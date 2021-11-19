Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

The U.S. cannabis space has had a very tough few months and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) now leads the pack with disappointing shareholders. The company was surprisingly hit by reduced demand in California due to a surge in the illicit market. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock over the long term, but WM Technology needs to find a bottom before shareholders buy more shares.

Dismal Guidance

WM Technology reported a decent Q3'21 quarter, but the company guided to a rather weak Q4'21 for a fast growing business in the cannabis space. The company benefits from the growth of licenses and the expansion of sales in cannabis. Unfortunately though, unlimited license states like California provide the vast majority of revenues while the limited license states don't provide the same opportunity presently.

Over time the 9,000 dispensary licenses should soar to match the 100,000+ licenses in the alcohol sector. Right now though, the company and shareholders have to work with the current market while investing for the future.

The company reported Q3'21 revenues of $50.9 million for reported growth of 9%. Due to the removal of Canadian businesses, the comparable revenues in the U.S. grew 46%. Regardless of the reset, revenues were up a solid 8% sequentially.

Source: WM Technology Q3'21 presentation

WM Technology has now reset the business twice in the last couple of years and faces another major hurdle. The company guided Q4'21 revenues to flat sequential growth with revenues between $50 million and $52 million. According to management, the issue relates to licensed cannabis product dumped on the illegal market due to over production. Per CEO Chris Beals on the Q3'21 earnings call:

While licenses continue to be issued across our end markets, licensed density is not where it needs to be in the pace of license issuance remained sluggish, which is contributing to a thriving illicit market. And further, there has been a lot written in the press about how producers are dealing with the current supply glut, by in some cases diverting products to unlicensed market channels at significant price discounts, which is only further fueling the consumer demand shift.

Heading into Q4'21, WM Technology has a strong business in the process of rebuilding momentum. Average Monthly Paying Clients grew 223 sequentially to 4,444. The client count had remained above 4,000 following the U.S. license reset back at the end of 2019. Due to the Canada reset at the end of 2020, the client base fell to only 3,863 providing for solid growth during 2021.

Source: WM Technology Q3'21 presentation

On a comparable basis with the U.S. and Canada reset stripped out of the numbers, WM Technology has grown the licensed client base from 3,238 at the end of Q1'20 to 4,444 by the end of Q3'21. In the process, the Average Monthly Revenue per Paying client hit $3,817. WM Technology grew the average revenues per client by 18% YoY while the client base grew an equally strong 24% YoY.

The company has a strong business when excluding the resets and the move to fully licensed clients. WM Technology has a strong back drop for business growth over time, but all of these resets have investors second guessing logic of investing in this stock.

As other states open up the business for additional licenses, the company will sell more software services to cannabis businesses needing technology help. The large MSOs dominating the current limited license states aren't in the same need for technology tools.

The cannabis marketplace and the SaaS business combined to generate impressive 96% gross margins. The unfortunate problem for WM Technology is the business is focused on California where the illicit market is apparently still thriving per the CFO:

California, which is our largest market at just over 60% of revenue have lower end market retail sales in Q3 versus Q2 of this year. We believe that deceleration was a result of consumer demand shifting from licensed to non-licensed channels as producers, offloaded excess inventory to deal with the supply glut, resulting in significant price differentials between licensed versus non-licensed channels.

Over time, other states will expand licenses to possibly mirror the California market. States such as Illinois and New York have plans for social equity licenses where the SMBs are likely to need the services of WM Technology.

The company has recently completed deals for Sprout and Cannveya/Canncurrent adding new technology to the platform. Sprout provides a leading cannabis CRM and marketing platform while the others provide premium logistics and custom integration software.

Penalty Box

The stock has fallen all the way to $8 after trading up to nearly $30 prior to the SPAC deal closing back in June. The stock is now in the penalty box due to consistent business resets.

Source: FinViz

Sometimes, these are the best opportunities to build positions in companies. The stock has a market cap of ~$1.3 billion plus ~19.5 million warrants exercisable at $11.50 providing the company with potential future access to $224 million in cash.

WM Technology is no longer trading at a stretched valuation for a business with a $200+ million run rate and a large market opportunity. Over time, the illicit market will decline to minimal levels and other cannabis markets will open up so the company can diversify away from a highly competitive California market.

The business is still targeted at 30%+ growth rates in 2022 and beyond based on management commentary on the earnings call. The market won't value the stock based on this growth rate until the company produces a few quarters of strong results.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that WM Technology hitting new lows could be an opportunity to new investors. The forecasted weak Q4'21 results suggest investors should watch from the sidelines for a while, but eventually the market opportunity in cannabis makes the stock worth the risk in time. The illicit market causes a dilemma for investors in the short term, but over time the market shouldn't have many doubts on where the cannabis market is headed.