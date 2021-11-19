Shana Novak/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Farfetch's (NYSE:FTCH) guidance points to its revenue growth rates meaningfully decelerating. I estimate that its Q4 2021 revenues are in the best case going to grow by 15% y/y, compared with analysts' expectations of more than 30% y/y.

Here's why paying 6x forward sales is too expensive for this stock:

My Background With The Stock

I was previously a shareholder of Farfetch. Then, on 14 May, I made an about-turn and said to Deep Value Members that they should sell, saying that,

I should have been swifter on my feet to cash in earlier in February. But I can't deal with facts in the past. I have to take ownership here and be honest with myself and you. The easiest option for me would be to bury my head in the sand and pretend that what's happening isn't happening. That would be the easy option. But I will not do that.

Here's why I don't think it's worthwhile being invested in Farfetch.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Source: author's calculations

As we can see above, Farfetch's revenue growth rates for Q3 grew by 33% y/y. In and of itself, this is not so bad. The problem is the consistent trajectory in Farfetch's decelerating revenue growth rates.

Starting with Q2 of last year, Farfetch's revenue growths have jumped around slightly, but the trend is undeniably lower.

But what's even more important here is that Q4 was supposed to see Farfetch have very easy comparisons with last year's Q4, where its revenue growth rates were up 41% y/y, and supposed to have been the easiest quarter to comp against.

Yet, before discussing Farfetch's guidance, let's first understand the key drivers of Farfetch.

Understanding Farfetch's Business Model

To understand Farfetch's guidance, it's helpful to understand Farfetch's different revenue streams:

Digital Platform: Digital Platform is Farfetch's marketplace.

Brand Platform: Brand Platform is Farfetch's New Guards Group website and direct-to-consumer channel.

In-Store: In-store is Browns In-Store, Stadium Goods In-Store, and New Guards brands’ In-Store

Farfetch doesn't provide investors with its revenue guidance for the quarter ahead. But it does provide us with its expected GMV, which is not perfect, but workable for our purposes.

Source: author's calculations

As you can see above, the vast majority of the GMV is driven by Farfetch's Digital Platform. Thus, for all intents and purposes, how Farfetch's Digital Platform performs has an overarching impact on Farfetch's consolidated performance. This segment is the key that you need to follow.

Farfetch's Digital Platform GMV translates into revenue at very approximately 39% of GMV. For Q3 2021, GMV of $828 million for its Digital Platform became $319 million of revenues.

Source: author's calculations

Moreover, as you can see above, the performance of Farfetch's GMV has a meaningful impact on driving Farfetch's gross profit. As you can see above, 63% of Farfetch's gross profit margins come from this segment.

This is important to understand when we come to discuss its guidance in a minute. But before doing so, allow me to elaborate on the bullish thesis.

Farfetch's Bullish Thesis

Shareholders of Farfetch have often declared that the key to Farfetch's business model is that its Branded platform carries very high order contribution margins.

(Source)

Noting that its Branded Platform GMV translates into order contribution margins of 49%. And while I understand that, I don't see that as enough here to pay more than $13 billion market cap (including the after-hours sell-off).

Farfetch's Guidance Discussed

Source: author's calculations, *high-end Q4 guidance

As I've made clear already, Farfetch's Digital Platform is the bigger driver of this business. Above, I've taken the high guidance from management's range. And you can see above, that in the best case, despite the easy comps with last year's Q4 2020, in actuality, it appears that Farfetch's growth rates are decelerating further still.

Taking Farfetch's GMV guidance, and how it translates into revenues for Q4:

Digital Platform revenues $447 million

Brand Platform revenues $130 million

In-Store revenues? Best case $30 million

Total revenues for Q4 2021, $607 million. Now let's compare with what analysts were expecting:

Source: SA Premium Tools

What this means is that Farfetch's revenue growth rates are going to come at less than 15% y/y compared with 32% that analysts were expecting.

Valuation -- Why This is Too Difficult to Value

After Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has converted its debt into stock, this means that Farfetch has approximately 471 million shares outstanding, meaning that its total number of shares outstanding has grown by 38% y/y. Again, this was precisely the issue I had previously highlighted to Deep Value Returns members back in May.

This means that even after the sell-off to $35 per share, Farfetch's market cap is $16.5 billion.

If we presume that Farfetch's revenues grew from $2.2 billion this year, and that its revenues were to grow next year by 25% y/y, this would mean that Farfetch is valued at 6x forward sales.

This puts Farfetch on par with MercadoLibre (MELI), which trades at 8x forward sales, although MercadoLibre is growing substantially faster. And it puts it at a large premium to Coupang (CPNG), which trades for just 2x forward sales.

The Bottom Line

Followers of my work will know that when investing you should try to avoid investments that have a 50/50 chance of working out favorably. You should instead seek out investment opportunities that have a 70/30 chance of working out favorably.

Obviously, in hindsight, investing is always easy. But as I stated at the top of the article, it was not in hindsight that I made the call to exit my investment in Farfetch. It was several months ahead of time. Good luck, I hope it works out OK in the end.