MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (O) is the gold standard of triple net lease REITs. O is such a popular pick for retirees looking for steadily growing passive income for the following reasons:

1. O is one of the strongest REITs around. It is one of less than 10 U.S. REITs with A- or better credit ratings from two or more credit rating agencies, it possesses a very high quality real estate portfolio with all of O's top 20 clients qualifying as either recession resistant or e-commerce resistant and its weighted average remaining lease term is ~9 years. Best of all, its weighted cost of capital is under 4%, enabling it to outbid the competition for the best deals.

2. O has a battle-tested management that has generated phenomenal long-term results for shareholders. Since its public listing in 1994, O shares have generated annualized total returns of over 15% with a mere 0.4 Beta against the S&P 500 (SPY) while growing the dividend at a respectable annualized rate of 4.4% since going public. Perhaps most impressively, in 24 out of the 25 full years of its public existence, O has grown cash flow per share. Considering that this time period encompasses the eras of the Dot Com bubble and crash, September 11th, the Housing bubble and Great Recession, and COVID-19, this shows just how resilient and reliable O's business model is.

That said, we believe that moving forward fellow triple net lease REIT W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is better positioned and detail three reasons why in this article.

1. Better Dividend Yield

First and foremost, triple net lease investing is primarily about investing in a secure income stream. When it comes to triple net lease REIT investing, that boils down to the dividend equation. While O is currently growing its dividend at a faster pace than WPC is, we are not convinced that this will continue moving forward (for reasons we will mention later) and at present, WPC has a substantially superior dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, WPC offers a higher FFO yield as it trades at a 17.14x P/FFO multiple whereas O trades at a 20.86 P/FFO ratio.

2. Stronger Portfolio

WPC also boasts a stronger portfolio than O. The vast majority of WPC's year to date acquisitions and its pipeline are warehouse and industrial assets, which enjoy a much stronger forward outlook than U.S. retail assets.

Today, WPC's portfolio consists of 49% industrial and warehouse assets, 5% self-storage assets, with the remaining 46% fitting in the office, retail, and other category. In contrast, O has a whopping 80% retail exposure with office and other industry exposure in its remaining collection of assets. Moving forward, WPC's management has made clear that it intends to continue moving away from its office assets and that over time its allocation to industrial and warehouse assets will steadily increase, while O will likely continue buying retail assets, so this gap will only grow over time.

This contrast in resilience played out during the COVID-19 recession as WPC's rent collections were phenomenal in the 95%-96% range at the height of the disruption in comparison to O's which were at 82%. A major part of this gap in performance - and of continued concern moving forward - is O's significant exposure to theaters, which are being at least somewhat disrupted by the online streaming industry and whose balance sheets took a severe hit during COVID-19.

3. Better Positioned For Inflation

Last, but not least, we believe that WPC is well-positioned to catch up to O in terms of cash flow per share and dividend per share growth in the near future due to a combination of its smaller starting size, robust acquisition pipeline, elimination of headwinds from exiting the asset management business, and - most of all - its superior protection against surging inflation.

With inflation soaring through the roof to levels not seen in a long time, the net lease industry is more at risk than ever before of getting its long-term bond-substitute contractual cash flows devalued by rising inflation.

Data by YCharts

WPC is arguably the best positioned major player in the net lease REIT space to not only survive but thrive in a high inflation environment, as 60% of its ABR is tied to CPI. As management emphasized on its latest earnings call:

Higher inflation had a positive impact on our same-store growth during the third quarter, especially for leases tied to uncapped CPI. However, it is really just the start, with the bulk of the impact occurring over the next few quarters.

In fact, while their heavy use of CPI-linked lease bumps has been drag on growth in recent years while peers have zoomed ahead, WPC sees the coming quarters as a chance to play significant catch-up:

With inflation picking up in recent months, we expect leases tied to inflation to drive rent growth, and strongly outpace the 2.3% average fixed rent bump we saw for the third quarter. Inflation began to flow through to rents during the third quarter, although on a relatively small portion of our portfolio. Leases with CPI-linked rent increases, they went through scheduled rent adjustments during the quarter, experienced rent increases averaging 3.3%. The vast majority of CPI-linked leases, that did not bump during the third quarter, are scheduled to do so over the next 9 months, adding about 100 basis points to our same-store rent growth based on current inflation forecasts.

WPC is one of the few safe haven plays against both inflation and deflation thanks to its strategic lease structure.

Meanwhile, O remains in a much weaker position as only 30% of its lease increases are linked to inflation. While this is still better than some other triple net lease REITs, it is only half of the hedge that WPC has in place, so WPC will see a significantly greater acceleration to its growth in the coming quarters and years relative to O.

Investor Takeaway

O has long been considered the gold standard of triple net lease investing. Indeed, "The Monthly Dividend Company" has built a phenomenal track record of steady dividend increases and impressive wealth compounding, proving itself to be a dream retiree/mom/orphan stock where you can buy and forget for a long time to come while laying back and collecting the dividend checks.

While we are certainly not bearish on O here and believe that it will continue to compound dividends and shareholder wealth for years to come, we believe that WPC is much better positioned as a reliable current and growing income stock for the foreseeable future. Between its higher starting yield, stronger asset class structure, and substantially greater inflation protection, WPC is the better buy today.