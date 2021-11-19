RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is a company I own as a part of the high-yield portion of my portfolio. At 8%+ yield paid out monthly, provided everything continues going well enough, there should be no issues covering or even improving on this dividend going forward.

Understandably, there are some worries about the ongoing loan defaults in its portfolio.

Let's take a fresh look at BRMK and see where we are.

Broadmark Realty Capital - How has the company been doing?

Since the last time i wrote on the company, the significant pieces of news that have come out are really regarding some loan defaults, as well as the company actually taking on a revolving credit facility to lower the overall cost of capital. Neither of these news, as I see it, are significant enough by themselves to massively change the thesis.

Still, we've had share price movement - all the way up to almost $11, and now back below $10.

For the third quarter, the company had record-levels of origination to the tune of nearly $340 million, and the company continues to actively deploy and invest available cash. New loans, the first loans, in the states of Nevada and Minnesota have been made, and the company plans to expand here further.

Delving deeper, it's also clear that the mix is improving, with a higher percentage of non-recurring customers, albeit this is dropping slowly. This percentage is still 60%, which showcases the company's quality, and it being favored by customers as opposed to going to cheaper, yet less secure hard money lenders.

The company's overall fundamentals remain incredibly strong.

I want to draw your attention to a few things - the zero net debt, the sufficient liquidity, the company's overall senior position as a credit holder, its history of less than 0.5% losses of principal, and a sub-60% LTV ratio. The advantage of repeat business is also one i want to repeat, and the current industry trends continue to favor Broadmark.

While overall, I applaud a company for not using debt, i find this to be somewhat counter-intuitive, as debt is usually a de-facto cheaper way to access funding, and what is required is conservative debt management. That is why I greeted the news that the company had finally adopted - and drawn upon - a revolving credit facility with positivity. The revolver will mean increased flexibility, not a necessity when the company wants to tap the credit markets as opposed to funding things with equity. Raising cash previously involved issuing common shares, and at 8% yield and higher, going this avenue for funding would be ineffective. Far from being an increased risk factor, I view this as part of the company maturing, and as long as it stays within controlled bounds, I don't see any sort of massive risk here.

The company's typical borrower is a very attractive borrower, paying a high fee and interest, especially in today's environment. However, the company combines this with iron-clad processes and safeties, that mean that potential risks of defaults and loss of principal can be considered relatively low. The proof for this is in the pudding - even during the pandemic, protests and political upheaval, BRMK's losses have been absolutely minimal.

In fact, there is no basis in fact for the fear that the company might not be able to recoup the losses on its current defaults.

The company continues, as it happens, to solve defaults, and as of the last quarter, solved one of the biggest ones.

More importantly, subsequent to quarter-end, we are pleased to announce the resolution of one of our larger legacy, COVID related defaults, which had a total commitment of $41 million and which we resolved with zero loss of principal. Let me take a moment to discuss this default resolution in detail as it reflects both the delays associated with defaults and the success of Broadmark 's default management capabilities. More specifically, I would highlight the following. The default consisted of three loans with one borrower located in Portland, Oregon, including one loan collateralized by an incomplete office building that entered default in April 2020. The valuation of offices deteriorated during the pandemic, making refinancing unavailable, and we were unable to start foreclosure given the foreclosure moratorium in Oregon, Broadmark remained patient, taking steps to cross - collateralized the borrowers loans. And worked with the borrower to identify refinancing. And finally, with the moratorium lifted and for closure available, the borrow rig was further incentivized and found refinancing with two banks, resulting in a full payoff of loans with no principal loss. As Jeff often says, it's easy to make construction loans and a lot harder to collect on them. These actions are proof of our strong underwriting model and resolute default management. As a result, we reduced our default pool to $188 million or 12% total commitment as of October 31st, down meaningfully from September. (Source: Broadmark Realty Capital, Earnings Call)

I want you to really take the time to read through that quote from the latest earnings call and realize what must have been involved to collect on that default. Not only does management have financial crisis experience, but this team has also proven again and again that only in the most extreme cases will they ever suffer a loss of principal - and while not having any concrete proof or examples of this, I can only assume that their standards have been raised even more during this, the worst pandemic in over 100 years.

