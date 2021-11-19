Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - November 2021

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is part of a monthly series where we seek to identify the most attractive opportunities in our research coverage each month, by highlighting notable share price moves and rating changes. The series also provides a track record of our investment ideas, alongside our monthly fund updates.

We have changed the structure of our newsletter this month. We now start with a summary chart ranking the forecasted returns of our Buy-rated stocks, then discuss changes in key stocks by sector.

Current Buy-Rated Stocks Ranked

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY25). Companies pending results reviews are marked with an asterisk (*). Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 18-Nov-21.

While we have ranked our Buy-rated stocks by forecasted returns, the return figures are those for our base case scenarios and are not probability-weighted, so a higher-ranked stock does not necessarily offer a better risk/reward.

Compared to last month, PayPal (PYPL) has moved from #4 to #1, Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) has moved from #10 to #3, while Meta Platforms (FB) (formerly Facebook) has entered the top-10 at #6 (from #12). Altice USA (ATUS) has been removed from our Buy list (it was at #6).

Key Stocks By Sector

We discuss the most notable stocks by sector below.

Payments: PayPal and Visa As Top Buys

The Payments sector contribute two of our top-10 buys, with PayPal at #1 and Visa (V) at #7, after both stocks corrected significantly. (Mastercard (MA) has moved down from #7 to #13, after staying basically flat.)

PayPal shares have fallen 22.9% since the end of September (and 35% since its peak in late July), due to investor concerns about a deceleration in its growth. Shares fell 4.9% on October 20 after reports that PayPal was exploring an acquisition of Pinterest (PINS), though they recovered partially after PayPal denied this on October 24. Shares fell another 10.5% on November 9, after Q3 results disappointed.

We believe there were genuine negatives in PayPal's Q3 results, notably the sequentially flat Total Payment Volume; year-on-year growth was lower than in previous quarters, 2021 guidance was cut and preliminary 2022 guidance was below the CAGR implied by the 2025 outlook. However, we see these as due to one-off factors, in particular a faster-than-expected migration of eBay (EBAY) volumes and COVID-19's resurgence during August and ongoing supply chain issues. More importantly, operational metrics like Net New Active Accounts and Customer Engagement (transactions per account) remained solid:

PayPal continued to show qualitative progress in its move to become an integrated payments ecosystem, including the announcement that Venmo will be added to Amazon's (AMZN) checkout in 2022. Management affirmed their confidence in meeting the 2025 outlook without acquisitions.

In our Upside Case, where management's 2025 outlook is met, a 2024 non-GAAP EPS of $8.35 and a P/E of 55x imply an exit price of $460, more than doubling (with 30% annualized growth) from the current price. Even in our Downside Case, where 2024 non-GAAP EPS is $7.36 and the P/E is 45x, the annualised return would still be in the mid-teens.

Visa shares have fallen 8.6% since the end of September and are now 19% down from their late July peak. The stock fell 6.9% after Q4 FY21 results on October 27, and by another 5.5% during November 17-18 after reports that Amazon (AMZN) will stop accepting U.K. Visa credit cards in 2022.

Unlike PayPal, Visa is seeing an obvious gap between operational performance and investor sentiment. Operationally, volume and revenues have grown consistently since troughing at the start of the pandemic (except the typical post-Christmas dip); compared to 2019, by the latest quarter, Payments Volume was 26% higher (excluding China, where low-margin dual-branded volumes were disappearing), revenues were 7% higher and EPS was 10% higher - all while high-margin cross-border volume was still 14% lower:

Visa Revenues vs. Volume (Since Q2 FY19) NB. FY ends Sep 30. Source: Visa company filings.

Investor sentiment, however, has been filled with fears that Visa would be dis-intermediated in a world of new payment routes, including direct B2C payments and Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL"). Such fears are overblown:

Amazon's plan to exclude UK Visa credit cards a specific situation related to the post-Brexit removal of E.U. price caps, and is immaterial to Visa's P&L. It is also a sign that merchants typically cannot steer consumers to cheaper payment routes unless they remove other options; and merchants have generally avoided doing so because it would mean losing business.

BNPL purchases would still need money to be taken from consumers' bank accounts, and most of this is done by debit cards (80% at PayPal and 90% at Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF)), which means revenues for Visa and Mastercard.

We believe Visa shares can potentially double (with a 20% annualized return) by September 2025, based on its EPS growing at a mid-teens CAGR and its P/E re-rating from the current 35x (on FY21 EPS) to 40x.

Communications: Charter #2 Buy, Altice USA Dropped

Communications stocks in our coverage have fallen by mid-to-high single digits since the end of September:

Charter (CHTR) is ranked #2 in our Buy list and one of our highest-conviction calls. Q3 results showed a small deceleration in Internet net adds, but year-to-date net adds were similar to 2019, even after the pandemic-related boost in 2020. Management attributed the deceleration to a slower market, not competitors, and Free Cash Flow ("FCF") / Share grew another 12.2% sequentially, demonstrating the power of Charter's growth algorithm. We continue to believe FCF / Share will reach $55 in 2024, which means shares can double to $1,376 (a 25.0% annualized growth) by 2024 year-end.

