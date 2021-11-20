Kutredrig/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) (OTCQX:REPYF) is one of the main vertically integrated energy groups on the European mainland. In a previous article, I explained why I was very bullish on Repsol as the company’s strategic plan for 2021-2025 which was unveiled about a year ago indicated Repsol wanted to use the oil and gas cash flows to aggressively build out its renewable energy division. The business plan was drawn up using an average Brent oil price of $50/barrel as base case scenario which means Repsol is currently printing more cash than it had anticipated.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Repsol’s primary listing is in Spain where it’s trading on the Madrid Stock Exchange with REP as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 15.9B EUR and with an average daily trading volume of 8M shares, the Spanish listing clearly is the most liquid listing to trade in Repsol stock. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article.

Repsol is generating much more cash than it expected in its strategic plan

When Repsol announced its strategic plan for 2021-2025, the company’s total investment plan of 29.4B EUR was expected to be fully funded by the incoming operating cash flow using an oil price of $50/barrel. And if one would remove the 2B EUR share buyback plan, which is optional, the break-even cost of the plan would be approximately $45/barrel.

Source: Company Presentation

The strategic plan was aiming to boost the operating cash flow per share to 5 EUR/share by 2025 which should result in a free cash flow per share of 2.60 EUR per share. The company also stress-tested these scenarios using $40 Brent and $2.5 Henry Hub while also providing an optimistic scenario using $60 Brent and $3 Henry Hub.

Source: Company Presentation

As you can see on the image above, even at $40 Brent, the free cash flow per share was estimated to come in at 2.1 EUR in 2025. And in the optimistic scenario, Repsol expects to make 3.20 EUR per share in free cash flow and generate 2.20 EUR per share in net income (as the depreciation expenses will weigh on the reported net income). This means that, based on just $60 Brent, Repsol is trading at less than 5 times its anticipated earnings for 2025.

In the first three quarters of the current year, Repsol already generated an adjusted operating cash flow of 3.75B EUR and on the Q3 conference call, the Repsol management mentioned it was expecting to exceed its operating cash flow guidance by ‘at least 1B EUR’.

Source: Quarterly financial results

And as the Brent oil price remains very strong in the current quarter, I think we can reasonably expect the full-year operating cash flow to vastly exceed the 5B EUR. The company is aiming for an EBITDA in excess of 6.7B EUR and I think Repsol may actually exceed that target.

As Repsol is generating more cash than it had imagined, it’s also accelerating the shareholder rewards. Repsol has announced it’s planning to increase its dividend by 5% to 0.63 EUR while it will also buy back 75 Million shares on the open market. So the current low share price also is a blessing for Repsol as it won’t have to spend too much cash on buying back the shares.

The dividend hike is a nice surprise as Repsol’s original plan consisted of keeping the dividend unchanged in both 2021 and 2022.

Source: Company Presentation

And while Repsol had previously budgeted for a stock buyback, it was expecting to spend 1.4-2B EUR on buying back its own shares in the entire 2022-2025 time frame. It’s now starting to look like Repsol will already spend about half that amount (750-800M EUR) within the next few months.

Investment thesis

And I support that decision as I believe this could be an excellent moment to buy back stock as Repsol has jumpstarted its 2021-2025 strategic plan. Thanks to the much stronger oil market than it had anticipated, the cash flow is coming in faster than expected, which allows the company to both accelerate its investment plans as well as increase shareholder rewards.

At $60 Brent, Repsol is guiding for an EPS of 2.20 EUR by 2025. At $70 Brent, the EPS will increase to 2.50 EUR per share while the company is actually becoming less dependent on the oil price as Repsol executes its massive transformation plan.

I have a long position in Repsol and I have no intention of selling. In fact, I may even add to my position while maintaining a healthy diversification within the oil and gas sector.