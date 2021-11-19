brytta/E+ via Getty Images

Note: This article references Mongolia Growth Group’s ADR. The primary listing of the company is in Canada, under the ticker YAK. Throughout this writeup, I will use YAK as a reference to the company. Trading liquidity on both exchanges is limited.

When Mongolia Growth Group (OTCPK:MNGGF) was last written up on Seeking Alpha in 2017, it was a commercial real estate company with assets in Mongolia. In the last three years, it has rotated some of the real estate assets into publicly traded securities, 6-bagged this portfolio, and built an investment newsletter business called KEDM that earned ~C$1.7m in fees in its first 3 months. Given the recent transformation the company has been undergoing, I thought it was worthwhile to explain the current investment opportunity.

Mongolia Growth Group can best be thought of as the personal investment vehicle of the CEO, Harris Kupperman. Harris Kupperman, or "Kuppy", is CIO and founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, blogger at adventuresincapitalism.com, author of KEDM.com and recurring guest at themarkethuddle podcast’s monthly special: Kuppy’s corner. Kuppy owns 23.5% of the shares in YAK and has continued to buy shares over the years. His most recent purchases were in October, just prior to the Q3 blackout, at C$1.20. Equally important are the inside purchases by CFO Walkden Genevieve, who has amassed a 4.51% stake in the company, mainly through open market transactions. Since 2017 she has invested C$350k of her personal money in the company, meanwhile only receiving a pre-tax salary of C$140k per year.

In the last Q3 MD&A, Kuppy details his future plans for the company. The company has amassed sufficient liquidity (C$26.2m in publicly traded securities, and ~C$1m in cash and digital assets) and has offset the corporate overhead costs with income from a subscription service. This gives them the financial flexibility to pursue other opportunities. In addition, there are tax limitations to growing the public securities portfolio beyond its current size. As you can read in the MD&A, the intention is to transition the portfolio into "both minority and controlling positions in various businesses - public and private - where they can influence the outcome of events, potentially exploiting valuation differences between public and private markets".

For now, it is hard to put a value on such future plans. I therefore want to focus this article on the value of today’s portfolio, which can be divided into 3 buckets: Real Estate, Publications and Public Securities.

Real Estate

In my opinion, it is only a minor overstatement to say that Mongolia has been in an 800-year bear market since the death of Genghis Khan. However, for a brief period in 2008-2011, the Mongolian economy was booming, driven by strong Chinese demand for copper and coal, both of which Mongolia has abundant resources. GDP growth peaked in 2011 at +17.5% and the economy has been in a continued downturn ever since. YAK purchased most of its property in 2011 and 2014 and has seen its value decline since.

As of Q3 2021, YAK owns property with a book value of C$14.8m. With the exception of a C$0.8m office building in Puerto Rico, all properties are in Ulan Bator, Mongolia. The Mongolian assets are roughly 2/3rd retail real estate and 1/3rd land. The income yielding real estate is capitalized at an average 9.7% cap rate.

Since the founding, there has been approximately 28m in net additions (investments - disposals) in investment properties (excluding the headquarters of YAK, carried at C$1.7m). The main reason for the much lower value at which the properties are carried at C$13.6m are C$16m in total negative FX adjustments booked since 2011, or a function of the weakened Mongolian Tögrök.

Since 2015, there has been approximately C$10m in disposals. The slow pace of disposals is partially a function of the limited liquidity and partially a function of the difficulties in repatriating large sums of cash out of Mongolia. The fact that disposals have happened around book value makes investors believe that the current book value, potentially with an illiquidity discount, is the maximum value that can be realized with those assets.

I believe the remaining assets at the very least have significant upside optionality. I don’t have the exact coordinates of the various land assets, but all the land owned is around Peace Avenue, close to Sukhbaatar square, which is the heart of the city. If Mongolia ever gets their act together and Ulan Bator develops further, this is the first land to get developed. This is the only land the Chinese can buy if they want to build an office that looks down on Sukhbaatar square.

The same optionality argument goes for Tuguldur shopping center, which is less than 1km East of Sukhbaatar square. I think this optionality has real value. Not because of the high probability that Mongolia will get their act together anytime soon, but the multiples of upside in case they do. Ignoring this optionality, the real estate at book value is worth around 0.53 CAD/share.

