After going public just six months ago, advertising-analytics firm Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) appears to be in great trouble already.

Fellow contributor Donovan Jones has already introduced Seeking Alpha members to the company in April. Investors should use his article as a starting point.

In addition, Alfi has published a short video on YouTube detailing the company's platform.

Investors looking for additional color should review the company's most recent presentation.

Back in May, the company sold 4.3 million shares and an equal number of warrant sweeteners with an exercise price of $4.57 at a combined public offering price of $4.15 for net proceeds of $15.7 million.

After a weak start, shares were discovered by the momentum crowd in June and ultimately peaked at $22.50 on June 28 soon after the company's surprise announcement of a $2 million share buyback program. The rally resulted in the vast majority of the IPO warrants being exercised in Q2 thus providing an additional $15.5 million in cash proceeds to the company.

After taking a deeper dive into the company's 10-Q filing for the second quarter, I was flabbergasted by the fact that Alfi indeed used the entire $2 million to repurchase a measly 137,650 shares in the weeks following the announcement at an average price of $14.53 just six months after selling the very same shares including warrant sweeteners at a fraction of these levels in its IPO.

I was also surprised to see the company purchasing an "office condo" in Miami Beach in early July at a price of $1.1 million.

Free cash flow for the first half of the year was negative $7.8 million thus leaving the company with $19.7 million in cash and no debt at the end of Q2.

Last month, Alfi dropped the bomb:

On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Alfi, Inc. (the “Company”) placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters.

On October 27, the chairman of the company's audit committee resigned upon disagreement with the recent actions taken by the board of directors:

The decision to replace the CEO/Founder, the CFO and the CTO in my opinion was personal and calculated and driven by certain directors/shareholders to take control of the company without any regard for due process.

On October 28, the Chief Technology Officer's employment with the company was terminated.

On October 29, the company's independent registered public accounting firm, Friedman LLP, resigned after having been appointed just two weeks ago.

On November 1, Alfi provided further details regarding the recently launched internal investigation (emphasis added by author):

The corporate transactions that precipitated the Board’s actions to place the executives on paid administrative leave and to authorize the independent internal investigation included: (i) the Company’s purchase of a condominium for a purchase price of approximately $1.1 million and the related erroneously certified corporate resolution regarding the unanimous approval by the Board and the Company’s stockholders of such purchase, and (ii) the Company’s commitment to sponsor a sports tournament in the amount of $640,000, a portion of which was payable through the issuance by the Company of unregistered shares of the Company’s common stock, and as to which the Company would be obligated to pay additional cash amounts if the net proceeds received by the recipient upon the sale of such shares are less than an amount specified in the contract and for which the Company would be given a credit toward sponsorship or attendance at events in the future if the net proceeds received by the recipient upon the sale of such shares exceed an amount specified in the contract. (The Company’s entry into the contract for the purchase of the condominium was disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.) These transactions were undertaken by the Company’s management without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Board.

On November 9, the company was notified by the SEC that an investigation had been launched.

On Tuesday, Alfi disclosed its inability to timely file its 10-Q for the third quarter and provided certain preliminary financial information:

net revenues to remain immaterial

cost of goods sold to be "significantly higher" on a sequential basis primarily due to "the cost of tablet deployment and installation and data charges resulting from use of those tablets in the field"

operating expenses to be "higher" than the $4.5 million reported for Q2

material other expense due to the company having been "party to material transactions which are expected to result in significant one-time expenses"

net loss for the quarter to be "significantly higher" than the $4.7 million reported for Q2

cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 million at the end of Q3 thus calculating to cash usage of at least $9.6 million for the quarter even when assuming no further warrant exercises in Q3

With only $10.1 million in cash left at the end of September, recent management turnover and elevated operating expenses due to the initial rollout of its advertising platform to Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) drivers, Alfi is likely to run out of cash in Q1/FY2022.

As the company does not have an active at-the-market offering in place, a deeply discounted secondary offering including another round of warrant sweeteners or the issuance of toxic convertible debt might be required to keep the lights on.

At this point, the company has no permanent senior management and no independent public accounting firm. Given these issues, I don't expect the company to become current with its regulatory filings anytime soon thus increasing the risk of being delisted by Nasdaq in Q2 of next year.

Bottom Line

Previous management's questionable actions have left Alfi crippled just six months after its IPO. The company needs to raise additional funds as soon as possible to keep the lights on and continue rolling out its platform.

Considering Alfi's dismal condition, investors will likely have to prepare for major dilution or even a bankruptcy filing in the not-too-distant future.

Given these issues, shareholders should sell existing positions and move on. Even a short sale could yield decent results albeit I am somewhat hesitant to recommend betting against former momentum crowd favorites.