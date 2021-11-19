Paralaxis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My Buy or Bullish investment rating for IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) remains unchanged. I first initiated on IMAX with an article published on November 1, 2020, and my prior update was written on August 30, 2021. IMAX Corporation's shares have performed well on both an absolute and relative basis (as compared to the S&P 500) since my initiation article.

IMAX Corporation's Share Price Performance Since My August 2021 Update And November 2020 Initiation

In this current article, I offer an update of my views on IMAX Corporation in relation to the IMAX Enhanced product offering, and the company's future growth prospects in the China market.

I think that IMAX Corporation's shares still have room for further re-rating, as the market appreciates the value of its IMAX Enhanced technology, and that its Chinese box office turns out to be better than expected. Considering these factors, I maintain my current Buy rating for the stock.

IMAX Enhanced Provides A New Revenue Stream And A Hedge Against Disruption Risks

I have always maintained a consistent stance in my prior articles on IMAX Corporation that a large proportion of consumers will return to movie theaters when COVID-19 is either contained effectively or widely accepted as being endemic, and related restrictions to contain the pandemic are relaxed. That said, I acknowledge that this is the base case scenario.

The worst case scenario could see more movies being available exclusively on streaming platforms, resulting in a substantial reduction in movie theater attendance post-pandemic. An October 15, 2021 sell-side research report (not publicly available) titled "Shaken or Stirred – What's the Future of the Movie Business?" published by Morgan Stanley (MS) highlighted that "early window streaming does appear to cannibalize the box office", but noted that "studios continue to look to an exclusive theatrical window to "eventize" tent-pole films and sustain film profitability."

The investment bank's comments on "an exclusive theatrical window" for "tent-pole films" are aligned with my views. In my August 30, 2021 article, I emphasized that "the value proposition of IMAX movie theaters remains intact", assuming that "there are blockbusters and that people continue to value premium experiences."

But the increasing popularity of "early window streaming" suggests that there is some degree of disruption risks, and this brings IMAX Corporation's "IMAX Enhanced" product offering into the spotlight. IMAX Corporation defines IMAX Enhanced as "the most immersive viewing experience outside of a theatre" made possible by "best-in-class certified devices, remastered content and elevated streaming" on the product website. At its Q3 2021 results briefing on October 29, 2021, IMAX Corporation calls IMAX Enhanced "a technology that we have developed which basically helps upres movies on big screen TV's in the home."

Key Features Of IMAX Enhanced Content

IMAX Corporation revealed at the company's third-quarter earnings call that it already has IMAX Enhanced partnerships with four of the seven top television manufacturers globally, and this includes leading television manufacturer and movie studio company Sony Group Corporation (SONY) (OTCPK:SNEJF). A key milestone for IMAX Enhanced came in the early part of this month, when it was announced that "Disney (NYSE:DIS) will release 13 of its Marvel films next weekend on Disney+ in 'IMAX Enhanced' mode" as per a November 8, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article.

Notably, IMAX Corporation stressed in the FAQs on its IMAX Enhanced product website that "IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is about expanding the storied IMAX and Disney / Marvel relationship, which will continue to center on the theatrical release." In other words, it could be a best of both worlds, where new tentpole Marvel movies are still first screened with an exclusive window in IMAX movie theaters, and then subsequently released on the Disney+ streaming platform using the IMAX Enhanced technology.

More positive news could be on the way, with IMAX Corporation mentioning at its Q3 2021 results call that there have been "discussions with some of the larger streaming services" on the adoption of IMAX Enhanced, which could include leading players like Netflix (NFLX), AT&T's (T) HBO Max, and Amazon (AMZN). In the future, IMAX Corporation could benefit from consumers' growing demand for premium viewing experiences in movie theaters and at homes.

Future China Box Office Could Be Boosted By Growing Market Share And Hollywood Blockbusters

IMAX Corporation achieved a decent set of financial results in the third quarter of 2021. The company's non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of -$0.08 for Q3 2021 was much better than the sell-side analysts' consensus net loss expectations of -$0.13 per share. This is also the third straight quarter running that IMAX Corporation's bottom line was better than what the Wall Street analysts had forecasted.

But IMAX Corporation's Q3 2021 global box office of $141.9 million as per the company's quarterly results presentation slides was still -42% lower as compared to the company's pre-pandemic Q3 2019 global box office of $246.1 million. Specifically, IMAX's Greater China box office in the recent quarter was -46% below that of what was achieved in the market two years ago.

I think that the China market holds the key to a faster recovery in IMAX Corporation's global box office and revenues for two key reasons.

Firstly, IMAX Corporation is grabbing a greater share of the box office in China as per the chart below. The company's box office during the National Day holiday (first week of October) has been increasing in absolute terms for every year since 2019 even with the pandemic outbreak.

IMAX Corporation's Market Share Gains In China During Critical National Day Holiday Window

IMAX Corporation's market share of the total National Day box office in China increased from 3.1% in 2020 to 3.6% in 2021. At the company's third-quarter call, IMAX Corporation attributed the higher market share in China and other markets as well to "more films being shot in IMAX", and consumers' desire for "something very different than what you typically can get in-home."

Secondly, IMAX Corporation's market share in China is growing for both domestic and Hollywood films. In its Q3 presentation slides, IMAX Corporation referred to this trend as the "'Blockbusterization' in Chinese content consumption," implying that there are more blockbuster films being screened in China, including those local-language ones.

IMAX Corporation's Market Share In China For Both Local Language And Hollywood Movies

In my prior August 2021 article, I noted that "there is room for IMAX Corporation to increase its share of the local language movies' total box office in China", as "more local production companies and movie directors going for big-budget and high-profile films in China." In addition, IMAX Corporation's total share of the Chinese box office market could further increase with the return of Hollywood blockbusters in 2022.

As per the charts above, IMAX Corporation tends to have a relatively high market share of Hollywood movies screened in China as compared to the local films. As such, it is noteworthy that the company guided at its recent Q3 2021 results briefing that "2022 will look something like a normal year in China" in terms of the Hollywood movie slate, and noted that "in the top 1 or 2 tier cities, there's a stronger preference for Hollywood content." This translates to a positive outlook for IMAX's box office in China going forward.

Valuation And Risk Factors

IMAX Corporation currently trades at consensus forward fiscal 2022 and 2023 normalized P/E multiples of 29.3 times and 18.4 times, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. The stock's FY 2023 P/E multiple is much lower than its historical mean forward P/E multiples in the mid-twenties range, implying there is still considerable upside post-pandemic where movie theater attendance climbs back closer to pre-COVID levels.

The key risks for IMAX include a slower-than-expected adoption rate of IMAX Enhanced, and a weaker-than-expected box office performance for the China market.