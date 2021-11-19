SlobodanMiljevic/E+ via Getty Images

It has been almost three years for me as a shareholder of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). Back in January of 2019, I first wrote 'Cleveland-Cliffs - A Rare Gift By Mr. Market' and it was a gift indeed. CLF returned more than 150% over this period, thus outperforming both the broader market and all of its major U.S. peers by very wide margin.

Taking a long position in CLF was much harder back then, due to all the negative sentiment around the company at the time and much higher earnings volatility. But Cliffs has come a long way since then, transforming from a relatively small pellet producer to the largest integrated flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

My investment thesis was based on the long-term strategic approach of Cliffs' management, which focused on decade-long trends as opposed to meeting quarterly numbers. Under the current CEO Lourenco Goncalves, CLF has become a much leaner organization and continued to invest in strategically important projects, such as the hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant.

At the same time, CO 2 emissions per ton of steel remained at record low levels in the United States (see below).

This puts low-emission producers, such as CLF, at a significant advantage to the more polluting steel mills overseas due to the rising cost of carbon offsets.

Having said that, I still have confidence in Cliffs' business model and I believe that the company will continue to outperform its peers. However, for a number of reasons I decided it was time for me to sell my stake in the company and allocate the proceeds elsewhere.

The Remarkable Transformation

Due to the extremely loose monetary policy as of late, the amount of capital going after mergers and acquisitions deals has been exceptionally high over the recent years. The problem with many of these deals is that they are usually focused on reinvigorating short-term topline growth through expansion in adjacent product/service categories and are quite often done at nosebleed valuation multiples.

Cleveland-Cliffs certainly contributed to this trend of M&A activity, but the two large deals for AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA were not simply growth opportunities, but rather necessary to solidify the company's existing competitive advantages through vertical integration (more on that here). This allowed the company to reduce seasonal volatility of earnings, secure demand for its high grade feedstock and improve profitability.

Following the two deals, the company's cash flow profile has improved immensely.

Even though both deals were primarily stock-financed, and thus having a dilutive effect on existing shareholders, the cash profile on a per share basis does not look any different from the one above.

And if all that is not impressive enough, just one year ago, when I wrote 'Cleveland-Cliffs: Quarterly Performance Does Not Bother Me', CLF operating income versus the company's net interest expense was as follows.

Operating income was very volatile on a quarterly basis and barely sufficient to cover the net interest expense. Fast-forward 12 months and the annual interest payments do not appear to be an issue for Cliffs.

Strategic Capital Allocation

Strategic capital allocation is what made CLF the large and highly profitable integrated steel manufacturer it is today. Not only did the two large deals for AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA solidify CLF competitive advantages, but they also were done at very low multiples. The AK Steel acquisition, for example, was done at adjusted EBITDA multiple of only x5.6.

To put this into context, in the years prior to the acquisition all steel manufacturers in the U.S. were trading at multiples way higher than that paid by Cliffs (see below).

This in my view, highlights the brilliant timing and strategy of Cliffs' management to achieve its long-term targets, without significantly overpaying for acquisitions and destroying shareholder value.

At the time of AK Steel deal, the combined entity was expected to achieve much higher EBITDA margins to its other U.S. peers - United States Steel (X), Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD).

So far, however, this is not the case and margins across the industry are all experiencing a sharp increase due to the rising steel prices.

And while I still believe in Cliffs' long-term success, this margin performance brings me to a number of key points that led to my decision to sell the company.

Why I Decided to Sell

My decision to sell CLF was partially related to my own portfolio risk exposure and to a certain extent by recent events around the company.

I have been reducing my exposure to companies with high market exposure, such as ADT (ADT), Discovery (DISCA) and now Cleveland-Cliffs. With that, I am aiming to reduce my overall market risk exposure in the light of the near all-time high market valuations.

The case for holding basic material & energy stocks, however, has strengthened over the recent months as inflation picked up and the transitory narrative falls short. In that regard, I personally believe that there is a stronger argument to be made to hold precious metals and high quality energy companies, as opposed to more cyclical basic materials due to the risk of stagflation.

Nevertheless, all these arguments are hardly a reason for me to sell a high quality business, such as Cleveland-Cliffs. The final decision came over the recent months, following two announcements that caught me by surprise.

Even though I have been following Lourenco Goncalves for a number of years now and I'm familiar with his management style, the news that his son was appointed as the new CFO of Cleveland-Cliffs was a bit of disappointment for me.

Also, if you couldn't tell by his last name, Celso is my son. During the last several years, Keith Koci and I have been preparing Celso for this job. With Keith now in charge of our new business unit, as President of Cleveland-Cliffs Services, we could not have a better or more prepared professional to lead our financial organization. Lourenco Goncalves – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

Such a move is not necessarily bad news for shareholders and I have no reason to believe that Celso Goncalves is not qualified for the job, however, for me it raises a red flag. As someone who owns a number of family-owned businesses, such as Heineken Holding (OTCQX:HKHHF), Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY) and Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFKY), I realize that appointing members of a family at key executive positions is sometimes inevitable. However, even when a business has been family owned for decades, such appointments are rare and handled with extreme caution. Especially, if the incoming CFO is the son of the acting CEO.

This recent CFO appointment also comes at a time when CLF announced yet another large deal - this time for the scrap processing company Ferrous Processing and Trading Company.

The deal is valued at approximately $775 million and will be done on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

Strategically, the deal makes sense as supply of scrap metal has been declining, while prime scrap is also used in both electric arc and blast furnaces.

This move will cement Cliffs' leading position in all major feedstocks for the U.S. steel mills - from pellets, to pig iron, HBI and prime scrap.

As attractive as the deal sounds, this is now the third large transaction in a matter of two years and I always grow wary of too many large deals done in a short period of time. This in combination with the recent executive changes makes me uncomfortable and strengthens the case for empire building behavior.

Lastly, CLF share price has been riding on the wave of extreme optimism over the recent months as steel prices skyrocketed. With that in mind, the short-term dynamics in steel prices provided a good opportunity for me to take profits and spend some more time analyzing management decisions at Cliffs.

The recent wave of optimism in steel prices has also resulted in abnormally high trading volume of CLF shares relative to the company's issued shares. While this ratio could remain elevated as the company is now significantly larger, it is usually a sign of investors' sentiment running hot.

Conclusion

Cleveland-Cliffs is among the best-positioned steel producers not only in North America, but globally. The fully integrated nature of the business, in combination with the long-term strategy and leading position in high margin automotive steel, creates a unique set of sustainable competitive advantages. As a result, there is a strong case for CLF continuing to outperform its major peers going forward. However, due to my own portfolio risk exposure, recent unpopular management decisions at CLF and the sharp increase of steel prices, I made the decision to sell my stake in the company.