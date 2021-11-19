Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) for $3.3 billion in cash or $38.25 per share, an 80% premium to the closing price on the day prior to the announcement. The acquisition comes as a surprise since Dicerna had multiple big pharma partnerships, an expanding wholly-owned pipeline, and a cash runway into 2025. Novo Nordisk was one of Dicerna’s partners, and in that sense, the acquisition makes sense.

While the 80% premium is very decent, I believe Novo Nordisk is getting a bargain as it would only need one medium-sized product for the acquisition to pay off.

The acquisition eliminates the milestones and royalties Novo Nordisk needed to pay Dicerna in the coming years. Dicerna has a co-development and co-commercialization option for two candidates that it chooses after seeing initial clinical trial data for each candidate and the two companies sharing profits or losses on these two candidates. For other candidates, Dicerna was entitled to royalties on net sales from mid-single digits to mid-teens and up to $357.5 million in milestones per target.

The savings on one or two co-developed candidates alone that get to the market could make up for the acquisition in the long run.

The collaboration was exploring more than 30 liver cell targets in the cardio-metabolic area and includes non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (‘NASH’), chronic liver disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and rare diseases.

In addition to the savings from the collaboration, Novo Nordisk gets a lot more – Dicerna’s wholly-owned pipeline, the liver-directed GalXC platform, and the GalXC Plus platform targeting other tissue types that include the central nervous system (‘CNS’), muscle, adipose tissue, tumors, and other undisclosed tissue types.

While there is increased risk in extrahepatic tissues, the hepatic platform is already de-risked and has produced several clinical candidates:

Nedosiran, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (‘PH1’). This is a clinically de-risked candidate as Dicerna reported positive topline results in August for the PH1 population. However, the stock sold off as nedosiran failed in the PH2 population which management expected to contribute 40% of annual sales of nedosiran and it is now unlikely to be approved for PH3 which management expected to contribute another 10% to annual peak sales of nedosiran. The company previously expected nedosiran to be a $500 billion to $1 billion product, and since the PH1 population is the only one that is left, the annual sales potential is cut in half.

Belcesiran, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease. Belcesiran has demonstrated robust reductions in serum AAT protein in the phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. The misfolded AAT protein is causing liver disease in this patient population. Competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) continues to report very promising results in patients in the phase 2 trial and given the same mechanism of action of the two candidates, I expect belcesiran to be a decent competitor to Arrowhead’s ARO-AAT, although ARO-AAT has the first-mover advantage as it is a few years ahead of belcesiran.

DCR-AUD recently entered a phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers, and it is in development for the treatment of alcohol-use disorder. Alcohol use disorder is a very large market and with limited pharmaceutical treatment options and it would have been Dicerna's first wholly-owned mass-market drug. Prior to DCR-AUD, Dicerna's wholly-owned pipeline efforts were directed at rare diseases.

There are additional but undisclosed liver-directed candidates in preclinical development.

And, as mentioned, the extrahepatic tissue candidates are in preclinical development and Dicerna planned to share plans for its CNS platform in early 2022.

What Novo Nordisk is also getting is partnerships with other big pharma companies:

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has partnered RG-6346 with the goal of achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (‘HBV’). Dicerna received a $200 million upfront investment and is entitled to receive up to $1.47 billion in milestone payments and up to mid-teens royalties on net sales. Dicerna can opt-in after phase 2, proof of concept study results, which is an interesting option, as the program should be largely de-risked at that point. If Dicerna decides to take advantage of the option, it will co-fund the phase 3 program and will be eligible for increased royalties in the U.S., from the high 20s to mid-30s. Roche is now running phase 2 studies of RG-6346 in combination with other agents and results from these studies are expected in 2023.

AstraZeneca (AZN) – Dicerna partnered with Alexion in October 2018 (and Alexion was later acquired by AstraZeneca) and covers two complement-mediated targets (C3 and factor B). Dicerna has led joint preclinical discovery and research efforts and Alexion/AstraZeneca will lead clinical development efforts. Dicerna received $22 million upfront, and Alexion made a $15 million equity investment. Dicerna is also eligible to receive up to $600 million in milestone payments from target option exercises and development and sales milestones. AstraZeneca will also pay mid-single to low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Eli Lilly (LLY) – the deal was announced in October 2018 and covers RNAi research for cardio-metabolic, neurodegeneration, and pain targets. Dicerna received an upfront payment of $100 million and an equity investment of $100 million. Dicerna is also eligible to receive up to $350 million in development and commercialization milestones per target and tiered royalties on net sales ranging from mid-single digits to low double-digits. The two companies anticipate collaboration on more than 10 targets. This was the first deal that could include targets outside the liver, but none are yet disclosed. The terms further state that Dicerna will receive a $5 million milestone for each of the non-hepatocyte targets when a candidate achieves proof of principle in an animal model and this happened last week.

Boehringer Ingelheim - the deal was signed in November 2017 and it is initially focusing on NASH, a chronic liver disease where there are no approved treatments and it also covers the potential use of the developed candidate or candidates as part of combination treatments. In 2018, Boehringer exercised the option for a second target and Dicerna received a $5 million milestone. Under the terms, Dicerna may receive more than $200 million in the form of development and commercial milestone payments, research and development reimbursement, and royalties up to double digits on worldwide net sales. The terms of the deal also say that Dicerna can produce replacement candidates for the two targets, should they fail in clinical development.

Given how broad Dicerna’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline is, I believe Novo Nordisk has significantly underpaid for the acquisition. Nedosiran and belcesiran have a very high probability of reaching the market and generating more than $700-$800 million in annual sales in 6-7 years. And the upside potential in other diseases is far greater – HBV and NASH are multi-billion-dollar markets, DCR-AUD also has significant potential in alcohol use disorder and there is significant upside optionality in extrahepatic tissues. It is hard to put a number on a broad platform such as Dicerna’s, but I believe it should have been significantly more than $3.3 billion.

Dicerna was one of the largest positions in the Growth Stock Forum model portfolio (and the largest at the moment due to the overnight gain of almost 80%), and I am happy with the profits which I will redirect to other stocks, but I am also sad to say goodbye to Dicerna as I expected it to deliver more significant long-term gains.

The buyout process was likely competitive, but there is still a slight possibility that a higher bid emerges in the following weeks. Since the acquisition is expected to close before the end of the year, I intend to hold on to my shares a bit longer.