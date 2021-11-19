fergregory/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is a trusted and entrenched mission-critical software provider that assists consumers with their taxes and finances, and small & medium businesses with accounting, payroll, inventory management, and customer relationship management.

Intuit has grown by adding new customers, providing more value to each customer, growing along with the customers, and expanding geographically. The flywheel has grown larger and gained momentum, the company has grown and gained momentum, and the company has built a treasure trove of customer data it can monetize by applying AI to create better outcomes for its customers.

The acquisitions of Credit Karma and MailChimp enable Intuit to provide laser-focused, high probability sales prospects for its customers and partners, which should drive revenue and earnings growth over the intermediate to longer-term.

Intuit is a high quality company, but its valuation is very rich. I plan to build my position over time by taking small nibbles when the stock price dips.

Trusted provider of mission-critical software

Intuit was founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx to create personal computer-based accounting software. The first product was Quicken, which Proulx coded in Microsoft BASIC for the IBM PC and UCSD Pascal for the Apple II. Since then, Intuit has built itself into a leading accounting and tax software provider for individuals, self-employed persons, and SMBs (small and medium businesses) through both internal development and acquisitions.

Intuit segments its businesses into the Small Business & Self-Employed Group, Consumer Group, ProConnect, Credit Karma, and MailChimp. (figure 1).

The Small Business & Self-Employed Group provides software for accounting, payroll and employee time tracking, inventory management, and e-commerce

The Consumer Group provides tax preparation software as well as mint.com, which bring all aspects of an individual's financial life (income, budgeting, spending, cash flow management, credit/loans, investing, and taxes) into one place. (Quicken was sold in 2016)

ProConnect provides tax preparation software to tax professionals and connects them with Intuit customers who need live assistance

Credit Karma, which was acquired in 2020, provides its customers with the most suitable credit, savings, and insurance products

The company closed its acquisition of MailChimp, a customer prospecting and relationship management system, on October 29, 2021

The Credit Karma and MailChimp acquisitions are synergistic game-changers that expand Intuit's TAM (total addressable market) and enable the company to add more value to its customers.

Intuit applies artificial intelligence algorithms to help their individual and business customers manage, predict, and optimize cash flow needs.

Figure 1: Overview of Intuit's products

Segment Products Revenues for year ended July 31, 2021 ($MM) Small Business and Self-Employed Group QuickBooks QuickBooks Payroll and Time Tracking QuickBooks Commerce TurboTax business 4,688 Consumer Group TurboTax consumer Mint.com 3,563 ProConnect Professional tax software and advisor network 517 Credit Karma (closed December 3, 2020) Loan, savings, and insurance product service 865 MailChimp (closed on October 29, 2021) Customer relationship management service N/A

The stock has soared by almost 6x over the last 5 years (figure 2). Today, Intuit has a market capitalization of $170 billion and revenues of $9.6 billion, of which less than 5% come from outside the US.

Figure 2: Intuit: Stock price growth

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Intuit's revenues nearly doubled over the last 5 years (figure 3), and its EBITDA margins of ~30% is about twice that of comparables such as Salesforce.com (CRM) (figure 4).

Figure 3: Intuit: Revenue growth

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Figure 3: Intuit: EBITDA margin comparison

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Intuit has earned and maintained the confidence of its customers, who entrust the company with detailed proprietary, intimate, and real-time data on their income, spending, financial condition, taxes, business operations, employee information, and customer transactions. The data is true and verifiable as customers run their personal financial lives, operate their businesses, and file taxes based on this data. Furthermore, the amount of data increases exponentially over time.

Intuit's customers are sticky as information are easily transferred across its products - for example, tax customers can import information directly from its accounting packages or previous years' tax returns. Furthermore, revenues are generally stable and recurring due to the high cost and "brain damage" involved with switching providers.

Intuit is in a unique position to executing on its mission to "Power Prosperity Around the World" (figure 4) for its customers by applying its artificial intelligence algorithms to help achieve ambitious financial goals, which are:

"To put more money into consumers' pockets" by doubling its customers' household savings rate, and

"to provide an innovative platform for [SMBs] to grow and run their businesses", and to improve its SMB customers' five-year survival rate to at least 60%, or 10% higher than the average SMB's 50% five-year survival rate

Figure 4: Intuit's articulated goal to Power Prosperity Around the World

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

The flywheel is growing and gaining momentum

Intuit's Consumer Group and Small Business & Self-Employed segments have grown by adding new customers around the world, providing more value to existing customers, and growing along with its customers. The flywheel is growing and gaining momentum.

