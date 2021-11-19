marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is one of the notable trailblazers in the online consumer financial services space and has caught the fancy of investors on account of its disruptive qualities and the likelihood of acquiring a potential bank charter. Since its inception, the company has managed to sign up over 2.9 million members to its platform (members predominantly consist of those aged 22+, with earnings of $100,000 and above), where it offers a whole host of financial services products.

The big-picture takeaway here is that there is a huge opportunity for facilitators of single-point solutions in the personal finance space of which there aren’t too many; half the American populace use more than one bank for their financial services requirements, and 80% of the populace state that the lack of a one-stop financial services shop was the primary driver of this phenomenon. SoFi Technologies is attempting to address this gap and is also looking to position itself as one of the principal enablers of financial independence by offering an integrated and comprehensive suite of financial products all on one single platform.

My fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have done a fine job of covering the key tenets of the SOFI story, so even though there may be some overlap with some of what has been written before, I’ll try not to regurgitate those oft-discussed narratives. Rather, the focus of this article will be on a partnership that SoFi Technologies signed last month with Israel-based Pagaya Technologies.

It’s all about growth for now

At this juncture of its lifecycle, the allure of a SOFI, in the eyes of investors, is the growth potential it could offer, as it seeks to become a household name in the consumer finance space. As you can see from the image below, the annual growth in membership across the past 11 quarters has been maintained at an exceptional pace (in the last 4 quarters alone, the annual growth has consistently come in at levels above 90%).

Other standards such as pricing power, improving flow through to the bottom line, cash flow generation, etc. will be demanded later on in SoFi’s lifecycle, but clearly, the mantra, for now, is something along the lines of “growth at all costs”. So much so that currently, the SOFI management believes in reinvesting 70% of any incremental revenue generated, back into growing the business.

As long as SoFi can ensure growth over the foreseeable future, it will likely gain currency within the investment community, who so far have pushed the stock up to a level where it trades at ~18x 2021e sales and ~12.4x 2022e sales. Also note that the sell-side analyst community is overwhelmingly in favor of SoFi where 75% of the ratings are either “Very Bullish” or “Bullish” (no sell ratings whatsoever), and most of these reports talk up the growth angle. SoFi’s growing popularity can also be exemplified by the number of institutional investors that have come on board; previously it was closer to 30%, in recent months it has crossed the 40% mark.

To fulfill these heightened expectations, SoFi needs to be putting in place systems that can keep the growth-wheel moving or get into partnerships that can help bolster their growth ambitions. That said, when you’re in the business of growing your lending business (which is a vital cog of SOFI’s broad product portfolio) you’re bound to pick up a few bad apples along the way.

SoFi doesn't make the data available for all its loan products but with its credit card loan portfolio, there's some evidence of a decline in quality, with the weight of its upper-tier clients dimming over time (Risk tier 1 category clients reflect the highest anticipated credit performance based on SoFi's proprietary risk model which is primarily a function of the FICO score). As you can see from the table below, tier 1 category clients which accounted for the second-largest share of the portfolio at the end of last year at 14.5%, now only account for the sixth-largest share at 8.2%. In addition to that, the total delinquent loans in SOFI’s credit card portfolio which only stood at 1.9% at the end of Q4-20, have almost doubled to 3.7% in the space of just three quarters.

Implications of the Pagaya partnership on SOFI stock

So how best can SoFi keep up its growth ambitions without making drastic compromises on the quality of this growth? I believe this is one of the areas where the partnership with Pagaya Technologies could make a difference.

Pagaya Technologies is a fintech company that uses machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology to bolster the broad credit ecosystem of clients such as SOFI. In other words, Pagaya can help SOFI service a much broader pool of clients in a more efficient and well-informed manner. This is a company that has built up solid competence in the decisions science space with over 170+ data scientists working solely on R&D. In addition to that also note that as a % of network volume, Pagaya’s R&D spend is around 2-12x higher than what peers such as Upstart (UPST) and Open Lending (LPRO) indulge in. Pagaya also offers AI services across a range of loan products, a lot of which SOFI offers on its platform.

Legacy credit models and underwriting systems that are prevalent in today’s lending industry tend to be rather inefficient as the data and tech infrastructure tends to be very siloed. There also tends to be a lag with which the whole underwriting process gets wrapped up. Delays of these sorts can put off prospective customers who could then choose to go elsewhere.

With something like the API plug-in that Pagaya offers, SOFI can integrate that credit model with their own decision engine and make more well-informed credit decisions with minimum latency. This has the potential to stimulate volumes as Pagaya’s track record consists of making real-time decisions where they evaluate an application every second! With such potent efficiency, SOFI is likely to see a quick upturn in volumes and growth. For what it's worth, Pagaya has a very strong track record in engendering a stark improvement in volumes for its clients and this is reflected in its retention rate where it has not lost a single client since its inception in 2016! Basically, after partnering with Pagaya, clients typically witness a 3x increase in network volumes in half a year, and then a 6x increase in volumes by the end of a year!

Also note that the SOFI management is on record stating that they are currently only meeting 30% of the demand that they get for their unsecured personal loan requests, simply because a lot of these potential clients don’t quite have the requisite credit profiles. So rather than lose prospective clients or turn them away, SOFI can also leverage the AI expertise that Pagaya offers and redirect the clients to perhaps more appropriate fee-based financial products (in keeping with their respective credit profiles) on the SOFI platform, beyond just traditional loans. This way they don’t lose clients from the word go, and can also avoid unnecessary client acquisition costs later on. Then with time, as the credit profiles of these members improve, loan requests can be re-evaluated and granted. In SOFI’s 10-Q I spotted this line- “Existing members generally experience a higher approval rate than new members, subject to the existing member being in good standing on their existing products.”

Closing thoughts

The timing of the Pagaya Technologies deal is rather apt at this juncture of SOFI’s life cycle as it will help the latter live up to the investment community’s heightened growth expectations. If SOFI also gets a bank charter, you can imagine how well-positioned it would be relative to the legacy competition as it would not only be able to offer loans at very competitive rates of interest (as a corollary of a relatively lower cost of funding), but would also be running a very efficient and holistic underwriting practice with the support of Pagaya, whilst also potentially witnessing very strong growth in its network. So yes, to sum up, the Pagaya Partnership certainly makes any long thesis on SOFI even more alluring.

With regards to the charts, it was encouraging to first see the SOFI stock break out of its descending channel earlier this month but I’d like to see the stock defend that channel boundary at around the $20 levels and build a base there before a long position is considered. Social Capital, run by influential VC investor Chamath Palihapitiya decided to sell 15% of its stake in SOFI; this may prompt some near-term weakness in the stock, so it would be prudent to wait a few days to see how the stock fares before jumping in.