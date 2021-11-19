David McNew/Getty Images News

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is a buy at current levels with little forward risk in both fundamentals and technicals. The company is on a path that will see revenue grow to levels pre-COVID. So long as the company can stay fiscally responsible over the next 5-10 years, the company will do very well and shareholders will be rewarded accordingly. Every day we get closer and closer to normal flight numbers pre-COVID. The sooner we can do that, the sooner the share price will make its way to pre-COVID levels as well. I am bullish on Delta on a long-term recovery basis.

What Is Driving Delta?

In short, its COVID cases slowing down, and the world returning to some sort of normalcy. Looking below we can see the most recent COVID data in the United States. Is it gone? No, of course not and it will likely be with us for a long time. But, are people feeling more comfortable with air travel? The statistics say yes (more on that later).

(Source: CDC)

What do more bodies in the air mean for airline companies like Delta? Simply put, revenue. Looking below we can get a grasp of where we came from, and where we are now. The year-over-year growth is incredible, and if you only looked at the years 2020, 2021, and 2022e you likely wouldn't think that you were looking at the revenue of an airline. Was this predictable, yes of course. Everyone figured we would return to a standard of normal, the question was just when.

If you think of traumatic flying times, if not COVID, you think of 9/11. Looking below we can see that even 9/11 which was an event that occurred on a single day, took roughly 3 years to get back to normal numbers. So considering we could very well find our way back in the next 6-12 months are right on track. It's totally understandable as to why people were hesitant to travel but as we see international and business travel pick up once again, we will see revenue continue to increase, which is a good thing for all parties involved.

(Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

Let's take a look at the plan back to normalcy. Looking below, we can see annualized net debt and cash from operations. By now we all know Delta had to pile on debt to survive COVID. Now it's a matter of getting it back to sustainable levels. The September quarter operating cash flow was $151 million. They ended September with $19.3 billion of adjusted net debt. The company is committed to cleaning up the balance sheet. Excess cash was used to pay down debt and intern the interest expense. Due to some of this work, over the last 12 months, Delta has reduced our financial obligations by $12 billion. It's going to take time, but I have faith that Delta will remain committed to cleaning up the balance sheet and be fiscally responsible going forward.

As for the dividend, I wouldn't expect anything anytime soon. All focus will be on reducing debt as quickly as possible before you see a dividend return. As it should be. Take care of the balance sheet and reward shareholders with capital gains before worrying about the dividend. Delta is a top-end airline with huge potential as people look to start flying regularly once again.

What Are The Risks?

The obvious risk is that COVID-19 flares its ugly head once again as we head into flu season. The question that really matters, is do people care anymore? Looking below, we can see daily TSA checkpoint numbers graphed out year over year. What one can take from this, is that there is still some hesitancy to jump on a plane, but far less than there was back in 2020. Between these numbers getting closer to previous years by the day, I do not believe it is a huge risk, but nonetheless, we are still not back to normal capacity so it remains something to keep an eye on. As the U.S has opened international travel, it will be interesting to see where the holiday stats end up relative to previous years.

(Source: Author Made. Data from TSA)

The other concern is fuel costs. I won't lie, I'm an oil bull so I do think this is a legitimate risk in the short term. The reason I say short-term is that eventually ticket prices will increase as demand returns and the consumer will be paying the extra damage. It's forecasted that for Q4, they could be paying as much as $2.40 per gallon. This coming after a year of suppressed oil prices where they were paying well below $2.00 per gallon. For every $0.05 per gallon increase, Delta foresees fuel expenses climbing by $40 million per quarter. That adds up quickly.

In short, these risks are tied together. As demand increases, the impact felt due to fuel prices will decrease. It just takes a few months for the surcharges to get properly built into prices. This means that these current prices won't affect 2022 estimates unless of course, oil prices continue to increase at a rapid rate.

What Does The Price Say?

Diving into the technicals, Delta appears to be at a bit of a pivot point here. It's not alone, the majority of the sector has a very similar chart. Looking below we can see that the stock isn't far from recent lows, and as it turns out, those lows are at a point of previous support/resistance. A break below these lows would be very bearish. But, being so close, the risk-reward is well worth it.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Your stop would be about 7% below the closing price as of Thursday, which is almost perfect. Especially when you consider a run to the previous high is about 14%. One thing to keep in mind with airlines is seasonality. Now, remember this isn't perfect, but over the last 13 years, the stock has averaged 6.2% in November, 6.2% in December, and 0.6% in January. This doesn't mean it's guaranteed, but the stock is up about 3% so far in November, and that chart looks pretty similar to what we have seen in November thus far.

You might notice that September and October are also both strong months typically, and we didn't see that this year. Essentially flat between the two. One up, one down.

So what am I betting on? I'm looking at $46 as a target in the near term. As in, over the next couple of months. It sounds cliche, but either it goes up or it goes down and that's how I'm going to manage my trade on this one.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Because this is a shorter-term look for me, and it very well could play out long term for reasons mentioned earlier in the article, I am playing it with February 2022, $45 calls. Shares would be just fine as well and give you far less risk. Set your stops, and let the chart tell you which way the wind blows.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is still work to be done. The debt levels remain high, and there are global concerns around COVID and oil pricing, but in the long-term, Delta will do just fine. We are in the midst of a period of strength with regards to seasonality and that is how I am playing it right now, but I do remain bullish overall on Delta and as long as you are managing your position with stops I think the stock will outperform the market in 2022. Stay safe out there!