Small Business & Self-Employed segment market growth

QuickBooks grew its customer base by 16% over the last year to 5.3 million (figure 5). Over the last year, it has improved and introduced new modules (e.g., payments, payroll, cash management, capital, inventory, e-commerce), resulting in a 13% increase in ARPC (average revenue per customer). As a result, overall SMB Revenues and Operating income increased by 16% and 24% respectively. International growth was even stronger: non-US online revenue grew by 43% and ARPC grew by 23%.

Figure 5: Small Business and Self-Employed segment historical growth

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

Despite this strong growth, and the SMB is still underpenetrated. Many small business owners around the world still do their accounting with Excel spreadsheets or pen and paper, which represents a large untapped market. Going forward, Intuit projects 10-15% long-term revenue growth in this segment (figure 6). Operating income should grow faster than revenue due to inherent operating leverage.

Figure 6: Small Business and Self-Employed segment projected growth drivers

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

Consumer segment market growth

Over the last year, the consumer segment's TurboTax product user base grew by 6%, or 1.9 million net adds, to 45 million units in the US, and accounted for 31% of US Internal Revenue Service tax returns. Under-penetrated segments, including Latinos, investors, and self-employed individuals, experienced particularly strong growth of 20%. The average revenue per return increased by 8%, driving both revenue and operating income up 14% for the year.

Figure 7: Consumer group historical average revenue per customer return

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

The tax filing industry

Over the last ten years, the tax filing market grew 1.4%, but the do-it-yourself filing segment grew faster at a 4.6% compounded annual growth rate, and TurboTax out-grew the DIY segment at a 5.3% compounded annual growth rate (figure 8). This segment is well-positioned to continue growing as Gen Z new filers, mostly "digital natives", are most likely to file taxes electronically.

Figure 8: Consumer group tax industry historical trends

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

Mint.com, Intuit's personal finance product, is among the most downloaded consumer finance apps. It has 29 million registered users, 3.6 million active monthly users, and handles 190 million weekly transactions. Mint.com helps consumers with their budgeting, spending, cash flow management, and credit/loans, and it suggests ways for consumers to save more money and access the most attractive loans. While Mint.com does not currently generate sufficient revenue to warrant its own reporting line item, it holds a large collection of near real-time consumer data that plays a critical role that will take Intuit to the next level, as will be described below.

Intuit expects Consumer segment long-term revenue growth of 8-12%, driven by an increase in IRS returns, DIY category share growth, TurboTax market share gain, and increased revenue per return. Operating income should grow even faster due to inherent operating leverage in the software business.

Figure 9: Consumer group projected growth drivers

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

Growing with its customers

From TurboTax DIY filing to TurboTax Live assistance

Intuit estimates that 4 million do-it-yourself filers seek assistance from professionals every year as their filing needs grow too complex to handle.

To keep filers within the Intuit orbit, the company created TurboTax Live, a service to help connect people to professional accounting experts, who themselves are users of Intuit's Professional Tax software. The company presumably uses software algorithms to ensure a better match between a filer's needs and the connected professional's expertise.

In its 2021 investor Day, the company reported a ~100% customer growth in the service as well as doubling of new TurboTax Live customers who were not previously TurboTax users.

Entering the mid-market and professional setup assistance

To retain the 10-12% of QuickBooks customers who outgrow the standard QuickBooks product each year, Intuit has launched QuickBooks Advanced, a higher-end product with the capability to serve mid-market businesses with 10-100 employees. It has also created a QuickBooks Live service to connect smaller companies and QuickBooks users with professional bookkeepers and accounting firms.

The company reported a +57% year-over-year increase in QuickBooks Advanced users to 118,000, and a 4x average revenue per customer over the standard QuickBooks customer. On the QuickBooks Live platform, the company reported a 2x increase in experts, a 3x increase in customers utilizing Live setup, and a 5-point uplift in retention for QuickBooks customers who utilized expert help in their setup, demonstrating the value of professional help.