Charter Cable Customer Net Adds by Category (2018-21YTD) NB. Include customers on COVID support programs. Source: Charter company filings.

Altice USA has been downgraded from Buy to Neutral, as Q3 results indicated that our investment case may be broken. The Q3 Broadband net loss of 13k was better than guided, but more worryingly management has started to attribute its losses specifically to Verizon's (VZ) Fios fiber network. We believe Altice USA may be fundamentally uncompetitive due to company-specific operational issues, are unconvinced about its new turnaround initiatives and see competition from telco intensifying in the next few quarters - making ATUS shares highly speculative. With hindsight, our mistake was to overlook operational issues, having been too impressed by subscriber gains during the pandemic and not skeptical enough about management's initial explanations when these started to reverse.

Tobacco: Swedish Match Down 14% Since September

Swedish Match has moved from #10 to #3 after losing 14.0% since the end of September, in a period when other tobacco stocks have stayed flat-ish:

Swedish Match's (referred here as "SWMA") investment case has been centered around the growth of its ZYN nicotine pouches in the U.S., and two developments have cast doubt on this. First, Q3 results on October 27 showed its U.S. Smokefree sales being flat (in USD) sequentially; segment EBIT was down 4.1% from Q2, which meant even the good news of ZYN's stable market share could be interpreted as the result of price promotions:

Second, a new draft of the U.S. Build Back Better Act in early November has inserted the "taxable nicotine" concept to expand the Federal Excise Tax ("FET") on tobacco, but without the original proposal of doubling the FET rate on cigarettes. This would close to double the price of nicotine pouches (to $7-8 per 15-pouch can) and make them more expensive than cigarettes. SWMA's share price barely reacted to the original proposal in September, but has now fallen 18.9% since October 26.

We believe weak U.S. Smokefree sales in Q3 was due to the reversal of the COVID boost to moist snuff volumes; ZYN sales and earnings grew. As for "taxable nicotine", we do not believe the proposal will happen. Making Reduced Risk Products more expensive than cigarettes would not be in the interest of public health. Also, the draft is not likely to pass the U.S. Senate , given its 50/50 split between the two parties and the opposition from three Democratic senators.

SWMA stock is trading at a 17.8x last-twelve-month EPS, and aggregated earnings should continue growing at double-digits for several years. Including the benefit of the planned spin-off of its U.S. Cigars business, we believe shares could have a total return of 92% (24% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Technology: Eventful Time Made Facebook A Bargain

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has entered the top-10 in our Buy list at #6; we also upgraded our rating on Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVY) to Buy:

Meta Platforms had an eventful period since the end of September. Early October was dominated by news around whistleblower Frances Haugen and the leaking of multiple internal consumer research reports. Q3 results released on October 25 showed the impact of Apple's (AAPL) iOS 14.5 changes, which helped slow Q3 ad revenues to 1.1% below Q2. Finally, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the intent to double down on the "metaverse" and renamed the company accordingly.

FB Ad Revenue & Growth Y/Y (Since 2017) Source: FB company filings.

We have maintained our Buy rating on FB. Operational metrics like user numbers and engagement were solid in Q3, and we actually had to raise our forecasts in light of FB's year-to-date performance. Ultimately, FB's scale, technology and user data mean it is well-placed to deliver the most valuable ads, which should continue to drive revenue growth. Our forecasts show a total return of 82% (21% annualized) by 2024 year-end on FB stock.

Rightmove was upgraded to Buy in October, though the stock's subsequent 10.6% gain means its forecasted annualized return has fallen below 10%.

Alphabet (GOOG) gained another 13.1% since the end of September, helped by strong Q3 results unaffected by iOS changes or macro issues.

Software: Double-Digit Gains Across the Board

All 4 Software stocks in our coverage enjoyed double-digit gains since the end of September, led by Buy-rated Microsoft (MSFT) and Intuit (INTU):

Microsoft had a strong start to its FY22, releasing Q1 results that were significantly above expectations on October 26.

Intuit has gained 16.0% by November 18 close and another 8.8% in after-market trading, following strong Q1 FY22 results. It is now trading at 59x FY22 guided EPS, which limits its future gains.

Insurance: U.S. InsurTech Collapse Continued

The collapse in U.S. Insurtech shares continued, with Metromile (MILE) losing 24.2% and Root (ROOT) losing 16.2% since the end of September:

Metromile agreed to be acquired by Lemonade (LMND) for $500m in an all-stock offer on November 8. The 19:1 exchange ratio valued each Metromile share at $3.71 at the time the deal was announced, nearly two thirds down from the SPAC IPO price of $10. We are ending our coverage of the stock; it has fallen 75% while Neutral-rated.

Consumer Sectors Led by Beauty & Spirits

In Consumer, Beauty and Spirits stocks have done well, but consumer conglomerates Unilever (UL) and Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) have fallen further:

Estée Lauder (EL) released strong Q1 FY22 results on November 2, which we reviewed here. Other company results are pending review.

Other Sectors

The rest of the sectors in our coverage is below:

Closing Comments

Share prices in much of our coverage have been volatile in October and November, owing to COVID-related macro issues as well as fickle investor sentiment. The underlying investment cases in our Buy-rated stocks have mostly remain unchanged, presenting many bargains for the patient investor.