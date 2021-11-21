Your Cash Yields Negative 6.2% Today: What Are Your Plans?

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Co-Produced with Treading Softly

When we set out to achieve a goal, it is important to consider all the different variables that may come into play. What tailwinds might help us achieve our goal faster? What barriers will slow us down?

When you are sailing across the ocean, usually, you do not want to point your boat directly at your final destination. If you do, you will find that you miss your destination. You need to consider the impact the winds and currents will have as you sail, taking time to reassess occasionally and make adjustments.

Steering our portfolios is often like steering a ship. We know where our destination is (our goal). We need to take note of current economic conditions and how that impacts our path to our goal. Finally, we need to be ready to make changes as conditions change.

On the other hand, we want to avoid "overcorrecting", making too large of a change that steers us past our goal. We need to adjust our portfolio as needed, but we want to avoid oversteering by diving headlong, recklessly unprepared, halfcocked, and ready to shoot from the hip.

When it comes to investing, no one wants negative returns. Income investors want their portfolio yield to generate a net-positive return when adjusted for inflation. Total return investors want their trading activity to produce a net positive yield when tallying dividends and capital gains. Two very different paths, but we all want the same destination - profits!

One of the most common overcorrections I see is that an investor identifies risk and then decides to hoard cash in their portfolio for "the next big dip". Why is this an issue?

Well, imagine a ship sailing across the ocean, and the Captain sees some clouds and immediately "reefs" the sails. This reduces the area of the sail and is often done as a safety precaution when winds get too strong. It is essential to reduce risk in a storm, but it also slows down the ship. If the Captain reefs the sails every time there is a cloud, the ship will never reach its destination!

In our portfolios, going to cash is like "reefing" our sails. Cash is money that isn't earning more money. It is doing nothing to propel us towards our goals. In fact, with inflation acting as a current pushing us away from our destination, every dollar in cash is producing a -6% drag on our purchasing power. Too many investors see a cloud and panic, going to cash and stopping their forward momentum and being pushed backward by the current of inflation. They think they are being "conservative" when they are taking the risk of never achieving their goals.

U.S. Inflation Reached 31-Year High in October

As I have been warning for the past six months, inflation is getting worse. This month's CPI inflation figures bear this out:

The Consumer-price index (or CPI), which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, hit a 3-decade high in October-rising at a 6.2% annual rate (compared to 5.4% in the previous month). Inflation topped 5% for the fifth straight month. "Core" CPI increased at the fastest annual pace since 1990, or in 31 years. Core CPI rose in October at a 4.6% annual rate compared to 4.0% in September. The "Core" CPI index excludes the often-volatile categories of food and energy. Even if we strip out all the components that have sensitivity to economic reopening - used car prices, rental cars, auto insurance, lodging, airfares, and food away from home - inflation was at multi-year highs last month.

Inflation needs to be on your list of primary concerns for your portfolio and living expenses. We discuss the market outlook weekly with members of High Dividend Opportunities to keep us all abreast of the situation and steps to take. Knowing is half the battle!

Cash holdings in your investment account are now yielding a negative 6.2%! So knowing this, what should we do?

Get Cash Active in The Market

As income investors and those planning for retirement, we can't stand still and let our ability to live to erode. We can, but we shouldn't. We have a mission to outpace inflation and have a livable yield and livable income from our portfolio.

An investment yielding 6.2% is currently keeping pace with inflation - assuming no capital appreciation - while cash is losing value. So moving that cash off the sidelines and into the market is a must.

Right now, the best places to be invested are economically sensitive sectors - like Business Development Companies (BDCs) such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) yield 7.8%, and Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) such as Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), yield 9.5%. These types of investments will benefit strongly from the red hot economy as the government and the Federal Reserve are keeping liquidity at all-time highs.

Furthermore, investing in commodity-focused CEFs or those focusing on the building blocks of our society will benefit as those resources will continue to attract more dollars for investment. Gold, silver, commercial metals offer a great way to hedge! I am specifically thinking of those companies that mine precious metals, iron for steel, copper for electrification, and fossil fuels. While the developed nations look to renewable power, the developing nations are still rapidly building fossil fuel power plants.

Hammer Down Floating Rate Debt

High rate, floating-rate debt is a massive burden to plan around financially. High-interest credit cards whose rates rise with the prime rate should be a key area of focus, while low fixed rate long-term debt can be left to focus on later. Why? Inflation erodes the value of money over time. So the "cost" of your 3% fixed-rate 30-year mortgage is going down each year as inflation spikes and the value of real estate rises.

On the other hand, high-interest rate debt will climb as the Federal Reserve moves to stamp down inflation in the coming years. Having a +18% interest rate credit card will make it nearly impossible to find an excellent and reliable dividend-paying option in the market to outpace it. Pay this debt down rapidly and with laser focus. It's hard to beat a guaranteed return of 18%. A dollar saved is a dollar earned. So unless you have another source of guaranteed 18% immediate returns, it's best to lock those in now by reducing your high-cost debt.

A Word On Emergency Savings

I want to take a moment to touch on emergency savings for a moment. This would be cash you have readily accessible for those life events or emergencies that you don't have to time liquidate holdings to cover. I believe strongly in maintaining emergency savings. These are not included in my portfolio - where I am fully invested - because they serve a different purpose. I am willing to accept them not returning me additional money because:

They are separated for a special purpose

They are not the majority of my net-worth

Investors with 50% of their investment portfolio in cash face a massive hurdle to reach even a 0% inflation-adjusted return. The other 50% would need to return 12.4% (enough to offset inflation for the entire portfolio!) before providing any additional upside.

I look to my emergency savings like my hurricane supplies in the basement when hurricane season comes. That water, food, etc., are there for a purpose, and it's not in my general pantry for day-to-day use. It's set aside for a special purpose.

Source: Getty

Conclusion

Having cash means having possibilities. It also means accepting negative returns while you make a decision. I strongly believe that knowing is half the battle. Some of you are extremely knowledgeable but afraid to make a move. Others are unknowledgeable, and that makes them feel safe hoarding cash. Both groups are accepting losses they don't need to be. When the winds are favorable, you have to have your sails up!

Our Income Method is designed to produce an abundant level of income which we fine-tune based on the current macro-economic environment, which today is high inflation. We can generate cash returns above inflation, and by reinvesting dividends, we can rapidly grow our income stream to enjoy a higher level of future income and, when adjusted for inflation, a high level of buying power than those waiting for "the next big one".

Your retirement is under your control. Do you want less buying power? Fewer opportunities? Or do you want less stress and more flexibility? The choice is yours. As for my team and me, we choose less stress and more flexibility. We let the power of dividends carry forward to new heights, pushing us forward to our goals, whatever the weather happens to be.