Credit Karma and MailChimp are game-changers

The acquisitions of Credit Karma and MailChimp will enable Intuit to unlock and monetize the value in its vast treasure trove of data, creating a win-win for both customers and the company.

The Credit Karma Acquisition

Intuit acquired Credit Karma in 2020 for $7.1 billion. Credit Karma began life providing free credit scores to consumers, but has since evolved into a free, advertising supported credit and financial management platform (figure 10) which, according to CEO and Founder Kenneth Lin, strives to reduce the friction between lenders with borrowers and help consumers make better money decisions.

Credit Karma uses the detailed information it gathers on its members to help direct members to attractively priced loans for which they have a high probability for approval. This saves customers time and frustration due to rejection, and the company gets paid when a member is approved. Credit Karma has made checking and savings money accounts available for its customers in partnership with MVB Bank, and moved into the home mortgage refinancing and usage-based auto insurance lines.

Figure 10: Credit Karma's mission

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

Since the completion of the Credit Karma acquisition, TurboTax users have accounted for 40% of new Credit Karma members, and there is the opportunity to introduce still more Intuit customers to Credit Karma. Furthermore, Intuit plans to offer Credit Karma Money accounts to the 38 million TurboTax customers with an aggregate $105 billion in refunds and 16 million employees who are paid an aggregate $232b using QuickBooks Payroll paychecks.

Potential synergies in loan origination and refinancing

Consumer loans: Using TurboxTax filings and Mint.com online data, Credit Karma can predict consumers' upcoming cash flow needs, or evaluate customers' existing loans to find the most attractive loan or propose re-financing existing loans based on the customer's current financial condition or needs.

Small and medium business loans: SMBs are notoriously difficult to lend to as they often lack professionalized management teams, robust corporate infrastructure, operating procedures, diversified customer bases, and sufficient transparency to lenders. Following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, many large banks have exited their small business lending practices, investing their customer deposits in safer government securities instead. This has left small businesses owners with few options, and some have been forced to borrow in the private credit markets at high interest rates and often with inflexible terms, which include giving up equity in and even some control of their companies.

Credit Karma can apply QuickBooks information to anticipate SMB customers' cash flow needs, or to evaluate the SMBs' existing loans terms to find the most attractive loan or refinancing based on the SMBs' current financial condition.

Progress at Credit Karma to date:

Credit Karma's customer growth and average revenue per monthly active user has increased, driving 2020-2021 year-over-year revenue up by 37% (figure 11).

Figure 11: Credit Karma's 2020-2021 growth drivers

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

Longer-term outlook

Management's expects Credit Karma's longer-term revenue growth rate of 20-25% (figure 12), which seems achievable as it leverages Intuit's vast customer data to create more connections that can both benefit customers and generate revenues for the company.

Figure 12: Credit Karma's projected growth drivers

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

MailChimp

In October 2021, Intuit acquired MailChimp for $12 billion. The strategic rationale for the MailChimp acquisition is to address customers' need to get more customers and sales, which according to an Intuit survey, is the single biggest problem cited by its small business and self-employed customers (figure 13).

Figure 13: Intuit results survey of SMB customers' biggest problems

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

MailChimp is a simple yet powerful CRM (customer relationship management) system, which when combined with the QuickBooks suite of products, enables Intuit to offer its small and medium businesses a powerful integrated accounting, customer prospecting and relationship management system on a single platform.

In addition to helping SMBs build online presences and creating marketing messages, MailChimp can help manage customer contact and interactions, such as which specific channel to best send marketing messages, when to send the messages, monitoring the frequency of sales of each customer, predicting upcoming needs, and managing abandoned shopping carts (figure 14). MailChimp will equip SMBs with easy to use, state of the art AI-driven marketing campaigns as well as help determine the true profitability of each customer using QuickBooks data.

Figure 14: MailChimp business capabilities

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

Potential synergies in generating precision sales leads for SMBs

There is a considerable amount of sales transactional friction in the lower end of the middle market where SMBs operate.