Of course, it doesn't mean that the work is done. With almost $190 still in default, I expect the earnings drag to continue for some time - probably 1-3 quarters or so. However, the assumption that this will:

Cause the company to cut the dividend

Cause fundamental issues that necessitate lower expectations for Broadmark

These are unsubstantiated, and I would also say, confirmed false in the near term. The company very recently announced the unchanged monthly dividend, indicating confidence in managing its finances. Without the earnings drag of 4 cents, the dividend is fully funded, and the work on the remaining defaults/foreclosures moves forward.

At quarter end, we own seven foreclosed properties with $52.4 million in carrying value. During the third quarter, we foreclosed on two loans and received total payoffs on seven loans in default, representing a total commitment of $50.5 million. (Source: Broadmark Realty Capital)

Also, I want to take this chance and adopt a bit of a sterner approach here.

This is part of the company's business.

Defaults are part of their operations. The sorts of loans the company gives are not risk-free, as should be indicated by the returns and yield you may get. Part of what you have to decide is if you trust the company and management's ability to handle exactly these sorts of events.

To Broadmark, defaults are not a risk, they are an inevitability. How they handle them ultimately proves if the company can handle the ebb and flow of their own market segment - and as of yet, they've proven very capable of doing just that.

The fundamental point of "oh, look there are defaults, this is uninvestable", is therefore flawed. There will always be defaults because this is not investing in Coca-Cola (KO) or Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). If you want a lower yield, higher safety, and good returns, then there are plenty of options.

This is a high, monthly yield that comes at a risk - but in my opinion, a manageable sort of risk because of how well this company performs. If you are unwilling to own this company through these trends or start worrying whenever there's a default on the horizon, then I would go so far as to say that this investment probably isn't for you - there are safer ones.

That is also why I, even if I view this company as incredibly good, my position to a limit.

That being said, my view on the company's coming quarters is positive. Even the risk of further defaults does little to deter me here, as the company continues to show flex in solving these.

Let's look at valuations.

Broadmark Realty Capital - What is the valuation?

The company's share price development reflects increased caution by the market as defaults accumulate and earnings drag continues. We're now at levels fairly close to when I bought most of my position. I continue to hold FX-included and dividend-included returns of over 14% on the position, and now would, in my opinion, be a good time to add more to this position, albeit in slow increments.

The fundamental worry is that the amount of earnings drag from defaults is that eventually the company will be forced to lower its dividend. Based on current earnings estimates and based on company quality, I do not see this as being a realistic near-term risk, unless the number of defaults increases of complicates.

The company's current P/B ratio is below 1.15X, which is well below pre-pandemic levels, again reflecting ongoing defaults. Frankly, even at a dividend cut to ease the stress on finances because the defaults prove to be longer than expected, I would still buy more of this company if the price fell below $9 as a result of this. However, at current valuations and considering current targets, including an FY22 earnings estimation of $0.91 which would bring the company within dividend coverage, I believe the upside to be justifiable here.

The current S&P Global targets stand at $12.5/share, indicating an upside of nearly 27.5%. I would personally not aim this high, as I would not buy this company above $11/share, but at below $10, the P/B ratio, at current levels of 1.13X as well as the expected earnings make for what I believe to be a very appealing possibility - even with the risk of a potential dividend cut.

The real smasher would be if we start receiving actual discounts to book value. At current levels, this would be just shy of $8.9/share, but I don't see the company dropping that far without a dividend cut or massive increases in defaults. Should it, I'll be there to pick up shares.

So at a PB of 1.13X, with current earnings estimates and management quality proven by the recent solving of defaults, I say that Broadmark Realty Capital is a "BUY" based on valuation.

I'm not saying that people shouldn't avoid it if they view the company as too risky, or have chances of buying high-yielding stocks like Altria (MO) or British American (BTI) here, because these obviously offer high yields at what is significantly better risk/reward than an mREIT - however for those of us at maximum exposure, it also pays to look at alternatives.

And that is what I am doing.

Thesis

My current thesis for BRMK is:

A quality hard-money lender in a difficult market, proven in quality by its management teams, processes, and historically limited losses of principal.

Based on Book value as well as future earnings, I now view this company as undervalued under $10/share, and a "BUY".

I'm buying more here, and provided you understand the risk/reward, it would not be a bad idea for you to consider the same investment.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Broadmark Realty Capital is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.