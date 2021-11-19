audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

In the market today, there are a number of companies dedicated to providing parts and accessories to the massive fleet of vehicles that exist. One interesting prospect is a company called LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). After seeing a bit of a downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has posted results indicative of a strong turnaround. Based on what data is available today, the company looks to be a solid opportunity for long-term investors. At present, shares are still trading at levels that indicate some nice upside might still exist. But that upside potential is getting smaller because of the stock's appreciation. So for those could you want the opportunity of solid returns, now might be the time to consider buying in. But that is only for the investors who feel that recent demand can be replicated in future years.

Times are getting better for LKQ

The last time I wrote about LKQ was in an article published in June of this year. I rated the company as a bullish prospect and I claimed that it was attractive if the recovery that it saw starting in the first quarter of this year persisted moving forward. A lot has happened since then, with management ultimately reporting results for not one, but now two fiscal quarters. And my overall view of the company, as a result, remains more or less the same. The company makes for a solid opportunity and investors seem to have realized this. This sentiment has been reflected in the company's share price, which has helped to generate a return for investors since the publication of my last article of 17.5%. That compares to the 11.7% achieved by the S&P 500.

No matter how you stack it, the situation for LKQ is getting better. After the company saw revenue drop from $12.51 billion in 2019 to $11.63 billion in 2020, financial performance has begun to improve. Revenue in the first nine months of 2021, as an example, came in at $9.90 billion. That represents an increase of 14.2% over the $8.68 billion generated the same time one year earlier. Management has not offered any detailed guidance for revenue for the year, but it does appear likely that the company's sales will surpass their all-time high reported in 2019.

*Created by Author

With revenue rising, profitability has followed suit. Net income in the first nine months of this year totaled $854.6 million. That is nearly double the $457.4 million generated in the same nine months of 2020. Other profitability metrics have performed well also. Operating cash flow has risen, climbing from $1.14 billion in 2020's first three quarters to $1.36 billion in the same three quarters of 2021. Even better has been EBITDA. According to management, this metric jumped by 42.4% from $1 billion to $1.43 billion.

*Created by Author

When it comes to the current fiscal year, management has estimated that earnings per share will range from between $3.48 and $3.58. At the midpoint, this implies profits of $1.03 billion. This compares favorably to the $638.42 million generated in all of 2020. Management also provided an estimate of operating cash flow. At the midpoint, this number should be about $1.47 billion. That is up marginally from the $1.44 billion achieved in 2020. However, if it comes in at the high end, then it could be around $1.55 billion. That would represent an increase over what the company generated in 2020 of 7.6%. Unfortunately, management has not provided any sort of guidance EBITDA. But a conservative estimate for it should be around $1.85 billion based on my estimates.

It is important to note that there are other moves made by management the add value to existing shareholders. The big one to point out is the recent increase in the company's share buyback initiative. In July of this year, the company announced that it was increasing its share buyback authorization by $1 billion to $2 billion. They have until 2024 to complete this plan, but they are already making good progress on it. In the first nine months of this year, for instance, the company has already purchased back $580 million worth of stock. This is in addition just spending $370 million reducing debt, paying $67 million toward acquisitions, and allocating $133 million to capital expenditures. In all, the company only has $951 million worth of capacity on its books today. Given its current share price, this would work out to about 16.25 million additional shares that it could buy. That represents about 5.6% of all of the company's stock outstanding.

All during this process, the company also continues to push down costs, mainly through achieving headcount reductions and addressing supply chain and other issues. As a result, operating expenses so far this year have totaled 26.7% of revenue. That compares to the 28.3% reported one year earlier. Though this may not seem like much, a reduction of that nature would turn out to about $200 million in additional pretax profits on the revenue the company generated in 2019.

*Created by Author

Taking the data we have, we can effectively price the enterprise. For instance, using the 2021 figures, the company's trading at a forward start price earnings multiple of 16.4. That compares to the 26.4 we get we if use the data from 2020. The forward price to operating cash flow multiple of the company should be about 11.5. That is barely changed from the 11.7 if we use its 2020 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of 10.2 is far lower than the 14.5 from 2020. To put this in perspective, I did decide to compare the company to a similar firm, Genuine Parts Company (GPC). Its price to earnings multiple today is 24.1. The company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 12.4, while its EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 14.5.

Takeaway

All things considered, it seems to me as though LKQ is a solid opportunity for long term investors. The company hit something of a bump in 2020, but this year things are better. This is despite historic supply chain problems that the industry has experienced. If we assume that 2020 is more indicative of the future than what current expectations call for 2021, then shares are probably slightly on the low side or are close to being fairly valued if we rely more on the price to earnings multiple. But in almost every other respect, shares of the company look affordable. This is even in relation to a top comparable firm.