Most SMBs have a challenging time prospecting for and marketing to new clients because they typically lack the sophistication and the team to do the heavy lifting. The business owners, who usually market based on personal relationships, have limited time and bandwidth as they also need to spend time on other aspects of the business's operations. Conversely, ­­­SMBs are also difficult to market to - they are smaller, lower volume buyers that fall below the radar screen of most marketers.

Intuit's treasure trove of data can be mined and utilized to reduce this friction.

The QuickBooks accounting system tracks what its SMB clients buy as well as how often and when they buy them. Similarly, Mint.com tracks what its consumers spend on as well as how often and when they buy.

In an ideal world, MailChimp can help suppliers and vendors target suitable potential customers with a high level of precision. For example, if the QuickBooks expenses of a business show that it spends a substantial amount on printer supplies, MailChimp can help the business save money by locating a lower priced product from an alternative vendor. Similarly, it can help consumers save money by suggesting a lower cost heating oil supplier or HVAC maintenance service provider. Furthermore, Intuit can use the data to assess the customers' ability to pay and even the amount of time the customers take to pay its vendors.

Intuit is well-positioned to create laser-focused high probability sales leads for its SMB customers, which will reduce sales cycle time, transactional friction, and perhaps even the amount of spam email produced. However, there are data privacy rules governing what Intuit can and cannot do, which will be discussed the next section of this article below.

Longer-term outlook

As the MailChimp acquisition closed less than two months ago, it is too early to tell what immediate impact it had. However, I believe MailChimp has the potential to transform the company from a SaaS provider into the league of best in class artificial intelligence-driven companies, which includes Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Salesforce.com, and others.

Data privacy and risk of erosion of trust

Intuit is entrusted with customers' intimate, confidential, and sensitive real-time data, a responsibility it must handle with utmost care or risk a severe backlash.

Intuit's corporate values calls for "integrity without compromise", and it requires all employees of the firm to speak the truth, value trust above all else, and to do the right thing even when no one is looking (figure 15, leftmost column).

Figure 15: Intuit's core values

Source: Company 2021 Investor Day presentation

What Intuit says about privacy

From my read of Intuit's Global Privacy Statement, Data Stewardship Principles, and MailChimp Privacy FAQs, I surmise that the company is free to use customers' data to train its AI models to "improve [the company's] products and services", which is a "legitimate interest", figure 16, items 1 and 2). It can also use the data to develop insights about customers and their needs (item 4) to tailor recommendations and determine eligibility for financial offers, products and services (items 3 and 4), provided a customer cannot be individually identified (line 5). Furthermore, the terms can be changed at any time (line 6), which is typical of such terms of agreements, (which few customers actually read).

Figure 16: Summary of Intuit's privacy principles

Personal information is used to operate our business for the following purposes that are required to originate and maintain our relationship with you, including but not limited to:

Item Provision Source of provision 1 Improve our products and services Global privacy statement, Data Stewardship Principles, and MailChimp FAQ 2 Data analytics projects is a "legitimate interest" MailChimp FAQ 3 Evaluate your eligibility for financial offers, products and services Global privacy statement 4 Personalize your experience and tailor recommendations and offers presented to you, including through the development of insights about you and your needs Global privacy statement, Data Stewardship Principles 5 Publish or share combined, unidentifiable customer data, but only in a way that would not allow the customer or any person to be identified. What we won't do: Without explicit permission, sell, publish or share data entrusted to us by a customer that identifies the customer or any person. Global privacy statement, Data Stewardship Principles 6 From time to time we may change or update our Privacy Statement. We reserve the right to make changes or updates at any time. If we make material changes to the way we process your personal information, we will notify you by posting a notice in our platform or on a community post; by sending you a notification; or by other means consistent with applicable law. Global privacy statement

Source: Global Privacy Statement, Data Stewardship Principles, and MailChimp Privacy FAQs

In its factsheet "What does Intuit do with your personal information", Intuit summarizes the reasons it can share customer information (figure 17). I am not a lawyer and not qualified to opine on the subtleties of the legalese, but my takeaways from this factsheet are that:

Intuit can share customer information amongst its Small Business division, Consumer division, Credit Karma, and MailChimp; customers have the right to instruct Intuit not to share their credit worthiness-related data among its affiliates

Credit Karma can use customers' transactional and other information (including credit worthiness) to jointly market its financial products with external unaffiliated financial companies without restriction

MailChimp can use Intuit customers' transactional and other information to market to its other customers, but customers have the right to request that the sharing of information be limited

Even though MailChimp's Privacy FAQs states that "[c]urrently, MailChimp members and QuickBooks users may choose to connect their accounts and take advantage of Intuit's AI-driven expert platform, where they have the power to combine their purchase data from QuickBooks and marketing data from MailChimp to get the actionable insights to grow and run their businesses with confidence", my (unlawyerly) read is that the above three points govern.

