-month average is still well down from what we have been accustomed to in World Fuel Services. Long-term holders have been able to avail of the dividend and buybacks to compensate but the current yield of 1.72% comes in well below the almost 5% dividend yield this sector pays out.

The market needs to see a return to the type of profitability we witnessed back in the years preceding the bull-market top for this stock back in 2015. In the recent third quarter, the aircraft segment bounced back strongly to deliver $113 million of gross profit which was a $25 million sequential increase and a 19% increase over the same period of 12 months prior. Being the biggest segment, management will be hoping that profits will be somewhat stable in aviation over the next few quarters although a decline is probably on the cards in Q4 due to seasonality.

On the contrary, despite reporting a 4% rolling quarter gross profit drop in Q3 in the land segment, we should see a lift in gross profit in this division primarily due to seasonal tailwinds in the UK. It is in this division where management had wanted to make inroads with respect to its investments and the decision to buy Flyers Energy definitely confirms management's intent. INT will fork out $675 million in cash which will cover most of the price-tag bar $100 million which will be subsequently paid over 24 months. When pushed for an accreditive earnings number on the recent earnings call, management stated that approximately $0.60 in EPS will be gained as a result of the deal within the first 12 months.

This number seems manageable when one delves into both INT's margins as well as Flyers' margins. At present, INT's gross margins come in at approximately 2.8% over a twelve-month trailing average. Flyers on the other hand is expected to report approximately $135 million in gross profit on sales of roughly $2.4 billion in this present fiscal year. This gives an approximate gross margin of 5.6% for Flyers so we should see a nice boost in gross margins for the combined entity once in full gear.

The real question for long-term shareholders is whether Flyers is worth the $775 million price-tag given it is expected to add maybe $30 to $35 million to INT's bottom-line next year. INT, for example, generates over 10 times more annual revenues than Flyers but yet INT's market cap sits at a mere $1.65 billion. Given though that INT has the cash on hand to go ahead with this deal and that forward earnings multiple will now come down a ton, we expect the market to favorably view this deal. Apart from the earnings argument, the deal enables INT to take a more proactive approach towards renewable fuels as well as add significant scale as we can see below. Moreover, synergies one would think are bound to come from the transaction due to both teams working together.

Therefore, to sum up, given the fact the shares are currently trading below book value and forward earnings multiples will decline significantly as a result of the Flyers deal, our long-term assumption regarding INT remains bullish. In the near term, however, shares may retest long-term support so investors need to be patient. We look forward to continued coverage.