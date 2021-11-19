zxvisual/E+ via Getty Images

Vinci Partners (NASDAQ:VINP) is a Brazilian asset manager founded in 2009 that launched its IPO on Nasdaq this year.

The company has expanded to offer a variety of investment vehicles for their asset management clients, as well as financial advisory services for their corporate finance clients.

According to their latest investor presentation, Vinci Partners currently manages R$57 billion, equivalent to some $10 billion. The company has doubled its assets under management since 2015.

Very little information for the investor

Vinci Partners has only been trading since February, however it is not a young company, with almost 12 years operating in Brazil.

But reading their single 20-F annual report filed with the SEC provides very little information about the company's operations prior to 2018, when their assets started growing at a faster speed than before.

In their 20-F there is only simple aggregate information about their segments, without comments on their strategic advantages, competitors, the strategies followed for each fund they manage, etc.

Only reading their prospectus, as filed with the SEC prior to the company's IPO, provides more information that we use throughout this article. However, VINP's prospectus does not require the same kind of audit a 20-F does, and the company stated that they found several problems regarding financial reporting while editing the prospectus. Some of the material deficiencies are related to revenue recognition, a sensible issue we will discuss below.

Therefore, all the information in this article should be taken with a grain of salt, and the conservative investor may prefer to wait for more complete audited 20-F information before investing.

Originally, VINP was organized as a limited liability partnership, not a corporation, in Brazil (sociedade limitada). The stocks in VINP actually control a Cayman Islands' company that in turn holds all of the quotas of the LLP operating in Brazil, because LLP's quotas are not meant to be traded publicly.

Great economics with a growth price

Like most investment banks, Vinci Partners has great economics, as people are willing to pay handsomely for renowned money managers.

According to their latest annual report filed with the SEC, the company enjoys a fantastic 60% before taxes margin over revenues. This has resulted in millionaire dividends to the partners (exceeding $40 million in 2020 alone).

During 2020, the company was able to make $36 million before taxes, without considering their gains from fair value investments.

That also means expansion is relatively straightforward. For every additional dollar in revenues, some fifty cents will become profits.

The reason is Vinci Partners charges both a fee over the assets it manages and performance fees if their investment vehicles outperform specialized indexes (depending on the vehicle).

Managing a bigger or more successful fund requires not more expenses but rather more brain power. Vinci Partners ties the compensation it pays to its money managers to the performance of their funds.

Therefore, the company is able to increase assets under management and fees while reducing fixed costs and keeping variable costs at bay.

The company does not require significant capital to grow. That is why VINP mentioned on its prospectus that it plans to pay 50% of their distributable income in the form of dividends each year.

With the great economics described before, VINP was able to generate $32 million in net profits last year from $72 million in revenue.

The problem is the company trades with a market cap around $700 million, or a P/E above 20. That is, VINP should at least double its earnings before being considered a value play.

Therefore the analysis should focus not only on VINP's current but also future earnings.

VINP's funds, fees and management

In this section we will analyze the main drivers behind VINP's business model.

VINP has generated alpha on its investment strategies.

Vinci Partners started managing only private investment funds. Since then, it has expanded to eight different segments, each with its distinctive strategy.

All of VINP segments are profitable as of 2020, with most of their funds surpassing their respective benchmarks.

Selected fund performance since inception

Source: VINP's prospectus filed with the SEC

VINP prides itself in being an alternative asset manager. That means that the company's strategies have focused more in private, heavily managed, long-term commitment capital.

Even in its liquid strategies (public equity and credit), the company follows alternative approaches. In public equity it follows under-covered, small and medium cap companies, with low diversification. This is a strategy a value investor may approve. In credit, VINP tries to find special situations that are not covered by the more traditional asset managers where it can provide tailored terms to the debt securities.

This alternative approach strategy has two advantages: first, it can attract long-term capital, therefore providing some degree of predictability to earnings; second, it allows management (if it is good) to produce more alpha returns, given that it has more flexibility.

Conversely, alternative asset strategies attract much less funds than traditional equity or traditional fixed income and this is one reason VINP is not so comparable with some of its competitors.

VINP's strategy is not well suited to attract the masses or any fund that has stringent mark-to-market or risk management requirements. However, VINP has been able to find niches where it can promote its funds.

