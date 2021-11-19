Kwangmoozaa/iStock via Getty Images

In this modern era, one of the most indispensable tools is the vehicle. And with the vehicle comes the requirement for the existence of many other products and services aimed at keeping it running, improving its look or operation, and more. One company that plays in this space is a firm called Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). In particular, the company produces mirrors for the automotive space, as well as other related products. In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gentex generated consistent revenue growth and expansion in profitability. In 2020, it took a step back because of weak demand. But the picture so far this year is encouraging. While in some ways the firm might appear cheap, on the whole, it does look to be rather pricey. This even relies on the assumption the business returns to a state of normalcy. So because of that, I believe that there probably are better prospects for investors to be had at this time.

A niche business

For the most part, Gentex generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and sale of automotive products. These include digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection products, and more. The bulk of the company's business is dedicated to the sale of interior and exterior automatic dimming automotive rearview mirrors whose purpose is to reduce headlight glare from other vehicles on the road. However, the company also plays around in other markets. For instance, in 2019, the company announced that it would begin offering variable dimmable windows for certain aircraft produced by Boeing (BA). It expanded this offering in 2020 when it announced Airbus as its newest customer for this product line.

This is not all the company focuses on though. For instance, in 2020, it announced the existence of a new type of lighting technology aimed at medical applications that it developed in tandem with the Mayo Clinic. It was developed over an 18-month period by a joint team of engineers. This particular technology will be used for illuminating surgical and patient care environments. The firm does not just focus on developing its own technologies. It also is happy to acquire other businesses.

One recent acquisition was of Vaporsens. Completed in 2020, this acquisition allowed the company to pick up a firm that specializes in nanofiber chemical sensing research and development products. These products are used to detect different chemicals that are up to 1,000 times smaller than human hair. Even more recent was the company's acquisition of Air-Craftglass, a provider of glass for private and commercial aircraft. Included in its portfolio was a laminating technology that helps to produce a durable, lightweight, an ultra-thin glass that can be used for things like aircraft partitions, mirrors, and other applications. Though it is clear the company wants to diversify its operations, it is still very much focused on the automotive space. In 2020, for instance, 98% of its revenue came from there.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue growth achieved by Gentex which is fairly consistent. Sales expanded from $1.68 billion in 2016 to $1.86 billion in 2019. But then, in 2020, revenue declined to $1.69 billion. Fortunately for investors, this decline in revenue was short-lived. In the first three quarters of 2021, revenue totaled $1.31 billion. This represents an increase of 13.2% over the $1.16 billion generated the same time last year. It is worth noting, however, that revenue in the latest quarter alone did suffer because of a 27% decline in light vehicle sales throughout North America and Europe that was caused by an electronic shortage and supply chain issues. As can be expected, the fortunes of this company will fluctuate based on the demand for vehicles. Even given this weakness, management still does expect for revenue to climb year over year for all of 2021. Using midpoint expectations for the final quarter of the year, revenue should come out to about $1.72 billion. That represents an increase of 1.7% compared to 2020 figures.

When it comes to profitability, the picture has been a bit mixed but generally positive. Net income increased consistently between 2016 and 2018, climbing from $347.6 million to $437.9 million. It dipped slightly to $424.7 million in 2019 before dropping to $347.6 million last year. Operating cash flow followed a similar path, eventually peaking at $552.4 million in 2018 before hitting $506 million in 2019 and $464.5 million in 2020. EBITDA peaked one year earlier, in 2017, when it hit $641.3 million. Each year since, this figure has declined, eventually hitting $535.1 million last year.

For the current fiscal year, things are once again mixed. Profits in the first three quarters came in at $276.6 million. That represents a sizable increase over the $204.2 million generated the same time a year earlier. This increase came despite earnings falling in the latest quarter by 34.5% from $117.1 million to $76.7 million. Also up for the current year EBITDA, is climbing from $338.9 million to $417 million. During the same time, operating cash flow suffered, declining from $329 million to $299.4 million. When it comes to the current fiscal year, management has not provided much in the way of guidance for the bottom line. However, given their midpoint margin expectations, net profits around $444 million appear realistic. Based on these performance expectations and the company's recent performance figures, I estimated operating cash flow at about $423 million and EBITDA at about $658 million.

Pricing is mixed but lofty

Taking these figures, it is not that difficult to price the company. Using the 2021 estimates, the company should be trading at a price to earnings multiple of 19.7. Meanwhile, the pre-pandemic figures taken from 2019 imply a multiple of 20.6. The price to operating cash flow multiple of the company should be 20.6 compared to the 17.3 if we use the data from 2019. And the EV to EBITDA multiples should be 12.8 and 13.7, respectively. What helps to drive the EV to EBITDA multiple down is the fact that the company has no debt and $276.9 million in cash. Consequently, that also means that the overall risk to the company, even if it gets stuck in a tight spot, is very low.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Gentex Corporation 19.7 20.6 12.8 Dorman Products (DORM) 28.3 26.0 18.2 LCI Industries (LCII) 15.4 10.0 11.9 Patrick Industries (PATK) 9.5 6.3 8.2 Garrett Motion (GTX) 8.4 N/A N/A Standard Motor Products (SMP) 14.7 15.8 10.1

To put all of this data in perspective, I then decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.4 to a high of 28.3. Using both the 2019 figures and the 2021 estimates, Gentex is more expensive than all but one of these firms. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, ending up with a range of 6.3 to 26. It is worth noting that only four of the five companies had a multiple to compare it to. Of these four, Gentex was more expensive than three. Finally, I used the EV to EBITDA approach, ending with a range of 8.2 to 18.2. Once again, we only had four firms to compare it to here. And of these, three were more expensive.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Gentex is seeing something of a turnaround, but even during the crisis its fundamental position was solid. Long-term, I suspect the company will perform well for its shareholders, but its stock today just looks quite pricey using two of the three methods. On the EV to EBITDA approach, it does look much better on an absolute basis, but it probably isn’t any better off there than being fairly valued.