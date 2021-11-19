koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies for the treatment of cancers and diabetes. At the core of their technology is the "Oncoprex Nanoparticle Delivery System", which is a non-viral gene delivery system that can transport Anti-Cancer genes to target cells across the body.

Oncoprex has been encapsulated with the TUSC-2 tumor suppressor gene, yielding GNPX's lead drug candidate Reqorsa (GPX-001) for the treatment of Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

The company released its IPO in early 2018 and by April its shares were trading at around $15. This was followed by a quick fall from grace to around $3/share in July of the same year. The company reached penny-stock valuation the following year and is currently trading at around $2/share.

Data From Y-Charts: Genprex Inc Share price data from 2018-2021

Although a low share price may be an attractive entry point for potential investors, I believe the company has not yet produced any reliable proof of the clinical efficacy of its main pipeline therapy—Reqorsa.

GNPX has produced a good amount of pre-clinical data, however, the gap lies in the amount & significance of the clinical data that has been generated. Over the past decade, the company has undergone two clinical trials (ONC-001 & ONC-002). The ONC-001 was a Phase-1, Reqorsa monotherapy clinical trial. Although this study did provide clinical efficacy data, the study was primarily designed to determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD). The ONC-002 Phase-1/2, Reqorsa/Tarceva clinical trial was poorly designed, not completed, and only provided interim data for 9 patients. The study design and quality of data gained from the above two clinical trials render any estimate of clinical efficacy very uncertain.

The company has now initiated its Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials which are well designed to conclude the efficacy of their therapy in combination with other blockbuster medications. I believe that the results of these two upcoming trials will be enough to make an informed decision regarding investment in GNPX.

In this article, I will argue a neutral position on GNPX. I will be discussing its technology, market, pre-clinical and clinical data to present a balanced view on both risk and opportunity.

The Gap in the Market

The gap in the market lies in the resistance that develops in Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) positive Non-Small-Cell-Lung-Cancer (NSCLC) patients on Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKI).

There are 3 generations of EGFR-TKI's available for first-line treatment of EGFR-positive NSCLC. Regardless of the drug the specialist uses, most patients will become resistant to the therapy.

Source: Created by the Author from multiple sources.

Patients on 1st generation/2nd generation TKI's, who develop resistance can often be treated with a 3rd generation TKI (Osimertinib). It is not yet clear what the next treatment option for Osimertinib resistance should be. This is the main gap that GNPX is targeting, and has received FDA Fast-Track-Designation for the combination of Reqorsa and Osimertinib (Tagrisso). It believes that its drug Reqorsa in combination with Tagrisso can overcome cancer resistance pathways.

The company is also targeting the use of its Reqorsa therapy in combination with Merck's blockbuster Immunotherapy—Keytruda (Pembrolizumab). Preclinical studies show that the combination of Reqorsa and Keytruda is superior to Keytruda alone. This will be tested in the upcoming Acclaim-2 clinical trial.

Source: Company's October-2021 Investor Presentation

Market Size

GNPX is targeting a very large market. The Non-small-Cell Lung Cancer Market size was valued at about $16 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.

Source: Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size.

More specifically, GNPX is targeting the use of its therapy in combination with AstraZeneca's Tagrisso and Merck's Keytruda. The combined revenue of both these therapies topped $18 billion in 2020. Keytruda is Merck & Co's top-selling product with revenues over $14 Billion in 2020.

Source: Revenue of Keytruda from 2014 to 2020 (Statista.com)

Evidence of Clinical Efficacy

I believe that the evidence presented in the preclinical & clinical trials is not enough to justify investment in GNPX. Given that the company has been in existence for 12 years, and has only managed to give partial Phase-2 clinical data of 9 patients over 3 years from a study that spanned 8 years, is a red flag. So let's take a closer look at the preclinical and clinical data provided by GNPX, to assess the quality of data and the conclusions that can be made.

Source: Created by the Author (Genprex.com)

Pre-clinical Studies

GNPX has produced a number of pre-clinical studies. A detailed discussion of these studies is out of the scope of this article. The main findings of the preclinical studies are summarized as follows:

Reqorsa in combination with Tagrisso reduces tumor growth in NSG mice. Reqorsa in combination with Carbo and Keytruda reduce tumor growth in humanized lung metastasis model. Immunomodulation of Reqorsa.

ONC-001 Clinical Trial

This is a Phase-1, Reqorsa monotherapy clinical trial. Its primary endpoint was to only measure the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) and not to extrapolate the clinical efficacy of Reqorsa, meaning we can exclude clinical efficacy findings from our analysis. However, I believe the findings from this study reflect the trajectory the company has taken from Reqorsa as a monotherapy to Reqorsa as a combination therapy with current blockbuster medications.

Commentary on Findings:

Out of the 31 patients with Stage-4 NSCLC who were enrolled, 23 were evaluated. 5 patients showed Stable Disease (Meaning that the Tumor size did not increase >20% and did not decrease by >30%). In the company's corporate presentation, it is mentioned that 3 patients showed a response to treatment. Upon reading the published article on this trial two of the patients who showed a response had reductions in primary tumor size by 14% and 26%, which is not enough to constitute a Partial Response (PR) based on RECIST criteria.