Therefore, while VINP ranks 22nd in AUM among all categories, it ranks 10th in AUM from private companies, 2nd from public companies and 5th from public pension funds.

However, during recent years, with the opening of new strategies, VINP has started pitching to the retail investor. Particularly, the company's REIT funds rank 7th in AUM and have 260.000 holders.

VINP's fee structure

For liquid strategies, management fees are recognized in the period when the corresponding services are rendered, which generally consist of a percentage on the net asset value of each investment fund being managed. Management fee percentages currently range between 0.1% and 2%, depending on the strategy (again not disaggregated by VINP on its reports).

However, when we consider long-term earning power, we need to pay attention especially to closed-ended funds, because they are the source of long-term, committed earnings. As of 2021, around 50% of VINP's funds are in closed-ended or committed form funds.

For these non liquid strategies (closed-ended funds) the company follows a European-style waterfall structure. Under this fee structure, profits are allocated first to the investors, in order to repay their capital and pay the preferred rate (8% in dollars or 8% plus inflation in reals). After investors are fully paid in their preferred rate, profits also start flowing to management.

This is a very interesting modality from the investor perspective. It reduces the risk of management charging for profits that may not actually be realized in the future. It probably helps VINP commit longer-term capital to its projects, something valuable.

The problem with the waterfall structure is that management gets paid last. It may happen that a fund produces no income for the manager for the first 5 years or more.

For that reason, as investors in VINP (the manager) we need to know how old their funds are, how much of the preferred returns and capital has been repaid and the stage of each fund. However, VINP does not provide this information.

What we fear is that given some VINP funds are relatively old (more than 5 years) we may be watching earnings flowing from these funds, that will eventually repay all investments and close, pumping current earnings. We are not sure VINP has funds in stages that will begin paying in following periods so as to replace the funds that get closed. It may happen that the old funds are no longer producing profits, and the newer funds are not yet producing profits.

In fact VINP mentioned on its prospectus that they have some "harvesting period" funds, while others are not. VINP wrote that "mature" funds produce more distributable income. The problem is VINP does not disaggregate its funds in order to show the stages they are in.

Again, VINP does not provide information regarding this crucial aspect of revenue recognition and cash flow management.

Committed management and high performance employees

Most of VINP's management team has been working for the company since its foundation in 2009.

The company's largest shareholders, Gilberto Sayão da Silva, Alessandro Monteiro M. Horta, Paulo Fernando Carvalho de Oliveira, together with the other partners of Vinci Partners, own approximately 92.5% of the voting power, and 75.0% of our outstanding share capital.

Particularly, Gilberto Sayão da Silva owns 26.1% of outstanding capital but 78% of votes, because he is the sole owner of class B shares. Class B shares have the same economic rights as class A shares (the ones traded through the ADS), but 10 times more votes.

Class B shares also have anti take-over and anti-resign clauses. In the event da Silva wants to sell his shares, they are automatically converted to class A, and therefore will lose their special voting rights.

VINP has only 205 full-time employees. Most of its funds are managed by less than 30 people. These are all high-performance, qualified resources that are critical for the company's operations. Many of VINP's employees were also partners and now shareholders.

Employee compensation is the single most important expense for VINP. However, most of that compensation is tied to performance, therefore making those costs somewhat more variable.

This all signals that owners are also managers and that they all have skin in the game, a very important factor when valuing growth companies.

Regarding its human resources culture, VINP's policy is to choose from within, with most of their collaborators working together for an average of 20 years and an established ladder from back-office to front-office to portfolio management.

Total addressable market and industry

According to data from ANBIMA, the Brazilian asset management association, total funds invested in investment funds in Brazil (excluding fixed rent) amount to $730 billion. Last twelve month growth has been $36 billion (5%).

The sector has actually decreased during the last five years. Again according to ANBIMA, total AUM was $1.1 trillion in 2017.

The industry is concentrated, with the top 10 managers holding more than 80% AUM, with that number growing in the last lustrum.

VINP ranks 22nd among these, but it lacks concentration on fixed market strategies, which account for 40% of total AUM. Without considering fixed rent, VINP ranks 18th.

That means VINP is not the biggest player and has some room to grow even inside the same industry. It also shows that the industry is not at its peak, and may grow 50% before reaching it.