The real estate business also earned C$170k YTD in services revenue compared to C$68k and C$156k in 2020 and 2019, respectively. These are predominantly real estate brokerage services.

Source: www.mongolia.com

Subscription Products

In order to support the investment process at YAK, the company started creating various event driven investment monitors. While this started as a crowd-sourced collection of tradeable data, it has since grown to a weekly newsletter that goes under the name "KEDM", or Kuppy’s Event Driven Monitor, after "Kuppy’s ED" was briefly considered but turned down for obvious reasons. In addition to the weekly newsletter, subscription gives you access to a community, with a Discord room where event driven trades are shared in real time, and a monthly "happy hour" with various guests.

After almost a year of free trial, KEDM disappeared behind a paywall at July 2021. Subscriptions have exceeded expectations and in the first 3 months, YAK collected ~C$1.7m in fees. The majority of these subscribers paid the promotional fee of 2,000 USD, which will be converted to the non-discounted price of 2,500 USD at renewal, or 25% growth. In addition, subscriptions seem to grow a few percent each month, although the TAM is hard to determine.

YAK is actively looking at ancillary services they can launch and monetize. In addition, they are looking at the potential to acquire other newsletters. While every newsletter business generally has a key-man risk, acquisitions can be accretive if newsletters can be cross sold among different user bases.

The appropriate valuation method is probably a revenue multiple on next year’s revenue, which includes the 25% step up in subscription fee.

Source: www.kedm.com

Public Securities

As mentioned earlier, when the Mongolian economy went south, YAK has managed to dispose of some properties and rotated the proceeds in public securities. While 2018 and 2019 were tough years for value stock, investments gains in 2020 and 9M 2021 were C$7.4m and C$14.7m, respectively. Although the exact IRR cannot be calculated given the unknown timing of the disposals, returns for both 2020 and 2021 were in the triple digits and 2020 likely exceeded 200%.

At the end of Q3 2021, marketable securities totaled C$24.7m. By October 31, this had grown to C$26.3m. This does not include C$0.8m of cash of C$0.3m of digital assets. When accounting for the post-quarter buybacks, this accounts for about 0.97 CAD/share in value.

The largest positions include Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF), St. Joe Company (JOE) and Valaris Limited (VAL). I believe St. Joe is a great example where the research capabilities at YAK create value. St. Joe is a land owner and developer in the panhandle of Florida. The company has traded at a fraction of the value of its land assets, but for many years lacked the catalyst for a rerating. It is also an asset where the value of the company is hard to understand without visiting the area yourself. Kuppy’s on the ground research and conversations with local real estate brokers made him time the ongoing inflection in St. Joe’s development activities perfectly. St, Joe was one of the large contributors to YAK’s strong returns in 2020 and remains one of the largest positions.

As indicated, there are tax reasons why this portfolio cannot grow beyond its current size and a portion of this portfolio will be rotated into private investments, or investments where YAK owns >25% of shares outstanding. It is hard to speculate about how much value can be created this way. The strong, triple-digit returns from the past 2 years will be hard to replicate.

Conclusion

I have provided you with the various pieces of valuation, and explained how the tangible book value per share of C$1.46 excludes the value of KEDM, the real estate services business and the optionality of the real estate business. I believe the core of the investment thesis is that, given his track record as an effective capital allocator and strong alignment through his 23.5% ownership, Kuppy will continue to grow NAV / share.

I finally want to point out the high pace at which YAK has been buying back its own shares in the last years. Shares outstanding have reduced by 19% since 2016. While many companies tend to overpay on buybacks, the 28% inside ownership assures that management carefully considers valuation before buying back shares. Their continued buybacks, even at higher prices, mean they clearly see value in the real estate business, KEDM or the merchant bank franchise. The current NCIB has been maxed out, but I expect this to be renewed in 2022.

Risks

Given the small-cap nature of this business, a few extra words on risk are in place. The stock is illiquid and building or exiting large positions is hard. A third of the business is still invested in Mongolia. Investing in Mongolia doesn't just expose you to a broad set of risks, historically many of those risks have materialized. Real estate values have almost consistently come down and repatriation of capital is never guaranteed. The publicly traded investment portfolio also has limited diversification, and diversification might decline further if a large, private business is acquired.