In a Nutshell:

The only thing we can conclude from this trial is that the drug was well-tolerated, and this tolerability does decrease the risk associated with the drug reaching the market. GNPX has since shifted from Reqorsa as a monotherapy to Reqorsa as a combination therapy with current legacy medications.

ONC-002 Clinical Trial

This is a Phase-1/2, Reqorsa/Tarceva combination therapy, clinical trial. The study was designed to evaluate the combination therapy in up to 57 patients with late-stage NSCLC, with or without EGFR mutations, who have failed at least 2 drug regimens.

The ONC-002 trial was first posted on October 20, 2011 (Clinicaltrials.gov), and was initiated in May of 2014. In January of 2017, GNPX posted its interim data on 9 patients who have been evaluated. In August of 2018, the company announced that it will continue its Phase-1/2 clinical trial but was later halted due to the receipt of FDA Fast-Track-Designation for the combination of Reqorsa and Tagrisso.

Source: Created by the Author from multiple sources.

So the only Phase-2 clinical data about Reqorsa as a combination therapy was cut short, leaving us with only interim data that was gathered over 3 years.

Commentary on Findings:

9 patients were evaluated. The company stated that the intervention slowed tumor growth progression in 7 out of 9 patients, which was reflected by the Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 78%.

Source (October 2021 Investor Presentation): Phase 2 preliminary data of the ONC-002 Clinical Trial

The 78% disease control rate does seem like a good number, however, DCR is defined as:

The number of patients with advanced or metastatic cancer who have achieved complete response, meaning that there was no trace of tumor after therapy; partial response, meaning that the tumor had shrunk >30%; and stable disease, meaning there was no increase in size by >20% or decrease by >30%.

So as long as the tumor does not increase in size by >20%, you are guaranteed a high DCR, which is a very ambiguous metric. Additionally, the ONC-002 trial was a "Single Group Assignment, Open-label clinical trial" meaning that all participants received the same intervention. The lack of a control arm to the study makes it impossible to conclude any clinical efficacy.

In a nutshell:

Based on the study design, the small number of patients evaluated and the inflated representation of results in the form of DCR, it is very difficult to conclude any clinical efficacy for their therapy from the ONC-002 clinical trial. GNPX is mainly relying on its preclinical data to justify moving on to Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials.

Acclaim 1 & Acclaim 2 Clinical Trials

This leads us to the upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials. GNPX has received FDA Fast-Track-Designation for the combination of Reqorsa and Tagrisso, which will be evaluated in its Acclaim-1 clinical trial. The Acclaim-2 clinical trial will evaluate the combination of Reqorsa and Keytruda.

Both clinical trials are well designed to reflect the clinical efficacy of Reqorsa as a combination therapy with legacy drugs on the market. I believe the results of these two clinical trials will be enough to justify the high risk associated with gene therapies.

Source: Genprex Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial Design. (October 2021 Investor Presentation)

Financials

GNPX is currently trading at around $2/share (52-Week Range: $1.98-7.7/share) and has a market cap of $97.4 M. The company's total number of outstanding shares is 47.5 million with an average volume (3-Month) of 370.4 k.

GNPX has a strong balance sheet with over $44 million in cash (mainly from the sale of stock) and no long-term liabilities. This has been a major talking point for GNPX executives and according to GNPX CEO, this cash reserve is enough to finance the operations of the company for the next 3 years.

Strengths of GNPX

1-Gene Therapy Delivery Platform:

GNPX's Oncoprex Nanoparticle Delivery system is very unique. If their therapies prove effective, they can easily expand into delivering other genes and targeting other cancers

Source: October 2021 Investor Presentation

2-FDA Fast Track Designation for the combination of Reqorsa and Tagrisso:

GNPX has proven to the FDA that their drug does show an added advantage in combination with current therapies on the market. The benefit of a Fast-Track-Designation is the expedited review process by the FDA, and the ability to reach the market earlier.

3-Strong Balance Sheet:

As stated before, the company has over $44 million in cash and no long-term liabilities.

Source(GNPX most recent 10-Q): GNPX balance sheet ending June 30, 2021

Risks

Stock Dilution: The Company has mainly financed itself through the sale of stock. Additional stock offerings are likely if the company needs cash to scale operations, or to support new pipeline therapies. Technological Risk: GNPX mainly supports its claims through preclinical data, with limited clinical data available. The technological risk at this point is very high that can be mitigated through their upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials.

Catalysts

Catalysts for GNPX in the next 12-24 months, will mainly revolve around their upcoming Phase 1/2 clinical trials. Patient enrolment, the release of interim data, publication of positive results, etc.

Conclusion

I give GNPX a neutral rating, mainly due to the limited clinical data available on its main pipeline therapy—Reqorsa. The ONC-002 Phase-2 clinical trial was cut short and only offered limited and ambiguous data, not sufficient to make an informed investment decision.

I would withhold investment in GNPX until there is enough clinical data from their upcoming Acclaim clinical trials, which are better designed to reflect the clinical efficacy of Reqorsa.

On the other hand, if you have a bit of affinity towards risk, the company's share price can make a gradual recovery in the next 12-24 months, upon positive progress in their upcoming clinical trials.

Either way, GNPX should definitely be on your watchlist. I will follow this company and update my analysis when data on their upcoming trials are released. I would love to hear your thoughts on GNPX.