However, the investor may remember that VINP brands itself as an alternative asset manager. That means it does not provide the investment vehicles that attract most funds, like low management public equity funds and traditional fixed income funds. This means comparing VINP to its competitors in search for a growth goal may not be realistic.

VINP's interest rate thesis

In their prospectus and 20-F, VINP considers that one of the main factors behind its surge in AUM is the long-term trend towards lower interest rates in Brazil.

According to VINP, lower interest rates push investors towards alternative assets in the search for yield. VINP considers that retirement funds are particularly in need of higher yields in order to cover for their actuarial liabilities.

VINP also considers that Brazilians, used to high real interest rates, have historically leaned towards simple fixed rent investment. If rates remain low, VINP says, these Brazilians will also look for different strategies.

It is true that the rate has been going down for most of the century, and that especially after the recession of 2015 it really collapsed. SELIC rates went from 14.25% in October 2016 to 2% in June 2020.

Brazil's SELIC (interbank overnight average) rate

Source: Brazil Central Bank

It is also true that Brazilians are more leaned towards fixed rent investments. According to a Wyman report cited by VINP in their prospectus, Brazilians invest more than 80% of financial assets in fixed income vehicles.

The problem with the thesis is that VINP has more than doubled its AUM since the lowering of rates began in 2016 and they made their IPO considering that the rates would remain low. However, rates actually started increasing sharply in 2021.

VINP mentions on its prospectus (edited in September 2020) that they have forecasted SELIC rates below 5% until 2024. However, just this year that same rate already crossed 7%.

VINP's AUM and Brazil's interest rate. Source: VINP's prospectus filed with the SEC

If we believe VINP's thesis, then is the Brazilian alternative asset management industry facing outflows in favor of more traditional fixed income investments?

There are other aspects related to interest rates that are totally unanswered by VINP. Particularly, the relation between the valuation of their non liquid strategies in relation to the interest rate.

If the non liquid funds are valued using any form of DCF, then we could expect that the fall in interest rates has been an important factor in their growth. Will that tendency revert with increasing interest rates?

This is one of the reasons we consider waiting may be necessary before investing in VINP.

What happens with the real?

Another factor not mentioned by VINP but with a probable correlated effect with the interest rate is the devaluation of the real.

Brazilian reals to US dollar exchange rate. Source: Tradingview

Since the partnership's inception, the real has steadily devalued. This phenomenon may not be uncorrelated with the currency's interest rate decreasing trend.

If some of VINP's funds are measured in US dollars, they benefit from devaluations, because VINP's AUM measured in reals grow, without any change in the underlying investment projects.

What worries the author is that a reversal in the decreasing trend of the interest rate may also bring a revaluation of Brazil's real. If that happens, would that also produce a negative effect in VINP's funds?

The answer is difficult to predict given the lack of information from VINP in their filings. Another reason to wait and see.

Growing in a difficult context

The Brazilian equity market has not been growing during the last decade, when Vinci Partners began selling their investment products.

The most important Brazilian index, Bovespa, actually picked the year before Vinci Partners was founded. After a great previous decade of growth, the emerging dream of Brazil went bust because of political crises and not so great economics.

Brazil's Bovespa index measured in dollars

Source: Tradingview

It is therefore surprising that some of Vinci Partner's funds were able to outperform the market by 400% or more during the decade.

This is probably one of the reasons behind the growth of their assets under management and signals that AUM growth has not been produced by a Brazilian bubble.

Conservative balance sheet

Vinci Partners has no debt whatsoever, it also has very little equity, under $4 million. Before going public, the company sold or redeemed most of the investments it had on its own funds, therefore eliminating the risk of betting on their own horse, and paid most retained earnings as dividends to the original partners.

The company started 2021 with a very clean balance sheet, without debt, dividends to pay, or risky investments on its treasury.

Summary

VINP has great economics, shows consistent growth and has investment and management policies that would make a value investor happy.

However, VINP's is trading at a P/E of 20, meaning the investor has to be relatively sure of the company's growth prospects.

Changes in Brazilian macroeconomic conditions, particularly the sharp rise of interest rates, may heavily affect VINP's funds.

Because VINP reports are relatively thin, there is no way for the investor to forecast the effect of the interest rate and other factors in VINP's future earnings.

Therefore, the cautious investor may prefer to wait for next year's 20-F in order to gauge the effect of macroeconomic changes in VINP's structure before investing.