Wisconsin Employment In October

Summary

  • The establishment survey indicates sideways trending total and private payroll employment, although an increase is now recorded for private NFP.
  • Manufacturing and high contact services employment are both hitting July 2021 Department of Revenue forecasts.
  • While leisure and hospitality services employment growth has recently accelerated, the recovery still lags that of the nation overall.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 18, 2021, by Menzie Chinn here.

DWD released October figures today.

The release makes a few points. Here are my key observations.

  • The establishment survey indicates sideways trending total and private payroll (NFP) employment (Figure 1), although an increase is now recorded for private NFP.
  • Manufacturing and high contact services employment are both hitting July 2021 Department of Revenue (DOR) forecasts.
  • Leisure and hospitality in Wisconsin underpaces the nation (Figure 3).

First, overall trends:

Figure 1: Wisconsin nonfarm payroll employment from October release (black), private nonfarm payroll employment (teal), all s.a., all in logs, 2020M02=0. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Source: BLS, DWD, and author’s calculations.

Next, goods producing and high contact services, using manufacturing and leisure and hospitality services as proxies.

Figure 2: Wisconsin manufacturing employment (blue, left log scale), forecast from July 2021 Economic Outlook, released in August (light blue), leisure and hospitality services employment (red, right scale), and forecast from July 2021 Economic Outlook (pink), all in 000’s, seasonally adjusted. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Source: BLS, DWD, NBER and Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

While leisure and hospitality services employment growth has recently accelerated, the recovery still lags that of the nation overall.

Figure 3: Wisconsin leisure and hospitality (black), and US (blue), s.a., in logs, 2020M02=0. Source: BLS, DWD, and author’s calculations.

I don’t have an updated time series for labor force and employment, so will show the developments there tomorrow.

This article was written by

James D. Hamilton has been a professor in the Economics Department at the University of California at San Diego since 1992. He served as department chair from 1999-2002, and has also taught at Harvard University and the University of Virginia. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1983. Professor Hamilton has published articles on a wide range of topics including econometrics, business cycles, monetary policy, and energy markets. His graduate textbook on time series analysis has over 14,000 scholarly citations and has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, and Italian. Academic honors include election as a Fellow of the Econometric Society and Research Associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research. He has been a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC, as well as the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, New York, Richmond, and San Francisco. He has also been a consultant for the National Academy of Sciences, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the European Central Bank and has testified before the United States Congress. _________________________________________________ Menzie D. Chinn is Professor of Public Affairs and Economics at the University of Wisconsin’s Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs. His research is focused on international finance and macroeconomics. He is currently a co-editor of the Journal of International Money and Finance, and an associate editor of the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, and was formerly an associate editor at the Journal of International Economics and the Review of International Economics. In 2000-2001, Professor Chinn served as Senior Staff Economist for International Finance on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. He is currently a Research Fellow in the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Reserve Board and the European Central Bank. He currently serves on the CBO Panel of Economic Advisers. With Jeffry Frieden, he is coauthor of Lost Decades: The Making of America’s Debt Crisis and the Long Recovery (2011, W.W. Norton). He is also a contributor to Econbrowser, a weblog on macroeconomic issues. Prior to his appointment at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2003, Professor Chinn taught at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He received his doctorate in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and his AB from Harvard University.