Figure 17: What does Intuit can do with your personal information

Source: Company website "What does Intuit do with your personal information"

Intuit should do the right thing

Regardless of what the terms of agreements allow, Intuit should be careful about how it uses its customer data or it could lose the trust it has worked so hard to earn.

I hope and believe the company will exercise caution, err on the side of conservatism, hold steadfastly to its values of "valuing trust over all else", "speak the truth" in articulating its intentions, and "do the right thing when no one is looking".

As Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff wrote:

"You can't bank trust. You can't simply fill up the jar with so many marbles that you can afford to spill a few once in a while."

Summary of Growth Drivers

Growth driver Historical (2020-21) Forward Guidance Consumer Group (Turbo Tax, Mint) - TurboTax users - TurboTax ARPC Revenues Operating Income +6% +8% +14% +14% 3-8% (IRS and share gains) 4%+ 8-12% > Revenue growth due to operating leverage Small Business (QuickBooks and add-on modules) - QB users - QB ARPC Revenues Operating Income +16% (83% retention) +13% +16% +24% 10-20% 10-20% 10-15% > Revenue growth due to operating leverage Credit Karma - Members - Mthly Active - Avg Rev/ MAU Revenue Operating Income +8% +6% +29% +37% > Rev growth due to operating leverage 4-6% 6-8% 10-15% 20-25% > Rev growth due to operating leverage MailChimp N/A - recently acquired Growth likely to be high, particularly as synergies kick in

Valuation

Intuit's current valuation of 55x trailing twelve-month cash flow (figure 18, orange line) is high, even when compared to highflyers like Salesforce.com (blue line). However, expectations of strong synergistic growth from its Credit Karma and MailChimp acquisitions may keep valuation multiples up for near term. I do not intend to chase the stock but will instead nibble at it when near-term market-driven pullbacks occur.

Figure 18: Intuit's free cash flow multiple

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Risks:

My main concerns are:

1. Privacy concerns, erosion of trust (discussed above)

2. High valuation (discussed above)

3. Mint needs to grow faster

Mint currently has 29 million registered users, but only 3.6 million are monthly active users, which represents less than 2% of the US population. Mint's revenues are insufficiently large to warrant separate reporting, but the information it collects is invaluable to Credit Karma and MailChimp.

4. MailChimp and hidden email protection

Apple and others have users with the ability to create "fake" hidden emails to reduce spam, which may limit MailChimp's ability to run effective email campaigns. An analyst raised this question on the 2021 Investor Day Q&A, but management responded that it did not view it as a major problem. This is a risk I will be watching closely.

5. Renewed noise and pressure on the IRS and states to provide free online tax filing

Over the years, Intuit has aggressively lobbied to prevent the IRS from setting up its own web portal that will enable taxpayers to bypass firms like Intuit to file their tax returns directly with the IRS. While this risk appears to have subsided, it could potentially resurface.

Summary

Intuit is a trusted and entrenched mission-critical software provider that assists consumers with their taxes and finances, and small & medium businesses with accounting, payroll, inventory management, and customer relationship management.

Intuit has grown by adding new customers, providing more value to each customer, growing along with the customers, and expanding geographically. The flywheel has grown larger and gained momentum, the company has grown and gained momentum, and the company has built a treasure trove of customer data it can monetize by applying AI to create better outcomes for its customers.

The acquisitions of Credit Karma and MailChimp enable Intuit to provide laser-focused, high probability sales prospects for its customers and partners, which should drive revenue and earnings growth over the intermediate to longer term.

Intuit is a high quality company, but its valuation is very rich. I plan to build my position over time by taking small nibbles when the stock price dips.