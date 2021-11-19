Jason Doiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Hedge funds might want Macy's (NYSE:M) to spin off the e-commerce business, but the department store retailer just reported numbers supportive of continuing the current omnichannel business. As the company pushes more into a digital marketplace platform, the stock remains cheap. My investment thesis remains Bullish on Macy's due to the fundamental shift in the business.

Fundamental Business Shift

Macy's reported FQ3'21 results that were not only impressive compared to forecasts, but also compared to 2019 numbers. The department stores were supposed to never recover from the Covid shutdowns, yet this retailer just reported a big boost above the pre-Covid levels.

One of the biggest reasons for a new Macy's is the company finally pressed forward with e-commerce initiatives. Despite the economy fully reopened, but the lack of international tourism depressing demand, the department store still reported comp sales up 8.9% versus FQ3'19 levels.

Macy's reported quarterly revenues of $5.44 billion beating analyst estimates by $210 million. The retailer smashed EPS estimates by $0.90 reaching $1.23 in the quarter. As a comparison, the company only earned an adjusted EPS of $0.07 back in FQ3'19.

The company is vastly different now with 33% of the business coming from digital sales while launching a curated third-party digital marketplace with Mirakl. The online business was only 23% of revenues back in FQ3'19 when sales were down at $5.17 billion.

The indication is that the department store retailer is no longer donating market share to other online retailers. The company added 4.4 million new customers to the brand during the quarter alone.

While Macy's has finally made progress with the online business, the company has cut expenses dramatically. Inventory levels down 15.4% from 2019 levels led to a gross margin boost by 100 basis points to 41.0% even while absorbing a 170 basis points boost in delivery costs.

The company is structurally better with excess expenses stripped out of the SG&A costs. Macy's saw SG&A expenses fall 630 basis point from FQ3'19 levels to just 36.3%. The department store has benefited from reduce labor costs due to excessive job openings, but some of these positions could become permanently cut.

No Help Needed

The stock is up 20% on the news because analysts were caught off guard on the big beat. The market just didn't expect Macy's to move beyond 2019 topline numbers while reducing costs dramatically. The analysts only had the retailer reaching 2023 EPS estimates of $3.91 while the company now forecasts a $4.67 EPS target for just 2021.

Macy's is now making so much money that the BOD repurchased 13 million shares for nearly $300 million during the October quarter. The department store regularly repurchased shares prior the business struggles over the last few years.

The company ended last quarter with a diluted share count of 317.0 million while the end of period shares are down to just 299.3 million. Along with a solid dividend yield of 1.6%, the retailer is suddenly returning a large amount of capital to shareholders heading into the best quarter of the year. The lower share count will further boost 2022 EPS estimates.

The biggest concern here is that management focuses on the demands of hedge funds to spinoff the e-commerce business for short-term stock gains versus focusing on building the omnichannel business and expanding the digital platform. CEO Jeff Gennette continued to make the case of the omnichannel business on the FQ3'21 earnings call:

Our data validates that in markets where we have a physical presence, our online business is stronger. The interplay between our digital and physical assets is more important than ever, and we are focused on establishing an appropriate footprint in markets that drive our sustainable and profitable omnichannel rep.

The company working with consultants appears a waste of time and money, but AlixPartners was hired to review the business. The stock is far too cheap at this price of 8x FY21 EPS estimates, but the best solution to increasing the stock price is more strong quarters.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Macy's is now executing to a level suggesting the stock heads much higher. The company building a curated digital marketplace will expand the value far beyond any financial engineering of splitting the company up.

Investors should already own the stock, but Macy's isn't too late to own here.